Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm »
I hope they make a film based around ewoks. Just to see the fans dissect what chewie's body language days about his relationship with wickett.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 09:23:13 pm »
In other news, tickets for next year's star wars 'celebration' in London apparently go on sale tomorrow
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm »
I really enjoyed it for all its misgivings.

It was just a nice series. Nothing too heavy and the good guys won. Whats not to like?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm
I hope they make a film based around ewoks. Just to see the fans dissect what chewie's body language days about his relationship with wickett.

They already made a film about the ewoks. Two in fact. ;)

in other news, turns out Kenobi was supposed to be a film trilogy. The concept got torpedoed after the debacle that was Solo, and it got rewritten as as series. The writer of the original screenplay received a credit on the show. It strongly suggests there could be a season two, as the ratings were exceptionally good.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm »
Enjoyed the latest Obi Wan I watched - episode 4 I think it was

Like a cut down Star Wars

The Empire are a bit shit though aren't they?

They blow up a T-34 and the other one fucks off and they all stand there and instead of chasing after it, they all shrug and go 'meh' - even the Stormtroopers shrug and wander off.

How about scrambling a load of the Tie Fighters we saw in the establishing shot and giving chase and getting a bigger cruiser onto them?

Unless. It was all about allowing them to leave with the tracker - same trick Vader did with the Millenium Falcon in Star Wars

If it was the latter then fair play and a good nod for how Vader got the idea and with Leia again

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 03:13:16 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm
Thanks lads, I hoped it made some sort of sense ;D

There are many other videos out there highlighting colour grading, post-production effects - but it is easy to overwhelmed and end up watching numerous 50 minute tutorial / explanation videos that we may not recall 5 minutes later... that's likely just me, though.


Armand9 - I hear you, mate. Though Strange New Worlds is worth a go - only 8 episodes so far... but likely the best ST series since DS9. Simple stories told well, acted well, and actually fun to watch. Great TOS vibes, with production quality and care to detail of TNG / DS9.

firstly thanks for the vid tech breakdown, i've moaned for fucking years that my downloadeded stuff is piss poor whenever it's dark, cos it's really fucking dark - ie can't see shit  ;D

on strange new worlds, i did post on it in its own thread, i watched the first few eps with great anticipation cos of pike in discovery (always loved the character since original show and this guy has nailed him), but was a bit underwhelmed with the first few episodes not meeting my expectations regarding the cast, and weirdly even pike being nowhere near as good as he was in discovery. however, that said, i totally agree with your sentiments and expect the show to improve regarding cast chemistry/quality (usually first seasons are a bit hammy - rewatch s01 TNG and you see what i mean  :D). So i put the season on hold and im waiting for all episodes so i can binge it, like you im pretty confident it'll be the best star trek since Voyager (which i rate highly).

On a sidenote, i dont rate DS9 as highly as many trekkies, which dawned on me slowly as appreciation for it seems to have gathered a lot of momentum over the years. It's not i dont rate the characters or stories, i do, but for me i think it simply comes down to it being 'stationary' - my whole love of star trek (and star wars for that matter) was going into space and discovering what's out there and so for me it's original show, TNG and then voyager as my one two and three
