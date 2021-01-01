« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

Casta

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
That last episode, dear me.... was awful , the whole scooby doo giant trench coat scene smuggling out Leia was embarrassing, the stupidity of it, the writing in this whole season isn't very good, what a shame, was expecting something on par with The Mandalorian for this
[new username under construction]

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:57:53 am
They'll obviously learn the lessons for a second season, it should pick up, maybe bin the kids off, bin the sister off, get Hayden out of the suit somehow and do some sort of back story?  What's the point of Hayden if he's always in the suit?????
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:39:19 pm
Quote from: Casta on Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
That last episode, dear me.... was awful , the whole scooby doo giant trench coat scene smuggling out Leia was embarrassing, the stupidity of it, the writing in this whole season isn't very good, what a shame, was expecting something on par with The Mandalorian for this
that and the judo chop to the stormtroopers helmet was hilarious 😂

I can see the problem they had. How do we flesh out the story between obi wan and vader other than a one off fight. They fell on this repeated rescue of Leia which is a poor choice for me. Would have preferred leaving the skywalkers out of it. Its a lazy and easy choice.

I'd have hoped to have seen an interesting reason for obi wan to leave the planet, after his first chat to qui gon perhaps? Have him do something related to helping the jedi and then have him run into vader.

Guess it's difficult doing de-aging for clone war flash backs as well which is a shame. Could have had some cool new scenes from the past. But costs money
tubby

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:41:36 pm
Yeah it's just not a great show.  It's decent and watchable because of it's in that universe loads of love, but that's about as far as it goes.

Why wouldn't she tell Vader she had them tracked before he stormed in and started choking her?  Does she not have a radio?
Solomon Grundy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:54:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:41:36 pm
Why wouldn't she tell Vader she had them tracked before he stormed in and started choking her?  Does she not have a radio?

I was hoping he'd finish her off, but I knew he wouldn't. She's going to be the main antagonist in all this. Been disappointed with all the inquisitors in this series, to be honest.
redan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 06:17:12 pm
It is utterly dreadful,

I was the perfect age for the prequels being 13 when the Phantom Menace came out so whilst I know theyre not great films I hold a lot of nostalgia for those films. Also McGregor coming back as Obi-Wan had me excited but this is so bad it cant even fall back on fan service to make it bearable.

The plot, the direction, most of the acting, the nonsensical situations, its all terrible
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm
You'd have thought ben might have learnt about tracked ships for ep iv
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: redan on Yesterday at 06:17:12 pm
It is utterly dreadful,

I was the perfect age for the prequels being 13 when the Phantom Menace came out so whilst I know theyre not great films I hold a lot of nostalgia for those films. Also McGregor coming back as Obi-Wan had me excited but this is so bad it cant even fall back on fan service to make it bearable.

The plot, the direction, most of the acting, the nonsensical situations, its all terrible

it hasn't changed. you have.
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:25:46 pm
At least the prequels did what they intended - it was nonsense for kids. Obi Wan is not pitched at kids.

Total mess of a show. Id be certain any fans hypotheses about the story before release were better than the muck theyve served up. Leia is far from the worst thing about it, but it was lazy having her there in the first place.

One positive:

Spoiler
The saber duel with Vader wasnt that over-choreographed bollocks they had in the prequels.
[close]
Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 02:49:10 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm
You'd have thought ben might have learnt about tracked ships for ep iv

He was kinda dead by then.  :D

I've not seen the fourth episode yet, but I've not seen anything in the show to throw me off it. Maybe that's down to Ewan, or maybe I'm just not enough of a purist to be arsed. Gawd knows, I've been quick enough to criticise SW when I felt the need. I think people just need to chill the eff out and enjoy it for what it is.

Interestingly, the glimpses I've seen of Ep 4 show a Kenobi increasingly pissed off at what has been going on. I'm reminded of the young Obi-Wan who channelled his anger to defeat Darth Maul. This is the story of his redemption. From what was essentially a galactic drop out to a competent and astute Jedi once more. He's having to face just what has been happening whilst he has been hiding away - and having to acknowledge that he HAS been hiding away, under the guise of protecting Luke.

Like I said in an earlier post: the Obi-Wan we saw at the start of this show was in no fit state to train Luke, even if Owen was amenable to the idea. This is about Kenobi getting his head sorted, realising there is a fight still to be fought, and being prepared to fight it. It's reminding him just what is at stake.

If the show takes a few liberties along the way, I can live with it. 
WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:51:12 am
It's not about taking liberties it's about the amateurish situations and lazy plots. Wait till you see the raincoat in episode 4 :D

Again still give it a 5 but they've ruined so much potential. Apparently the writer new little about star wars from interviews they've given about the process and it shows
stewil007

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:29:15 am
it is poor, the acting is second rate at best and the set pieces are so poorly thought out.

Nostalgia and Vader is doing some heavy lifting with this one for me.
