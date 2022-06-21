« previous next »
Isn't his character deemed to be racist? That's probably the saving grace otherwise Disney world have got the baby Jar jar dolls in the Chinese factorys already.
Isn't his character deemed to be racist? That's probably the saving grace otherwise Disney world have got the baby Jar jar dolls in the Chinese factorys already.

between him, the nemoidians and watto (especially in aotc) there's a few things in those films that could be said to be a little iffy.
Well that's one of the things that made no sense. It looked like they flew a decoy ship somehow but then it wasn't clear how they managed to hide the actual ship which seemed to just appear from thin air.

The Reva face turn was also just a load of nonsense let's be honest. So she's done all this just to get revenge on Vader? Including torturing and murdering children? And Vader knew the whole time but decided to string her along for years? Why? Also, why are people suddenly able to shrug off lightsabre holes to the gut? 
I've just seen Ep5, totally agree with your last question. Also why in this universe are people always 'left' for dead by good guys or bad guys. just fucking smoke them, life is dirt cheap when it suits the narrative.

Afraid to say this is getting worse with each ep at the mo.
Genuinely one of the worst things I've ever watched.
Makes the prequels look like The Godfather trilogy.
Please stop Disney.
Please.
Fucking hell mate.. no need for that ..no need


I will be shocked if they don't bring him back at some point even if its just for one scene and the Social media meltdown.
I will be shocked if they don't bring him back at some point even if its just for one scene and the Social media meltdown.

Mesa thinks you may be right. Justa to see poodoo hit de social media fan.



^ "the key to all this".
What a completely pointless six episodes of television that was. :lmao
I look forward to each new episode. Then forget about it , usually. Guess that makes it a 5/10 for me.
Looking forward more to the episodes of Ms Marvel, though I am totally not into the marvel universe.  Not sure if the lack of fandom affects my enjoyment, or just the lazy stereotypes.
I will be shocked if they don't bring him back at some point even if its just for one scene and the Social media meltdown.

I doubt it. The actor who played Jar Jar almost had a breakdown because of all the hate he got for the role. Doubt he wants anything to do with it.
Genuinely one of the worst things I've ever watched.
Makes the prequels look like The Godfather trilogy.
Please stop Disney.
Please.

Sorry but no - whatever the flaws of this series, there will never be anything in Star Wars as bad as Jar Jar Binks, stroppy teenage Anakin or that terrible love story and dialogue.
Jar Jar is brilliant. At this stage, his presence is probably the only thing that could get me to watch new Star Wars content.
Jar Jar is brilliant. At this stage, his presence is probably the only thing that could get me to watch new Star Wars content.

Yousa in big doodoo dis time.
Jar Jar is brilliant. At this stage, his presence is probably the only thing that could get me to watch new Star Wars content.
I felt the same about Harry Maguire . If we don't tempt him away from man United I'm not sure I want to watch Liverpool again .
Genuinely one of the worst things I've ever watched.

Absolutely. Imagine getting Ewan McGregor back for a script like that. Yikes.
I felt the same about Harry Maguire . If we don't tempt him away from man United I'm not sure I want to watch Liverpool again .

 :) Ward should offer them £50m for their statue and when it's accepted say 'Meesa was just kidding'.
Last episode was epic.

Fucking loved watching Obi-Wan go into full "Fuck. This. Shit" God Mode against Vader. Shades of how he went mental against Maul :)

It also shows why Vader can't take down the Emperor by himself. As powerful a force user as he is, once his suit is damaged he's crippled. I half expected him to ask Obi-Wan for his help to overthrow o'l Sheev. 
So much unnecessary nonsense. The fights were the decent parts but you can tell they just had no clue how to flesh the rest out. I mean luke and leia, really? Shouldn't have been anywhere near it

5 out of 10 as usual
Phenomenal episode

Utterly brilliant.
Take out Star Wars Iconic imagery....poor stuff...shite infact
Don't think this is really spoiler territory, but I'm really glad they held off using any of John Williams' score until the final episode. Of course the entire show is rooted into nostalgia, but they avoided the full on cynical route of The Rise of Skywalker memberberries. The whole thing would have been drenched in memberberry sauce had we heard all the familiar themes from the very beginning. I'm glad they tried to give the show a chance to stand as its own thing, at least with the music.

When Kenobi saw Qui-Gon and said, "I was beginning to think you'd never come," I really wanted Qui-Gon to reply: "Don't centre on your anxieties, Obi-Wan." They were going full-nostalgia in the final episode so I would have loved it. ;D
The light sabre battle was pretty epic. The rest was pretty average
Absolutely fucking woeful.  What is the point?
Yeah I enjoyed it as per usual
Yeah I enjoyed it as per usual
Thought it was sensational absolutely loved it

Sorry but no - whatever the flaws of this series, there will never be anything in Star Wars as bad as Jar Jar Binks, stroppy teenage Anakin or that terrible love story and dialogue.

You never saw the sequel trilogy then?

Actually, slow down. I'm not brave enough for politics.
You never saw the sequel trilogy then?

Yep, and they're better than the prequels. They suffer from being badly planned, inconsistent in tone and Episode 9 was a mess because they had to rush it and they made the mistake of bringing back Palpatine. The prequels are a more coherent trilogy and there's a point to the overall story, but as individual films the sequels are better (in terms of characters, acting, humour, visuals etc.) You will struggle to find anything in the sequels as bad as 'little Ani', Jar Jar, sulky / petulant Anakin, creepy stalker Anakin, "I don't like sand...here everything is soft and smooth", Padme falling in love with a mass murderer, the Jedi being boring and incompetent, the fake looking CGI locations and background characters, the flat lifeless performances from great actors, the feeble humour, Anakin going from wanting to save his wife and child to killing kids in cold blood in a matter of minutes, Padme dying from a broken heart, etc etc.

I like everything Star Wars and still watch the prequels, but they're really not great films. There was a backlash against them at the time, but if they'd been released today under the Disney ownership, there would've been people literally burning down Disneyland.

Anakin killing the children is the peak of Star Wars comedy though
Anakin killing the children is the peak of Star Wars comedy though

Personally I'd go for Yoda fighting Count Dooku...after hobbling in with his stick.
What a completely pointless six episodes of television that was. :lmao

Great for kids. Thats who its aimed at surely?
