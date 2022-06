I watch all these with my lad [he's now 6]. It's interesting that a lot of the flaws my adult brain half tries to ignore[Hey, it's for kids!] as I like Star Wars all come up from him now, just in different ways of wording them....So in Book of Bobba he asked why Bobba fett hadn't been in an entire episode - clearly because it didn't make sense to him, fair enough. We watched the prequels pre obi wan and he said they all looked like a video game [he started to lose interest in each one just over half way through fwiw]. He loves Mando, he loved the OT. Watching Obi one of his key observations is Leia 'doesn't seem like a 10 year old, she seems younger' [i think when they filmed she was 8 or 9 so he's right], reading slightly between the lines here I think this is his way of explaining he doesn't like her/her character/her acting or whatever.



Essentially he's nailed [some of] the problems because he kind of only knows how to be honest about stuff like this at his age and won't let his brain pretend it's all just fine because of lightsabers and effects and it's 'just for kids'. It's an alright watch Obi but as others have said it's a 5 or 6 out of 10. And whilst you can excuse a lot with the idea 'star wars is for kids', kids are absolutely 100% able to clock when something isn't very good and I think he's managed to do that. This isn't some 'DHOTYA' post about a clever thing my kid said, it's just an observation that saying 'it's for kids don't think about it too much' often doesn't even work on actual kids. If something smells a bit funny, it just smells a bit funny so there's not much point pretending it's fine.