.
Just a casual reminder that if anyone wants to see examples of how the Original Trilogy was made (the skill, dedication and craft of all those involved)
you can't go wrong with these:-
^ all done by the very talented Jamie Benning.
Jamie has branched out into making all sorts of interviews, docs & shorts - all free to watch at his superb https://filmumentaries.com
website (also https://twitter.com/jamieswb)
:-
Jamie has also gone into podcasting
- and has managed to get some amazing people in film (including many who worked on the Original Trilogy films)
on his channel for a chat:-
Lorne Peterson, Giles Terera, Tim Rose, Paul Hirsch, Kevin Pike, Dan Lanigan, Team Jabba The Hutt (Dave Barclay, Toby Philpott and John Coppinger)
, Charles de Lauzirika, Kenneth George Godwin, Sylvain Despretz, Jonathan Rinzler, Marty Brenneis, Paul Blake, Ben Dimmock, Martin Meunier, Mark Mangini, Nilo Rodis-Jamero, Charles de Lauzirika and Bruce Wright, Joe Alves, Gavin Rothery, Pat McClung, Ivor Powell, Madelyn Most, Peter Macdonald, Helen OHara, Jim Maxwell, Jon Lefkovitz, Roger Christian, Dan Perri, Walter Murch (twice)
, John Patrick Shanley, Gabriel Hardman, Colin Goudie, Sean Barton, Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Howard Kazanjian, $3M Dune Book Sale (Frank Pavich, Soby and Dan Lanigan)
, Jay Glennie, John Walsh, Paul Franklin, Craig Barron, Garrett Brown, John Spira, and
Jamie himself - interviewed by Dan Lanigan.
There have been 50 episodes so far - and matte painter and art director Michael Pangrazio should be the 51st episode (www.imdb.com/name/nm0659443
). https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-filmumentaries-podcast/id1522552119
or www.spreaker.com/show/the-filmumentaries-podcast
^ All for free - though there is a patreon is anyone fancies chipping in a quid a month (or more)
- www.patreon.com/jamiebenning
If anyone wants to increase their understanding of the craft and history from some of the iconic, pioneering and award-winning filmmaking for then this is well worth a listen too. Or just sit back and listen to some great legendary talents talk about their work and contributions to Star Wars (especially the Original Trilogy)
- and some fun stories along the way.