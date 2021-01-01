You'd have thought ben might have learnt about tracked ships for ep iv



He was kinda dead by then.I've not seen the fourth episode yet, but I've not seen anything in the show to throw me off it. Maybe that's down to Ewan, or maybe I'm just not enough of a purist to be arsed. Gawd knows, I've been quick enough to criticise SW when I felt the need. I think people just need to chill the eff out and enjoy it for what it is.Interestingly, the glimpses I've seen of Ep 4 show a Kenobi increasingly pissed off at what has been going on. I'm reminded of the young Obi-Wan who channelled his anger to defeat Darth Maul. This is the story of his redemption. From what was essentially a galactic drop out to a competent and astute Jedi once more. He's having to face just what has been happening whilst he has been hiding away - and having to acknowledge that he HAS been hiding away, under the guise of protecting Luke.Like I said in an earlier post: the Obi-Wan we saw at the start of this show was in no fit state to train Luke, even if Owen was amenable to the idea. This is about Kenobi getting his head sorted, realising there is a fight still to be fought, and being prepared to fight it. It's reminding him just what is at stake.If the show takes a few liberties along the way, I can live with it.