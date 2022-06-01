The examples you give are not contradictions though. Assuming Leia doesn't see Obi-Wan again after this, that message is like 10 years later, she's an adult, a senator,a completely different person, she doesn't really 'know' him anymore. And it's not like she's actually meeting him, it's just a message, a formal message from her father about the rebellion. It's not really appropriate (and she doesn't really have time) to start reminiscing about when they met 10 years previously. Also, if she'd used the name 'Ben' it would've risked blowing his cover (not that it was great cover in the first place!). Also this series does explain why she was excited that he was on the Death Star, and why she remembered him as 'Ben'.



Obi-Wan's look just before he 'dies' in ANH was obviously, at the time, meant to be towards Luke - Obi-Wan was his mentor, Luke was the main character, the one who was going to take up the mantle of the Jedi; at this point Leia wasn't his sister and didn't have her whole backstory. But it's not like Obi-Wan shouted over "Hey Luke, who's the girl, never seen her before?' - he just looked over to where they both were. There's no contradiction there. And on Leia not mourning his death, she hadn't seen him for 10 years (and before that had only met him once), and she had just seen everyone on her home planet wiped out, so that would've been a bigger concern for her. Whereas he was Luke's mentor who was showing him this new world but now he was gone and Luke felt lost again. Again, no contradiction there.



And on the "Now I am the master" line, it's pretty clear they're going to meet again in this series, and that Obi-Wan will be in much better shape this time. So the line can relate to that encounter, or just more generally, to when he first 'left' him in ROTS, and their encounters in this series were just further steps in the process of becoming 'the master', which he only acknowledges in ANH. Also if when they do meet, Obi-Wan tries to turn him back, it will explain Vader's line to Luke in ROTJ - "Obi-Wan once thought as you do".



Did I say they were 'contradictions'? I don't think I did. Though they do jar/break with the events in the Original Trilogy (or canon, as Red Viper put it). I'll wait until the end of the series and we a full complete picture before labelling them.Re your 1st point; she is indeed the same person. Her ship is under attack, is being boarded, and she is giving a 'formal message' about the time Kenobi once served her father in the Clone Wars - and not to the man who saved her life just 10 years ago on a highly dangerous memorable encounter on her first ever time off-world? As you say, she doesn't have the time... yet no 'reminiscing' as you put it, is required (even if you believe 'she no longer knows him' is relevant, the events happened and they do 'know' each other). The original plan, before the Imperials attacker her ship, was indeed for her to meet Kenobi and bring him to Alderann. Re Leia being 'excited' on the Death Star prison cell when Luke mentions his name... she gets 'excited' in that Ben Kenobi is with Luke - Kenobi... the person in question of her original mission, and that she can still carry out... albeit taking him to other Rebels now that Alderaan is gone. This prison cell scene is, as you believed, "maybe it's only at that moment she realises Ben and Kenobi were the same person?" - Really? (I'm just being rhetorical).Re your 2nd point; Kenobi saving her life 10 years prior, and it being a massive part of her highly dangerous first ever time off her home planet (also the man of which her current mission is about) in Star Wars '77 and Kenobi is standing right there - and nothing... no glance, no acknowledgment - from either of them. To me it seems a mistake to have them go on this memorable and highly dangerous adventure together (however enjoyable it is being) given what is already established in the OT. A stretch at the very least.Though thank you for stating that at the time of Star Wars '77 Luke and Leia were not siblings - yet I was already aware of that.Your 3rd point; I think I pretty much already stated that in my original post.Fair play that you (and others) don't consider my original post as 'contradictions'.Yet others, like Red Viper (I think) and myself may consider these issues (and maybe other issues too?) as just that - or as jarring/breaking with previous events in the OT etc, and certainly don't adhere to them.For what it's worth... I prefer a multi-story 'head canon' approach to Star Wars; in that Rogue One is just as legit as Dash Rendar's EU adventures when it comes to the Death Star plans - pick and choose, or even believe in both stories being 'true' etc. My post reply to Red Viper was simply giving a couple of examples of jarring events that certainly raise issues with this series (so far) adhering to the events in the OT. As I said previously... these issues with the series could still be rectified or explained in future episodes - when we have a more complete picture of the story.Roll on episode 4.