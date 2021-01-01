« previous next »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:05:37 pm
Andors been slow to get going but enjoyed the latest episode and am fine with it overall so far, just seems to be building up the back story before getting to the more action packed parts. Still love the look of it, feels like far more time and effort has been taken than the Obi-wan show
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:58:01 pm
Just watched the 1st two episodes and hopefully the next 2 after I've done tea 😊
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:47:05 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:36:40 pm
Haha yes, that was a bit grating.
Your emedded image, is that REALLY flash, or is it just the Rawk tags?

RAWK uses flash (ah-argh!) to display and play youtube videos on here, mate.

If you're on an apple device / flash blocking software etc, this is the link for the video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhWmHNsU4j8
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm
Havent watched any of Andor yet but if its anything as boring as Rogue One Ill probably hate it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:34:10 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:10:34 pm
Havent watched any of Andor yet but if its anything as boring as Rogue One Ill probably hate it.
:shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked :shocked
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:35:38 pm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:37:00 pm
R1 is all about the last 45 minutes or so but they're a great 45 minutes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:35:38 pm
One terribly boring film that.

There's always one I suppose.....
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
The first watchable Star Wars thing since return of the Jedi.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
The first watchable Star Wars thing since return of the Jedi.
There some fucking wild opinions in this thread.


Wild
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:35:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm
There some fucking wild opinions in this thread.


Wild

This is why there is no such thing as "the fans"
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Luthen's transformation, Mon Mothma's interaction with Luthen and then her husband, Andor's interaction with his Magnificent Seven and Karn going home. I really don't understand how people can't see the good storytelling being laid down here but to each their own.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").

The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.

Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:41:32 am
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
I'm just really loving that so many of the old EU ideas are getting repackaged into canon. I'm not 100% certain on where in the galaxy this started, but it's heavily reminiscent of the old (old) Han Solo books set in the "Corporate Sector" where he didn't fight Stormtroopers but "Espos" (now seen as "Corpos").

The story is yet to catch alight but I could watch high-budget stuff about the galaxy at the height of the Empire all day. 25 years ago, this was the sort of thing authors and RPG creators were tentatively laying out.

Also, catching a lot of "wait, I know that guy!" cameos.

A fair bit of Andor has a few nods to those quality Han Solo books by Brian Daley -  'Han Solo at Stars End' (1979), 'Han Solos Revenge' (1979), 'Han Solo and the Lost Legacy' (1980). They are are probably considered 'out there' by today's EU standards - but are also well-written... and fun intriguing books from early in the GFFA before the 'rules' or canon etc were set. When I read them last there was a few nods from the Solo film in this too.


The three Lando books by L Neil Smith are well worth a read too - 'Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Flamewind of Oseon' (1983), 'Lando Calrissian and the Starcave of ThonBoka' (1983). They can also be picked up cheaply on ebay or charity and stores. (takes SW geek hat off ;))

It also resulted in this fan-made quality artwork (if the Lando series nail this vibe, it should be a decent addition too)...



Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
