for some reason i stopped watching the animated The Clone Wars after season 1 (cant recall why cos i thought it was great)



i've been binging the show over the last week and it's some of the best star wars content they've ever done, fantastic animation, great characters and storylines (sure, there's some fluff and filler episodes, but for the most part, tops), great use of music, really has it all



the final four episodes of S07 are absolutely brilliant and makes me want to rewatch the prequels



tho, from where anankin was character wise he goes over to the darkside really fucking quick. that said, the clone wars adds so much to his character* and makes his outcome even more poignant and sad, totally tragic, really pushing home i feel the mixed feelings we get with vader of 'how did we get to this?' 'what have you become?' and the additional music through season 7 and especially the final episode is good as it gets, totally enthralling and moving and star wars has never done it better (and in its very finest moments i'd argue not many movies have)**



just about to start Rebels and then Bad Batch S01, i know it's chronologically out of order but not a lot of choice really, seeing as Bad Batch is ongoing, i'd prefer if it was all done and i could watch it chronologically



on a side note, when i look at the quality of the clone wars from the writing perspective (among other things), couldn't they have hired them for the movie sequels? cos it's vastly superior to them



*darth maul as well, at first i was oh ffs when he turned up but they did a great job with him



** have a listen, put it in the backgroud while on comp or whatever, totally worth it even not hearing it in context to what's going on on the screen, it's superb



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cNO3aNksUzg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cNO3aNksUzg</a>



and when hearing it in scene... really moving and goosebump worthy