Spoiler

'The Purge' scenes were better than ROTS for sure!Yet I found The Inquisitors to be fairly awful - stiff, bad acting from all three of them, and the characters are seemingly inept... when catching the Jedi in the bar, the sister goes to kill him only to be stopped by the Grand Inquisitor's force power mid-swing. Yet the lightsaber is cutting into the Jedi's shoulder... so why doesnt he just move out the way and run off? He continues to stands there and only runs off when the Grand Inquisitor's force pushes her away. And then he gets away so easily... with the other 'inquisitor' just standing there... doing nothing.The rooftop scenes with the sister... looked awful - some poor cinematography and execution there. Later on at the end of the episode... the sister tells Kenobi that Anakin is still alive. But hang on...This seemed to be a scene existing simply to get to a part of the story where Ewan can do some good 'shocked' acting for an end of episode 'climax' (and he does act it well - however contrived the scene was).^ Obi Wans realisation that Anakin is still alive... should have been a big part of the series early on... and really could have been handled and executed so much better.Found it a bit strange that Ben decided to dress exactly like a Jedi does when he is persuaded to go and look for Leia... knowing the Inquisitors and Empire would be looking for him. He doesn't even wear the same non-Jedi outfit that he is wearing on TatooineLeia scenes were quality, except for the forest parts - they simply didn't feel 'Star Wars' at all. Young actress playing Leia was good too. The scene with Ben seeing Leia, and her spirit... reminding him of Padme... was well executed. The actors and scenes with Uncle Owen and Bail were elevating too - hope we see more of them...I'll continue on with it - but my hopes are not high... they should be for this series. Afterall, this is an eagerly anticipated Star Wars story that has been waiting to be told for years; and the plot is solid, yet the execution is anything but...(My hopes remain far higher for the Andor series coming in August).