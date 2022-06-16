Spoiler
Well that's one of the things that made no sense. It looked like they flew a decoy ship somehow but then it wasn't clear how they managed to hide the actual ship which seemed to just appear from thin air.
The Reva face turn was also just a load of nonsense let's be honest. So she's done all this just to get revenge on Vader? Including torturing and murdering children? And Vader knew the whole time but decided to string her along for years? Why? Also, why are people suddenly able to shrug off lightsabre holes to the gut?
I've just seen Ep5, totally agree with your last question. Also why in this universe are people always 'left' for dead by good guys or bad guys. just fucking smoke them, life is dirt cheap when it suits the narrative.
Afraid to say this is getting worse with each ep at the mo.