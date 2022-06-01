« previous next »
Offline Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3760 on: June 1, 2022, 05:55:19 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  1, 2022, 08:45:32 am
Sadly predictable. But I wouldn't single out fans of any one thing for that sort of shit these days, it appears to be everywhere.

Indeed. I posted before work so didn't have a lot of time to expand on it, but my first thought was the abuse suffered by black England players recently for missing penalties etc.

Maybe platforms such as Twitter, which broadcast to the world (as opposed to private forums and the like that you can take or leave) shouldn't allow anonymity? I've always held that the opposite was important, but I dunno anymore.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3761 on: June 1, 2022, 06:10:22 pm »
Wonder if Hayden will be speaking in a British accent now? ;)
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3762 on: June 1, 2022, 10:11:56 pm »
Not a great sign that the kid playing Leia is the best actor in this.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3763 on: June 1, 2022, 10:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June  1, 2022, 10:11:56 pm
Not a great sign that the kid playing Leia is the best actor in this.

Haha! I thought that was a decent episode like. Better than the first two.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3764 on: June 1, 2022, 11:36:34 pm »
Just not arsed about shitting all over original trilogy canon now are they?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 07:52:35 am »
Think its getting better as it goes.

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 am »
Pretty laughable how easily the Grand Inquisitor gets killed. Someone with his power should have sensed something was about to happen.  Some really bad overacting from the 3rd Sister too. She's not the only one either. Little Leia is the best out of the lot of them. Apart from that, it's o.k.
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 08:38:02 am »
Hard to gauge, this new show is
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 08:47:20 am »
Feel like the Third Sister is an interesting character (whose backstory is pretty easy to guess) but very poorly cast
Offline Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 09:10:25 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:17:25 am
Pretty laughable how easily the Grand Inquisitor gets killed.

It's not entirely clear yet what they're doing here. The Grand Inquisitor (who may well turn out to be a different character but is the same species at least) is canonically in Star Wars Rebels season 1, which I think takes place about 4-5 years after this.

So they could just be throwing Rebels under the canon bus, it could be a different grand inquisitor, or it could be some ploy on the Empire's part to root out disloyal inquisitors (although you'd think Vader himself wouldn't really care about anything other than results).
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 09:27:47 am »
His species also has 2 stomachs. Just sayin
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June  1, 2022, 11:36:34 pm
Just not arsed about shitting all over original trilogy canon now are they?

How have they done that?
Offline PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 am »
Quite enjoyed ep 3.  I feel they peaked too soon though .
Offline Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 04:19:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:47:20 am
Feel like the Third Sister is an interesting character (whose backstory is pretty easy to guess) but very poorly cast

Spoiler
I'm trying to get the timeline right on Reva. There's been a lot of suggestion that she is one of the younglings we saw in the first episode, running from Order 66. But none of those younglings could have been older than eight years old.

Given it's only been 10 years since the Jedi Purge, Reva herself couldn't be older than 18 at the very most if that guess is correct. Of course, plenty of actors and actresses play characters older or younger than their actual age, but there's no way Moses Ingram passes for 18.

My best guess is that she is a former padawan who turned on her master when they were cornered by inquisitors. But I guess we'll see how Disney explain it all.
[close]
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:27:21 am
How have they done that?

Seriously? Virtually everything involving Obi-Wan and Vader in ANH makes no sense off the back of this
Offline Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
Seriously? Virtually everything involving Obi-Wan and Vader in ANH makes no sense off the back of this

Not sure. Kenobi's line "He's more machine than man now, twisted and evil" makes more sense if they'd met at some point post-suit. I know that's in RotJ.

One thing that does seem weirder now is Leia concerned for moping Luke on the Falcon. "You knew him for half a day, when I was 10 he rescued me from kidnappers and we went on an adventure together".
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 07:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:19:36 pm
Spoiler
I'm trying to get the timeline right on Reva. There's been a lot of suggestion that she is one of the younglings we saw in the first episode, running from Order 66. But none of those younglings could have been older than eight years old.

Given it's only been 10 years since the Jedi Purge, Reva herself couldn't be older than 18 at the very most if that guess is correct. Of course, plenty of actors and actresses play characters older or younger than their actual age, but there's no way Moses Ingram passes for 18.

My best guess is that she is a former padawan who turned on her master when they were cornered by inquisitors. But I guess we'll see how Disney explain it all.
[close]
Spoiler
Dont think youre looking at it right as far as Star Wars goes mate. Young Anakin was meant to be 9 in Phantom. All of a sudden hes older (to look at) than Padme when he married her. ;D Another thing, if he was 9 then theres no way youd think this Leia was 10. So Reva could easily be 18. Its Star Wars world. Can do what they want
[close]
Offline Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm
Not sure. Kenobi's line "He's more machine than man now, twisted and evil" makes more sense if they'd met at some point post-suit. I know that's in RotJ.

One thing that does seem weirder now is Leia concerned for moping Luke on the Falcon. "You knew him for half a day, when I was 10 he rescued me from kidnappers and we went on an adventure together".

tbf to Leia, she'd just lost her entire planet, so perhaps that was weighing on her more heavily than Kenobi's death. Luke had just been (effectively) orphaned for the second time in a few days.

It does at least explain the bit where Luke is busting Leia out and says "I'm here with Ben Kenobi," and Leia replies "Ben Kenobi!? Where is he??" Up until that point she had never heard the name "Ben" that we knew of. In the series, she only knows Kenobi as "Ben" - maybe it's only at that moment she realises Ben and Kenobi were the same person?  I've not seep Ep 3 yet, so maybe she'll make the connection before that though.

Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:09:45 pm
Spoiler
Dont think youre looking at it right as far as Star Wars goes mate. Young Anakin was meant to be 9 in Phantom. All of a sudden hes older (to look at) than Padme when he married her. ;D Another thing, if he was 9 then theres no way youd think this Leia was 10. So Reva could easily be 18. Its Star Wars world. Can do what they want
[close]

Spoiler
tbf, Hayden was 21 in AotC, which was supposedly set ten years after Phantom Menace, so in terms of his age it actually works out. I think the problem was them trying to convince us Padme was only 14 in Phantom. It was just dumb making them both kids at the start, but I guess Lucas wanted to push Anakin's initial innocence.
[close]
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm
Seriously? Virtually everything involving Obi-Wan and Vader in ANH makes no sense off the back of this

For example?

This is actually tying up some loose ends. Leia calling him 'Ben Kenobi' and being excited that he was on the Death Star, Leia calling her son Ben, Obi-Wan saying he's 'more machine than man', Vader saying 'Obi- Wan once thought as you did'. They will meet again in this series and Obi-Wan will try and turn him back.
Offline PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm »
This is why it will never be as good for adults. Be we are picking it apart based on the ages of actors. Children's brains won't do that.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
This is why it will never be as good for adults. Be we are picking it apart based on the ages of actors. Children's brains won't do that.

Definitely.

That said, I think Disney ballsed up on the sequel trilogy by assuming nobody would question their bullshit decisions. The downside is that now people question everything, even when it's not too bad.
Online oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 11:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June  1, 2022, 11:36:34 pm
Just not arsed about shitting all over original trilogy canon now are they?

Indeed. It certainly appears that way - so far there is...


Spoiler for the 2nd episode of Kenobi:-

Spoiler
In Star Wars '77 in Leia's hologram message to Obi Wan Kenobi...

"General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire. I regret that I am unable to present my father's request to you in person, but my ship has fallen under attack, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Alderaan has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope." - www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_Cj3ZS9-A

^ Leia's tone here is formal, senatorial, and in no way speaks of a prior personal relationship. There is no mention of Obi-Wan coming out of hiding and risking his life to save here when she is kidnapped. Or where he literally saves her when she falls from the wire she had slipped from between the two streets. She is addressing Obi-Wan as a stranger, albeit someone her father (Bail) obviously knew.


When Obi-Wan is fighting Vader and sees Luke (2 minutes and 6 seconds into this video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TwyAgn057o)... Ben becomes at one with the force... and lets Vader 'strike him down'. There is no glance from Leia to Obi-Wan - and nor is there anything like Obi-Wan acknowledging Leia.

There is also a meme of sorts - a Prequel era one at that...

'The final thing Obi-Wan sees before he dies is Luke and Leia reunited after 19 years, after witnessing their birth.'



^ Obviously a touching and poignant one - although obviously a retcon in itself. Again, there is no acknowledgment from Obi-Wan to Leia - or Leia to Obi-Wan. Only from Obi-Wan to Luke.


After Obi-Wan is cut down by Darth Vader, Leia registers no emotion regarding his death. While comforting Luke inside the Millennium Falcon she does not offer a word of personal loss or connection about Obi-Wan to Luke when she is obviously trying to comfort him (despite seeing her home planet destroyed and many many people who she cared for and loved die just hours before).


It also seems highly unlikely she would forget the first time she ever left her home world of Alderaan, which happened to also be the time where she was taken hostage as a child... and both rescued and saved by Obi-Wan.
[close]



Spoiler for the 3rd episode of Kenobi:-

Spoiler
Vader vs Kenobi: the duel...

Back to the Star Wars '77 - and Vader's dialogue with Kenobi... "I've been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again, at last. The circle is now complete. When I left you I was but the learner, but now I am the master." - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TwyAgn057o

Okay, we are only at the 3rd episode of Kenobi series... and there is likely to be another duel between the two of them. One which Obi Wan will likely win or show Vader up somehow - whilst also trying to turn him Vader back from the Dark Side... Yet it doesn't say in Star Wars '77 "When I left you was but the learner, apart from that time I easily disarmed you, force choked you, threw you up into into the air, held you there, lit a fire, and then pulled you through it - and there wasn't a single thing you could have done to stop me. Quite lucky there was a Rebel sniper to bring it all to a stop, whilst I just stood there... doing nothing... for a while... and let some robot rescue you. But now I am the master."
[close]


There are probably more.


Star Wars is full of retcons, of course - no matter how hard Lucas tries to deny them (or the actual history of Star Wars which Lucas has also tried to selectively re-write and pass off as fact many times)... [cough] https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/George-Lucas-Star-Wars-Creator-Unreliable-Narrator-Time-Travelling-Revisionist/id/66986 [cough].

Yet this the a flagship series for both Lucasfilm and Disney. One greatly anticipated by many fans from across the GFFA - bridging the two Prequel and Original Trilogies together through a much loved character (and actor playing him), with a big budget, and the expertise, knowledge and technical skills of Lucasfilm at their disposal. As well as having considerable time to work on the story (and re-work the story we are told), and its execution.

Instead we are getting this. A series that is breaking what has gone before in the most iconic and best Trilogy - which is obviously much loved and well revered - and yet this series so far is not doing a great job of adhering to it or acknowledging it.

Personally, to me this series also seems cheap and rushed at times, along with some uninspiring and lazy moments, poor cinematography, some baffling plot points, and all with some surprising low production values. Yet it is undoubtedly still fun at times, and with some great moments. And strong acting from Ewan (accent apart at times), Uncle Ben, Bail, and young Leia.

Unfortunately, the Inquisitors have been poor all around. But seriously, fuck all the racists who are sending the Inquisitor Reva actress racist hate (and to Boyega and Tran before them) - https://twitter.com/starwars/status/1531804726165401600


We are only at the fourth episode of Kenobi. The above issues with the series could still be rectified or explained - though unfortunately... I somehow doubt it. I'd love to be proven wrong on that, though.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm by oojason »
Online Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
You'd think a Jedi in hiding would stop wearing Jedi clothes, maybe shave his beard.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:29:27 pm
It does at least explain the bit where Luke is busting Leia out and says "I'm here with Ben Kenobi," and Leia replies "Ben Kenobi!? Where is he??" Up until that point she had never heard the name "Ben" that we knew of. In the series, she only knows Kenobi as "Ben" - maybe it's only at that moment she realises Ben and Kenobi were the same person?  I've not seep Ep 3 yet, so maybe she'll make the connection before that though.

Are you sure, mate?

Reva calls out "Obi-Wan" to Ben when he is next to Leia in the cargo factory (shortly before they escape on the ship at the end of episode 2).

The fake Jedi also calls Ben "Obi Wan" right in front of Leia - as the fake Jedi tells Ben he'll try to "buy them as much time as he can".


Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
You'd think a Jedi in hiding would stop wearing Jedi clothes, maybe shave his beard.

Or as he is wearing non-Jedi clothes on Tatooine... keep on wearing them when he leaves the planet on public transport to go rescue Leia - instead of changing them to dress exactly like a Jedi... and also having a lightsabre on his belt.

(cool scene, though)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:50 am by oojason »
