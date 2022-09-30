I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").
The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.
Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.