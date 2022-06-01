Not sure. Kenobi's line "He's more machine than man now, twisted and evil" makes more sense if they'd met at some point post-suit. I know that's in RotJ.



One thing that does seem weirder now is Leia concerned for moping Luke on the Falcon. "You knew him for half a day, when I was 10 he rescued me from kidnappers and we went on an adventure together".



Spoiler Another thing, if he was 9 then theres no way youd think this Leia was 10. So Reva could easily be 18. Its Star Wars world. Can do what they want Dont think youre looking at it right as far as Star Wars goes mate. Young Anakin was meant to be 9 in Phantom. All of a sudden hes older (to look at) than Padme when he married her.Another thing, if he was 9 then theres no way youd think this Leia was 10. So Reva could easily be 18. Its Star Wars world. Can do what they want

Spoiler tbf, Hayden was 21 in AotC, which was supposedly set ten years after Phantom Menace, so in terms of his age it actually works out. I think the problem was them trying to convince us Padme was only 14 in Phantom. It was just dumb making them both kids at the start, but I guess Lucas wanted to push Anakin's initial innocence.

tbf to Leia, she'd just lost her entire planet, so perhaps that was weighing on her more heavily than Kenobi's death. Luke had just been (effectively) orphaned for the second time in a few days.It does at least explain the bit where Luke is busting Leia out and says "I'm here with Ben Kenobi," and Leia replies "Ben Kenobi!? Where is he??" Up until that point she had never heard the name "Ben" that we knew of. In the series, she only knows Kenobi as "Ben" - maybe it's only at that moment she realises Ben and Kenobi were the same person? I've not seep Ep 3 yet, so maybe she'll make the connection before that though.