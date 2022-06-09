« previous next »
That last episode, dear me.... was awful , the whole scooby doo giant trench coat scene smuggling out Leia was embarrassing, the stupidity of it, the writing in this whole season isn't very good, what a shame, was expecting something on par with The Mandalorian for this
They'll obviously learn the lessons for a second season, it should pick up, maybe bin the kids off, bin the sister off, get Hayden out of the suit somehow and do some sort of back story?  What's the point of Hayden if he's always in the suit?????
Quote from: Casta on June  9, 2022, 11:54:50 am
That last episode, dear me.... was awful , the whole scooby doo giant trench coat scene smuggling out Leia was embarrassing, the stupidity of it, the writing in this whole season isn't very good, what a shame, was expecting something on par with The Mandalorian for this
that and the judo chop to the stormtroopers helmet was hilarious 😂

I can see the problem they had. How do we flesh out the story between obi wan and vader other than a one off fight. They fell on this repeated rescue of Leia which is a poor choice for me. Would have preferred leaving the skywalkers out of it. Its a lazy and easy choice.

I'd have hoped to have seen an interesting reason for obi wan to leave the planet, after his first chat to qui gon perhaps? Have him do something related to helping the jedi and then have him run into vader.

Guess it's difficult doing de-aging for clone war flash backs as well which is a shame. Could have had some cool new scenes from the past. But costs money
Yeah it's just not a great show.  It's decent and watchable because of it's in that universe loads of love, but that's about as far as it goes.

Why wouldn't she tell Vader she had them tracked before he stormed in and started choking her?  Does she not have a radio?
Quote from: tubby on June  9, 2022, 01:41:36 pm
Why wouldn't she tell Vader she had them tracked before he stormed in and started choking her?  Does she not have a radio?

I was hoping he'd finish her off, but I knew he wouldn't. She's going to be the main antagonist in all this. Been disappointed with all the inquisitors in this series, to be honest.
It is utterly dreadful,

I was the perfect age for the prequels being 13 when the Phantom Menace came out so whilst I know theyre not great films I hold a lot of nostalgia for those films. Also McGregor coming back as Obi-Wan had me excited but this is so bad it cant even fall back on fan service to make it bearable.

The plot, the direction, most of the acting, the nonsensical situations, its all terrible
You'd have thought ben might have learnt about tracked ships for ep iv
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: redan on June  9, 2022, 06:17:12 pm
It is utterly dreadful,

I was the perfect age for the prequels being 13 when the Phantom Menace came out so whilst I know theyre not great films I hold a lot of nostalgia for those films. Also McGregor coming back as Obi-Wan had me excited but this is so bad it cant even fall back on fan service to make it bearable.

The plot, the direction, most of the acting, the nonsensical situations, its all terrible

it hasn't changed. you have.
At least the prequels did what they intended - it was nonsense for kids. Obi Wan is not pitched at kids.

Total mess of a show. Id be certain any fans hypotheses about the story before release were better than the muck theyve served up. Leia is far from the worst thing about it, but it was lazy having her there in the first place.

One positive:

Spoiler
The saber duel with Vader wasnt that over-choreographed bollocks they had in the prequels.
[close]
Quote from: PaulF on June  9, 2022, 09:22:06 pm
You'd have thought ben might have learnt about tracked ships for ep iv

He was kinda dead by then.  :D

I've not seen the fourth episode yet, but I've not seen anything in the show to throw me off it. Maybe that's down to Ewan, or maybe I'm just not enough of a purist to be arsed. Gawd knows, I've been quick enough to criticise SW when I felt the need. I think people just need to chill the eff out and enjoy it for what it is.

Interestingly, the glimpses I've seen of Ep 4 show a Kenobi increasingly pissed off at what has been going on. I'm reminded of the young Obi-Wan who channelled his anger to defeat Darth Maul. This is the story of his redemption. From what was essentially a galactic drop out to a competent and astute Jedi once more. He's having to face just what has been happening whilst he has been hiding away - and having to acknowledge that he HAS been hiding away, under the guise of protecting Luke.

Like I said in an earlier post: the Obi-Wan we saw at the start of this show was in no fit state to train Luke, even if Owen was amenable to the idea. This is about Kenobi getting his head sorted, realising there is a fight still to be fought, and being prepared to fight it. It's reminding him just what is at stake.

If the show takes a few liberties along the way, I can live with it. 
It's not about taking liberties it's about the amateurish situations and lazy plots. Wait till you see the raincoat in episode 4 :D

Again still give it a 5 but they've ruined so much potential. Apparently the writer new little about star wars from interviews they've given about the process and it shows
it is poor, the acting is second rate at best and the set pieces are so poorly thought out.

Nostalgia and Vader is doing some heavy lifting with this one for me.
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  9, 2022, 10:21:29 pm
it hasn't changed. you have.
Of course I am a different person than I was in my teens but I still enjoy plenty from that time in my life, even stuff I know isnt brilliant and over relies on nostalgia

Ghostbusters Afterlife? Great film? No. Did I have fun and enjoy it for what it was? Absolutely, I had a blast.

Same goes for Rogue One. The last third in particular, pure fan service, nothing more but I loved it!

This on the other hand is just bad in every conceivable way
Star wars has always been fairly ridiculous and full of somewhat ropey acting. Some people seem to take it all far too seriously though for whatever reason.

People also don't have to like all of it.
Anti-fanboyism is starting to become just as annoying as fanboyism has been in the past.

I didn't watch the original trilogy properly until my 20's and they were still great movies I've re-watched since. The Mandalorian wasn't perfect and had at times a bit of a 90's daytime TV feel to it, but it was really good nonetheless and again I enjoyed it.

I was never all that excited by the idea of Obi-Wan as a show, the mystery of a character is often more interesting to me than being told explicitly everything they've done in their life, especially as the telling of those stories rarely lives up to the myths and hints (Solo suffered heavily due to this). I
 still went into it with an open mind but it's really not that good, it's very tacky, cliched and poorly thought out. I don't buy the whole "it's for kids" argument either, there are tons of kids movies and shows out there that are extremely well put together, what we're seeing with Obi-Wan is either laziness or stories that were written and then compromised by time/budget/interference issues.
Quote from: stewil007 on June 10, 2022, 10:29:15 am
it is poor, the acting is second rate at best and the set pieces are so poorly thought out.

Nostalgia and Vader is doing some heavy lifting with this one for me.

Klopp can sort this out.
The absolute best thing about the Kenobi series is watching some of the people (including in here) who defended the execrable sequels suddenly realise how poor modern Star wars is, and using exactly the same complaints they used to 'fanboy' against. You know who you are. You were warned, but suddenly Star Wars is terrible. Reap what you sow.

Anyway, away from cheap shots at the ever-gibbering Reylo shippers on the ignore list, is this not taking massive cues from the popular Fallen Order game? Didn't Cal Kestis infiltrate the Fortress Inquisitorius through an underwater tunnel? And there was a bit with cracked space glass helping them escape?

Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:25:52 am
The absolute best thing about the Kenobi series is watching some of the people (including in here) who defended the execrable sequels suddenly realise how poor modern Star wars is, and using exactly the same complaints they used to 'fanboy' against. You know who you are. You were warned, but suddenly Star Wars is terrible. Reap what you sow.

Anyway, away from cheap shots at the ever-gibbering Reylo shippers on the ignore list, is this not taking massive cues from the popular Fallen Order game? Didn't Cal Kestis infiltrate the Fortress Inquisitorius through an underwater tunnel? And there was a bit with cracked space glass helping them escape?

Yes.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eHSQyKTU95I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eHSQyKTU95I</a>

I'm enjoying Kenobi, but I will say this: in the UK you cant walk down the street without likely being picked up by at least three different CCTV systems. The Empire really needs to do something about its internal security. Even Han and Luke took stormtrooper armour ffs.
Welcome to the empire. Where CCTV is about as important as guard rails.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:03:28 am
Welcome to the empire. Where CCTV is about as important as guard rails.

People criticise the Ewoks... but those guys had a way better approach to Health & Safety than the Imperials did for that kind of thing ;)
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:58:30 am
People criticise the Ewoks... but those guys had a way better approach to Health & Safety than the Imperials did for that kind of thing ;)

yeah but I don't think they showered much. dirty little buggers.
