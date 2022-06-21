You never saw the sequel trilogy then?



Yep, and they're better than the prequels. They suffer from being badly planned, inconsistent in tone and Episode 9 was a mess because they had to rush it and they made the mistake of bringing back Palpatine. The prequels are a more coherent trilogy and there's a point to the overall story, but as individual films the sequels are better (in terms of characters, acting, humour, visuals etc.) You will struggle to find anything in the sequels as bad as 'little Ani', Jar Jar, sulky / petulant Anakin, creepy stalker Anakin, "I don't like sand...here everything is soft and smooth", Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, the Jedi being boring and incompetent, the fake looking CGI locations and background characters, the flat lifeless performances from great actors, the feeble humour, Anakin going from wanting to save his wife and child to killing kids in cold blood in a matter of minutes, Padme dying from a broken heart, etc etc.I like everything Star Wars and still watch the prequels, but they're really not great films. There was a backlash against them at the time, but if they'd been released today under the Disney ownership, there would've been people literally burning down Disneyland.