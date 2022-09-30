I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").



The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.



Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.



(takes SW geek hat off )

A fair bit of Andor has a few nods to those quality Han Solo books by Brian Daley - 'Han Solo at Stars End' (1979), 'Han Solos Revenge' (1979), 'Han Solo and the Lost Legacy' (1980). They are are probably considered 'out there' by today's EU standards - but are also well-written... and fun intriguing books from early in the GFFA before the 'rules' or canon etc were set. When I read them last there was a few nods from the Solo film in this too.The three Lando books by L Neil Smith are well worth a read too - 'Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Flamewind of Oseon' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Starcave of ThonBoka' (1983). They can also be picked up cheaply on ebay or charity and stores.It also resulted in this fan-made quality artwork (if the Lando series nail this vibe, it should be a decent addition too)...