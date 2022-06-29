« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 277455 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4000 on: June 29, 2022, 09:16:50 pm »
I hope they make a film based around ewoks. Just to see the fans dissect what chewie's body language days about his relationship with wickett.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4001 on: June 29, 2022, 09:23:13 pm »
In other news, tickets for next year's star wars 'celebration' in London apparently go on sale tomorrow
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4002 on: June 29, 2022, 09:25:05 pm »
I really enjoyed it for all its misgivings.

It was just a nice series. Nothing too heavy and the good guys won. Whats not to like?
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4003 on: June 29, 2022, 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 29, 2022, 09:16:50 pm
I hope they make a film based around ewoks. Just to see the fans dissect what chewie's body language days about his relationship with wickett.

They already made a film about the ewoks. Two in fact. ;)

in other news, turns out Kenobi was supposed to be a film trilogy. The concept got torpedoed after the debacle that was Solo, and it got rewritten as as series. The writer of the original screenplay received a credit on the show. It strongly suggests there could be a season two, as the ratings were exceptionally good.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,090
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4004 on: June 29, 2022, 10:51:54 pm »
Enjoyed the latest Obi Wan I watched - episode 4 I think it was

Like a cut down Star Wars

Spoiler

The Empire are a bit shit though aren't they?

They blow up a T-34 and the other one fucks off and they all stand there and instead of chasing after it, they all shrug and go 'meh' - even the Stormtroopers shrug and wander off.

How about scrambling a load of the Tie Fighters we saw in the establishing shot and giving chase and getting a bigger cruiser onto them?

Unless. It was all about allowing them to leave with the tracker - same trick Vader did with the Millenium Falcon in Star Wars

If it was the latter then fair play and a good nod for how Vader got the idea and with Leia again

[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4005 on: June 30, 2022, 03:13:16 am »
Quote from: oojason on June 29, 2022, 01:29:45 pm
.
Thanks lads, I hoped it made some sort of sense ;D

There are many other videos out there highlighting colour grading, post-production effects - but it is easy to overwhelmed and end up watching numerous 50 minute tutorial / explanation videos that we may not recall 5 minutes later... that's likely just me, though.


Armand9 - I hear you, mate. Though Strange New Worlds is worth a go - only 8 episodes so far... but likely the best ST series since DS9. Simple stories told well, acted well, and actually fun to watch. Great TOS vibes, with production quality and care to detail of TNG / DS9.

..................

firstly thanks for the vid tech breakdown, i've moaned for fucking years that my downloadeded stuff is piss poor whenever it's dark, cos it's really fucking dark - ie can't see shit  ;D

on strange new worlds, i did post on it in its own thread, i watched the first few eps with great anticipation cos of pike in discovery (always loved the character since original show and this guy has nailed him), but was a bit underwhelmed with the first few episodes not meeting my expectations regarding the cast, and weirdly even pike being nowhere near as good as he was in discovery. however, that said, i totally agree with your sentiments and expect the show to improve regarding cast chemistry/quality (usually first seasons are a bit hammy - rewatch s01 TNG and you see what i mean  :D). So i put the season on hold and im waiting for all episodes so i can binge it, like you im pretty confident it'll be the best star trek since Voyager (which i rate highly).

On a sidenote, i dont rate DS9 as highly as many trekkies, which dawned on me slowly as appreciation for it seems to have gathered a lot of momentum over the years. It's not i dont rate the characters or stories, i do, but for me i think it simply comes down to it being 'stationary' - my whole love of star trek (and star wars for that matter) was going into space and discovering what's out there and so for me it's original show, TNG and then voyager as my one two and three
« Last Edit: June 30, 2022, 03:15:10 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,874
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4006 on: June 30, 2022, 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 29, 2022, 09:59:55 pm
in other news, turns out Kenobi was supposed to be a film trilogy. The concept got torpedoed after the debacle that was Solo, and it got rewritten as as series. The writer of the original screenplay received a credit on the show. It strongly suggests there could be a season two, as the ratings were exceptionally good.

Have you seen the latest interview with the original Kenobi writer (Stuart Beattie), mate? Some intriguing content and original story ideas in there...

''Obi-Wan Kenobi' Killed Off Reva In Original Script' - https://thedirect.com/article/obi-wan-kenobi-reva-killed-script-exclusive


Also, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reveals Commander Cody's Scrapped Role' - https://thedirect.com/article/obi-wan-kenobi-commander-cody-scrapped-role-exclusive

for anyone else, the link to the 'Kenobi was going to be a film trilogy' is - https://thedirect.com/article/obi-wan-kenobi-movie-trilogy-before-disney-exclusive


Quote from: Armand9 on June 30, 2022, 03:13:16 am

on strange new worlds, i did post on it in its own thread, i watched the first few eps with great anticipation cos of pike in discovery (always loved the character since original show and this guy has nailed him), but was a bit underwhelmed with the first few episodes not meeting my expectations regarding the cast, and weirdly even pike being nowhere near as good as he was in discovery. however, that said, i totally agree with your sentiments and expect the show to improve regarding cast chemistry/quality (usually first seasons are a bit hammy - rewatch s01 TNG and you see what i mean  :D). So i put the season on hold and im waiting for all episodes so i can binge it, like you im pretty confident it'll be the best star trek since Voyager (which i rate highly).

No worries mate - hope you enjoy it when you binge it later on. Yeah, season 1 of TNG... [shudders]




'Honest Trailers | Obi-Wan Kenobi' - a 6 minute video from Mr deep voiceover man / Screen Junkies:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DblSA-T_C-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DblSA-T_C-I</a>
« Last Edit: July 3, 2022, 05:40:15 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,782
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4007 on: June 30, 2022, 04:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 29, 2022, 09:59:55 pm
They already made a film about the ewoks. Two in fact. ;)

in other news, turns out Kenobi was supposed to be a film trilogy. The concept got torpedoed after the debacle that was Solo, and it got rewritten as as series. The writer of the original screenplay received a credit on the show. It strongly suggests there could be a season two, as the ratings were exceptionally good.

Ultimately that's the only thing that matters. We can argue the toss in here and elsewhere but if people watch it, we get more of it. Whether it's shite or not.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4008 on: June 30, 2022, 05:36:50 pm »
It would have to be gobsmackingly shite for us not to watch it . For all the moaning about the prequels we all watched all of them. Admittedly, I don't think I've ever rewatched any other than TPM.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4009 on: July 1, 2022, 06:10:23 pm »
I liked the last episode, decent series overall.

Then I put on Episode IV to get some more Star Wars fix.

Obi-Wan to Luke:

I haven't gone by the name Obi-Wan since oh, before you were born.

 ::)
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4010 on: July 1, 2022, 06:47:15 pm »
"Finding a video of Ryan George talking to himself about Star Wars is going to be pretty tough"

"Actually it's going to be super easy. Barely an inconvenience"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WajEW5HPnuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WajEW5HPnuw</a>
« Last Edit: July 1, 2022, 06:48:56 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4011 on: July 1, 2022, 06:53:07 pm »
Quote from: telekon on July  1, 2022, 06:10:23 pm
I liked the last episode, decent series overall.

Then I put on Episode IV to get some more Star Wars fix.

Obi-Wan to Luke:

I haven't gone by the name Obi-Wan since oh, before you were born.

 ::)

that was already "false" 15 years ago or whatever when revenge of the sith came out.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4012 on: July 1, 2022, 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2022, 06:53:07 pm
that was already "false" 15 years ago or whatever when revenge of the sith came out.

Sure, but that was just around the time he was born, could have slipped that through, but this was a massive event coming out of hiding and actually saving Leia being Obi-Wan. Oh well.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4013 on: July 1, 2022, 07:15:43 pm »
Quote from: telekon on July  1, 2022, 07:12:01 pm
Sure, but that was just around the time he was born, could have slipped that through, but this was a massive event coming out of hiding and actually saving Leia being Obi-Wan. Oh well.

see you've fallen into the trap there of making an allowance for one thing while not doing so for another, because it could easily be said he spent the show telling people to call him 'ben'. which isn't going by the name of obi-wan.

so what he said was true from a certain point of view.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,389
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4014 on: July 1, 2022, 07:22:47 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2022, 07:15:43 pm
see you've fallen into the trap there of making an allowance for one thing while not doing so for another

Eh? They are two wildly different occurrences.  ;D

Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2022, 07:15:43 pm
because it could easily be said he spent the show telling people to call him 'ben'. which isn't going by the name of obi-wan.

He didn't. Also his last name is the fucking same.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4015 on: July 1, 2022, 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: telekon on July  1, 2022, 07:22:47 pm
Eh? They are two wildly different occurrences.  ;D

He didn't. Also his last name is the fucking same.  ;D

they're the same.

and he said he hadn't gone by the name of obi-wan, he said nothing about kenobi. unless he changed the spelling or something.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4016 on: July 2, 2022, 10:46:00 pm »
Still think it's mental you all get hung up on ages and the time progression on what look like humans but are aliens. S year is a meaningless concept when you have different solar systems and planets.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,468
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4017 on: July 4, 2022, 05:54:42 pm »
Some news on the upcoming Andor series.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0vwRHf99oKE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0vwRHf99oKE</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4018 on: July 4, 2022, 05:57:24 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4019 on: July 5, 2022, 10:02:37 am »
The show starts in August? That's good news. I assumed it'd be years away. Earth years...
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,090
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4020 on: July 5, 2022, 11:11:34 pm »
Quite a slow burner for Obi-Wan but a cracking couple of episodes at the end of it

Can't wait for Season 2
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,090
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4021 on: July 5, 2022, 11:22:15 pm »
Spoiler

Thought it was clever writing as well - Darth Vader told Ben that it was he that killed Anakin Skywalker

Which is exactly what he told Luke

[close]
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4022 on: July 6, 2022, 03:57:43 pm »
for some reason i stopped watching the animated The Clone Wars after season 1 (cant recall why cos i thought it was great)

i've been binging the show over the last week and it's some of the best star wars content they've ever done, fantastic animation, great characters and storylines (sure, there's some fluff and filler episodes, but for the most part, tops), great use of music, really has it all

the final four episodes of S07 are absolutely brilliant and makes me want to rewatch the prequels

tho, from where anankin was character wise he goes over to the darkside really fucking quick. that said, the clone wars adds so much to his character* and makes his outcome even more poignant and sad, totally tragic, really pushing home i feel the mixed feelings we get with vader of 'how did we get to this?' 'what have you become?' and the additional music through season 7 and especially the final episode is good as it gets, totally enthralling and moving and star wars has never done it better (and in its very finest moments i'd argue not many movies have)**

just about to start Rebels and then Bad Batch S01, i know it's chronologically out of order but not a lot of choice really, seeing as Bad Batch is ongoing, i'd prefer if it was all done and i could watch it chronologically

on a side note, when i look at the quality of the clone wars from the writing perspective (among other things), couldn't they have hired them for the movie sequels? cos it's vastly superior to them

*darth maul as well, at first i was oh ffs when he turned up but they did a great job with him

** have a listen, put it in the backgroud while on comp or whatever, totally worth it even not hearing it in context to what's going on on the screen, it's superb

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cNO3aNksUzg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cNO3aNksUzg</a>

and when hearing it in scene... really moving and goosebump worthy
« Last Edit: July 6, 2022, 06:14:59 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 02:48:02 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  1, 2022, 07:15:43 pm
see you've fallen into the trap there of making an allowance for one thing while not doing so for another, because it could easily be said he spent the show telling people to call him 'ben'. which isn't going by the name of obi-wan.

so what he said was true from a certain point of view.
;D
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 05:53:24 pm »
stumbled across this fan made reimagining of vader vs obi wan in the original film

sure, a little ropey in places, but for a fan edit i thought it was fucking great, vastly superior to the original by a country mile, so many nice touches

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_V24PLzqRLg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_V24PLzqRLg</a>
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,874
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm »
.
'Light & Magic | Official Trailer | Disney+':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DM_XwzOK_98" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DM_XwzOK_98</a>

^ The blurb for the documentary series: 'Anything is possible. Light & Magic, a six-part series about @Industrial Light & Magic, starts streaming July 27 on @Disney Plus.'



Seems we may get to see some of the original shots (and BTS work) from the pioneering crew behind the Original Trilogy - instead of the usual later Special Edition CGI content ;D

Cool trailer too!

Actually... the shots for the Original Trilogy look like they are from the unaltered theatrical version (pre-1997 SE). From a quality print or IP scan etc? Maybe just an AI upscale?


Edit - seems it it indeed from a new scan / previously unknown scan to the public:-

'Alright, did a VisComp of the @StarWars VFX in the @ILMVFX @disneyplus trailer released today. It's absolutely a new (to us) scan with the original composites. Even the live action shot is from this new/different scan! Great job! #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy' . Photo album for comparisons: https://t.co/evbJwN5pC5

^ from https://twitter.com/StarWarsVisComp/status/1545160992304275457




Even the poster for this look great...



^ from https://twitter.com/ILMVFX/status/1545060369063821313

« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:46 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,083
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 07:57:28 am »
Obi Wan was contrived shite.
Logged
:D

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 08:06:32 am »
Is it me or are all the vehicles in the universe pretty cool?
I wonder if they chucked in a shit one if anyone would notice. Come to think of it I like all sci-fi vehicles I've seen .
*Sorry to those that won't classify start wars as sci fi.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,090
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 08:17:56 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 07:57:28 am
Obi Wan was contrived shite.

Why watch it then?

I have loved Star Wars since I first saw it in the pictures in 1977 and am a massive fan

I suspect you are a hanger-on kiddy that picked Star Wars up many years later. Why bother if you don't like it?

Plenty of other series you can moan about?
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,083
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 09:06:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:17:56 am
Why watch it then?

I have loved Star Wars since I first saw it in the pictures in 1977 and am a massive fan

I suspect you are a hanger-on kiddy that picked Star Wars up many years later. Why bother if you don't like it?

Plenty of other series you can moan about?

Could you please explain everything you just wrote.
Logged
:D
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 