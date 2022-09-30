« previous next »
Andors been slow to get going but enjoyed the latest episode and am fine with it overall so far, just seems to be building up the back story before getting to the more action packed parts. Still love the look of it, feels like far more time and effort has been taken than the Obi-wan show
Just watched the 1st two episodes and hopefully the next 2 after I've done tea 😊
Quote from: PaulF on September 30, 2022, 01:36:40 pm
Haha yes, that was a bit grating.
Your emedded image, is that REALLY flash, or is it just the Rawk tags?

RAWK uses flash (ah-argh!) to display and play youtube videos on here, mate.

If you're on an apple device / flash blocking software etc, this is the link for the video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhWmHNsU4j8
Havent watched any of Andor yet but if its anything as boring as Rogue One Ill probably hate it.
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 30, 2022, 07:10:34 pm
Havent watched any of Andor yet but if its anything as boring as Rogue One Ill probably hate it.
:shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked
R1 is all about the last 45 minutes or so but they're a great 45 minutes.
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 30, 2022, 07:35:38 pm
One terribly boring film that.

There's always one I suppose.....
The first watchable Star Wars thing since return of the Jedi.
Quote from: meady1981 on September 30, 2022, 10:09:10 pm
The first watchable Star Wars thing since return of the Jedi.
There some fucking wild opinions in this thread.


Wild
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2022, 10:30:39 pm
There some fucking wild opinions in this thread.


Wild

This is why there is no such thing as "the fans"
Luthen's transformation, Mon Mothma's interaction with Luthen and then her husband, Andor's interaction with his Magnificent Seven and Karn going home. I really don't understand how people can't see the good storytelling being laid down here but to each their own.
I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").

The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.

Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.
Quote from: Riquende on September 30, 2022, 11:24:44 pm
I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").

The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.

Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.

A fair bit of Andor has a few nods to those quality Han Solo books by Brian Daley -  'Han Solo at Stars End' (1979), 'Han Solos Revenge' (1979), 'Han Solo and the Lost Legacy' (1980). They are are probably considered 'out there' by today's EU standards - but are also well-written... and fun intriguing books from early in the GFFA before the 'rules' or canon etc were set. When I read them last there was a few nods from the Solo film in this too.


The three Lando books by L Neil Smith are well worth a read too - 'Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Flamewind of Oseon' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Starcave of ThonBoka' (1983). They can also be picked up cheaply on ebay or charity and stores. (takes SW geek hat off ;))

It also resulted in this fan-made quality artwork (if the Lando series nail this vibe, it should be a decent addition too)...



Wooooah. There's a lando series in the pipeline? At this rate Disney can spin off a star wars channel.
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2022, 10:30:39 pm
There some fucking wild opinions in this thread.


Wild

Hey. Don't hate the player.
Quote from: PaulF on October  1, 2022, 09:27:31 am
Wooooah. There's a lando series in the pipeline? At this rate Disney can spin off a star wars channel.

Yeah - both Billy Dee Williams and Donald Glover are attached to it. A few other Star Wars series too:- 

'Star Wars: Every New Project Coming to Disney+' - https://collider.com/star-wars-coming-to-disney (for Disney+)


The Disney+ streaming service is the business model and future for most companies - and they have been slowly shying away from physical media releases for some time now (especially in the US). Disney+ = more profit over selling blu ray on store shelves - or even online.
This shits all over obi-wan and the book of boba fett. Its very watchable so far. Nothing groundbreaking but its definitely interesting.
It may end up more popular as a binge because of the structure but the quality of each episode is so good that there is nothing wrong enjoying it as is. Next weeks payoff should be worth it.
the only issue I have with the pacing is that I want to watch more of it
In a see of inane, clickbait, agenda-led and hateful Star Wars videos - a decent youtube channel with a love for Star Wars (ScreenCrush)...


'ANDOR Episode 5 breakdown - The Axe Forgets : Every STAR WARS Easter Egg' - with some quality insights and simple, straightforward explanations too:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgxvXEMTrIU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZgxvXEMTrIU</a>


Episode 4 breakdown - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jLdqktdFrM

Episode 1-3 breakdown - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpVFca4tb8I



Loving this series - for me it is probably the best Star Wars series so far (animated or live action) - yet only 5 episodes in... ;D
I wish Id binged it. The structure is quite odd.
Quote from: meady1981 on September 30, 2022, 10:09:10 pm
The first watchable Star Wars thing since return of the Jedi.

I'd say that is a worse opinion almost than the "Rogue 1 is a terribly boring film one" - Clone Wars was excellent, as was Rebels (especially after the first half of season 1).  The Tartakovsky mini series of Clone Wars was equally brilliant too.
Quote from: thejbs on October  1, 2022, 11:31:42 pm
This shits all over obi-wan and the book of boba fett. Its very watchable so far. Nothing groundbreaking but its definitely interesting.

Does it though?  I agree Boba Fett wasn't as good on the whole (I'd give Andor so far a B+, and Boba Fett about a B-, maybe pushing a B) but Obiwan was excellent (started of just a slowly, but built brilliantly) and I would give it just about a B+ (same as Andor so far) - if I were to judge Andor on the 3rd-5th episodes alone, it would be an A- - but if I were to do that to the last 3 episodes of Obiwan it would also get a A-, and Boba Fett a B+
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:58:16 pm
Obiwan was excellent (started of just a slowly, but built brilliantly) and I would give it just about a B+ (same as Andor so far).

Huh... I found Obi-Wan to be okay in parts, but a little sub-par overall (mainly with the cinematography, story, and production values). I am re-watching it with an old Star Wars fan again soon... What did you find about the series that it built brilliantly?
I'm starting to really enjoy Andor for some reason the little group of rebels reminds me of   Blakes 7.

Now someone like Netflixs should remake that.
Boba Fett was a 90 minute movie with a mini Mando season tacked on and really had barely anything new about Boba.

Obi-Wan was terrible outside of some bland fan service to Inquisitors.

Both added basically nothing to the IP.
Quote from: thejbs on October  6, 2022, 09:16:11 pm
I wish Id binged it. The structure is quite odd.

All the streaming services do the same now, a story told at a snail's pace, an episode released weekly, both to keep you stuck around for two full months so you'll stay subscribed. They want their full £15 out of you, or whatever it is.

Of course we could wait for a month then watch it, but who's got time for all that?
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
I'm starting to really enjoy Andor for some reason the little group of rebels reminds me of   Blakes 7.

Now someone like Netflixs should remake that.
Weirdly I thought of Blakes 7 after the latest episode as well. A bunch of rebels thrown together, not necessarily all good people but fighting against a common enemy
Loving this but these tiddly 40 minute weekly chunks are doing it no favours.
