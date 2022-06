This entire series has been an absolute waste of time.



If you watched this Kenobi series and then got a bash on the head and forgot you ever watched it, would you have actually missed anything relevant to the overall story? Would you have missed out on an essential character or important event in the Kenobi/Vader story? It is completely forgettable and superficial.



The writing has been piss-poor, full of holes and convenient plot points. The acting (angry & aggressive shouting and hollering) from the girl who plays Reva just doesn't fit with the style seen in the movies or the Mandalorian, and the story in general seems to be greatly focussed on her - a never-before-seen and largely irrelevant character, to the detriment of Kenobi/Vader - the whole point of the show!



Having Leia be part of the story was also a huge misstep. She now arguably has a greater and closer connection to Obi Wan than Luke ever did - which makes zero sense and retcons a lot of what's come before.



I thought the Book of Boba Fett was largely terrible, but that they would get it right with Kenobi, sadly I was wrong and both series would have been better left alone.



It's pretty clear that if Filoni and Favreau are not involved, then Disney Star Wars is a steaming pile of turd.