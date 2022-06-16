« previous next »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:58:45 am
Isn't his character deemed to be racist? That's probably the saving grace otherwise Disney world have got the baby Jar jar dolls in the Chinese factorys already.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 08:37:37 am
PaulF:
Isn't his character deemed to be racist? That's probably the saving grace otherwise Disney world have got the baby Jar jar dolls in the Chinese factorys already.

between him, the nemoidians and watto (especially in aotc) there's a few things in those films that could be said to be a little iffy.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 16, 2022, 09:24:08 am
Spoiler
Well that's one of the things that made no sense. It looked like they flew a decoy ship somehow but then it wasn't clear how they managed to hide the actual ship which seemed to just appear from thin air.

The Reva face turn was also just a load of nonsense let's be honest. So she's done all this just to get revenge on Vader? Including torturing and murdering children? And Vader knew the whole time but decided to string her along for years? Why? Also, why are people suddenly able to shrug off lightsabre holes to the gut? 
[close]

I've just seen Ep5, totally agree with your last question. Also why in this universe are people always 'left' for dead by good guys or bad guys. just fucking smoke them, life is dirt cheap when it suits the narrative.

Afraid to say this is getting worse with each ep at the mo.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:16:18 am
Genuinely one of the worst things I've ever watched.
Makes the prequels look like The Godfather trilogy.
Please stop Disney.
Please.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 11:19:00 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 20, 2022, 10:18:28 pm
Fucking hell mate.. no need for that ..no need


;D

I will be shocked if they don't bring him back at some point even if its just for one scene and the Social media meltdown.
