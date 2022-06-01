Indeed. It certainly appears that way - so far there is...





"General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire. I regret that I am unable to present my father's request to you in person, but my ship has fallen under attack, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Alderaan has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope." -



^ Leia's tone here is formal, senatorial, and in no way speaks of their prior personal relationship; there is no mention of Obi-Wan coming out of hiding and risking his life to save here when she is kidnapped. Or where he literally saves her when she falls from the wire she had slipped from between the two streets. She is addressing Obi-Wan as a stranger, albeit someone her father (Bail) obviously knew.





When Obi-Wan is fighting Vader and sees Luke (2 minutes and 6 seconds into this video -



There is also a meme of sorts - a Prequel era one at that...



'The final thing Obi-Wan sees before he dies is Luke and Leia reunited after 19 years, after witnessing their birth.'







^ Obviously a touching and poignant one - although a retcon in itself. Again, there is no acknowledgment from Obi-Wan to Leia - or Leia to Obi-Wan. Only from Obi-Wan to Luke.





After Obi-Wan is cut down by Darth Vader, Leia registers no emotion regarding his death. While comforting Luke inside the Millennium Falcon she does not offer a word of personal loss or connection about Obi-Wan to Luke when she is obviously trying to comfort him (despite seeing her home planet destroyed and many many people who she cared for and loved die just hours before).





Back to the Star Wars '77 - and Vader's dialogue with Kenobi... "I've been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again, at last. The circle is now complete. When I left you I was but the learner, but now I am the master." -



Okay, we are only at the 3rd episode of Kenobi series... and there is likely to be another duel between the two of them. One which Obi Wan will likely win or show Vader up somehow - whilst also trying to turn him Vader back from the Dark Side...



Yet Vader doesn't say in Star Wars '77 "When I left you I was but the learner, apart from that time I easily disarmed you, force choked you, threw you up into into the air, held you there, lit a fire, and then pulled you through it slowly whilst I taunted you - and there wasn't a single thing you could have done to stop me. Quite lucky there was a Rebel sniper to bring it all to a stop, whilst I just stood there... doing nothing... for a good while... and let some robot rescue you. But now I am the master."

There are probably more - does anyone know of any?





Star Wars is full of retcons, of course - no matter how hard Lucas tries to deny them (or the actual history of Star Wars which Lucas has also tried to selectively re-write and pass off as fact many, many times)... [cough] https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/George-Lucas-Star-Wars-Creator-Unreliable-Narrator-Time-Travelling-Revisionist/id/66986 [cough].



Yet as others have said... this is a flagship live-action series for both Lucasfilm and Disney. With a story greatly anticipated by many fans from across the Galaxy Far Far Away - one that serves as a bridge between the two Prequel and Original Trilogies - through a much loved character (and actor playing him). One with a large budget, and the expertise, knowledge, nous, and technical skills of Lucasfilm at their disposal. As well as having considerable time to work on the story (and re-work the story we are told), and also its execution.



Instead we are getting this... a series that is breaking what has gone before in the most iconic Trilogy - that underpins all of Star Wars - and which is obviously still very much loved and well revered - yet this series so far is not doing a great job of adhering to, or acknowledging that, classic ground-breaking and historic Original Trilogy.



Personally, this series also seems cheap and rushed at times, along with some uninspiring and lazy moments, poor cinematography, some baffling plot points - and all with some surprising low production values (especially given the budget and talent involved on this). Yet it is undoubtedly still fun and enjoyable on occasions too, and with some great moments so far - and hopefully more to come. Plus strong acting from Ewan (accent apart at times), Uncle Ben, Bail, and especially young Leia - who has done a fantastic job so far.



Unfortunately, the Inquisitors have been poor and underwhelming all around - acting (which is a surprise as they are all quality actors), the dialogue, costuming, camera angles, and in the editing - it is only right to say such if you feel that way. But seriously, fuck all the racists who are sending the Inquisitor Reva actress racist hate (and also sent racist shit to Boyega and Tran not long ago - https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1531804726165401600 - the toxic, 'alt/hard-right', & politicised FDM social media types have a lot to answer for on this).





We are only at the fourth episode of Kenobi (on 8th June). The above issues with the series could still be rectified or explained - though unfortunately... I somehow doubt it. I'd love to be proven wrong on that, though.



The examples you give are not contradictions though. Assuming Leia doesn't see Obi-Wan again after this, that message is like 10 years later, she's an adult, a senator,a completely different person, she doesn't really 'know' him anymore. And it's not like she's actually meeting him, it's just a message, a formal message from her father about the rebellion. It's not really appropriate (and she doesn't really have time) to start reminiscing about when they met 10 years previously. Also, if she'd used the name 'Ben' it would've risked blowing his cover (not that it was great cover in the first place!). Also this series does explain why she was excited that he was on the Death Star, and why she remembered him as 'Ben'.Obi-Wan's look just before he 'dies' in ANH was obviously, at the time, meant to be towards Luke - Obi-Wan was his mentor, Luke was the main character, the one who was going to take up the mantle of the Jedi; at this point Leia wasn't his sister and didn't have her whole backstory. But it's not like Obi-Wan shouted over "Hey Luke, who's the girl, never seen her before?' - he just looked over to where they both were. There's no contradiction there. And on Leia not mourning his death, she hadn't seen him for 10 years (and before that had only met him once), and she had just seen everyone on her home planet wiped out, so that would've been a bigger concern for her. Whereas he was Luke's mentor who was showing him this new world but now he was gone and Luke felt lost again. Again, no contradiction there.And on the "Now I am the master" line, it's pretty clear they're going to meet again in this series, and that Obi-Wan will be in much better shape this time. So the line can relate to that encounter, or just more generally, to when he first 'left' him in ROTS, and their encounters in this series were just further steps in the process of becoming 'the master', which he only acknowledges in ANH. Also if when they do meet, Obi-Wan tries to turn him back, it will explain Vader's line to Luke in ROTJ - "Obi-Wan once thought as you do".