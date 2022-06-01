In Star Wars '77 in Leia's hologram message to Obi Wan Kenobi..."General Kenobi. Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars. Now he begs you to help him in his struggle against the Empire. I regret that I am unable to present my father's request to you in person, but my ship has fallen under attack, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to Alderaan has failed. I have placed information vital to the survival of the Rebellion into the memory systems of this R2 unit. My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this droid safely delivered to him on Alderaan. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope."
- www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_Cj3ZS9-A
^ Leia's tone here is formal, senatorial, and in no way speaks of a prior personal relationship. There is no mention of Obi-Wan coming out of hiding and risking his life to save here when she is kidnapped. Or where he literally saves her when she falls from the wire she had slipped from between the two streets. She is addressing Obi-Wan as a stranger, albeit someone her father (Bail) obviously knew.
When Obi-Wan is fighting Vader and sees Luke (2 minutes and 6 seconds into this video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TwyAgn057o)
... Ben becomes at one with the force
... and lets Vader 'strike him down'. There is no glance from Leia to Obi-Wan - and nor is there anything like Obi-Wan acknowledging Leia.
There is also a meme of sorts - a Prequel era one at that...
'The final thing Obi-Wan sees before he dies is Luke and Leia reunited after 19 years, after witnessing their birth.
'
^ Obviously a touching and poignant one - although obviously a retcon in itself. Again, there is no acknowledgment from Obi-Wan to Leia - or Leia to Obi-Wan. Only from Obi-Wan to Luke.
After Obi-Wan is cut down by Darth Vader, Leia registers no emotion regarding his death. While comforting Luke inside the Millennium Falcon she does not offer a word of personal loss or connection about Obi-Wan to Luke when she is obviously trying to comfort him (despite seeing her home planet destroyed and many many people who she cared for and loved die just hours before)
.
It also seems highly unlikely she would forget the first time she ever left her home world of Alderaan, which happened to also be the time where she was taken hostage as a child... and both rescued and saved by Obi-Wan.