« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 264979 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3680 on: April 27, 2022, 12:48:43 am »
.
Just a casual reminder that if anyone wants to see examples of how the Original Trilogy was made (the skill, dedication and craft of all those involved) you can't go wrong with these:-









^ all done by the very talented Jamie Benning.

Jamie has branched out into making all sorts of interviews, docs & shorts - all free to watch at his superb https://filmumentaries.com website (also https://twitter.com/jamieswb):-














Jamie has also gone into podcasting - and has managed to get some amazing people in film (including many who worked on the Original Trilogy films) on his channel for a chat:-

Lorne Peterson, Giles Terera, Tim Rose, Paul Hirsch, Kevin Pike, Dan Lanigan, Team Jabba The Hutt (Dave Barclay, Toby Philpott and John Coppinger), Charles de Lauzirika, Kenneth George Godwin, Sylvain Despretz, Jonathan Rinzler, Marty Brenneis, Paul Blake, Ben Dimmock, Martin Meunier, Mark Mangini, Nilo Rodis-Jamero, Charles de Lauzirika and Bruce Wright, Joe Alves, Gavin Rothery, Pat McClung, Ivor Powell, Madelyn Most, Peter Macdonald, Helen OHara, Jim Maxwell, Jon Lefkovitz, Roger Christian, Dan Perri, Walter Murch (twice), John Patrick Shanley, Gabriel Hardman, Colin Goudie, Sean Barton, Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Howard Kazanjian, $3M Dune Book Sale (Frank Pavich, Soby and Dan Lanigan), Jay Glennie, John Walsh, Paul Franklin, Craig Barron, Garrett Brown, John Spira, and Jamie himself - interviewed by Dan Lanigan.

There have been 50 episodes so far - and matte painter and art director Michael Pangrazio should be the 51st episode (www.imdb.com/name/nm0659443).
 

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-filmumentaries-podcast/id1522552119 or www.spreaker.com/show/the-filmumentaries-podcast


^ All for free - though there is a patreon is anyone fancies chipping in a quid a month (or more) - www.patreon.com/jamiebenning 


If anyone wants to increase their understanding of the craft and history from some of the iconic, pioneering and award-winning filmmaking for then this is well worth a listen too. Or just sit back and listen to some great legendary talents talk about their work and contributions to Star Wars (especially the Original Trilogy) - and some fun stories along the way.

« Last Edit: April 29, 2022, 02:45:35 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3681 on: May 4, 2022, 02:23:32 pm »

'Obi-Wan Kenobi | Official Trailer | Disney+' - from the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Yh_6_zItPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Yh_6_zItPU</a>


Starts on Friday 27th May.

« Last Edit: May 7, 2022, 04:03:51 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3682 on: May 7, 2022, 04:05:37 pm »

'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+' - 1 minute trailer (the full 60 minute program is available now on Disney+):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy5IsHN1XrA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy5IsHN1XrA</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,826
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3683 on: May 7, 2022, 04:42:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May  4, 2022, 02:23:32 pm
'Obi-Wan Kenobi | Official Trailer | Disney+' - from the official Star Wars youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3Yh_6_zItPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3Yh_6_zItPU</a>


Starts on Friday 27th May.



"Like you trained his father?"

Oof
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3684 on: May 23, 2022, 01:58:51 pm »
.
'Colin Cantwell, Star Wars designer behind the X-Wing and Death Star dies aged 90' (and the Y-Wing, Blockade Runner, TIE Fighter, & Star Destroyer):-

The creator behind several iconic Star Wars ships also worked on 2001: A Space Odyssey and assisted in broadcasting the 1969 moon landing

www.theguardian.com/film/2022/may/23/colin-cantwell-star-wars-designer-behind-the-x-wing-and-death-star-dies-aged-90


www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-61547986

www.fanthatracks.com/news/film-music-tv/rip-star-wars-designer-colin-cantwell







« Last Edit: May 23, 2022, 02:03:25 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,890
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3685 on: May 26, 2022, 01:39:14 pm »
Kenobi drops tomorrow, do we have high hopes?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3686 on: May 26, 2022, 03:02:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 26, 2022, 01:39:14 pm
Kenobi drops tomorrow, do we have high hopes?

I'm as cynical as they come when it comes to Disney's overall handling of Star Wars. And I have zero interest in the prequels and never rewatched them after a first viewing (though that's little to do with Kenobi/McGregor).

And yet, I'm quietly feeling good about this, based on nothing more than seeing the trailer. The recent SW TV output has been mostly positive, although it's worth noting that as far as I can tell, this show is nothing to do with Dave Filoni. It's set in an era that is slowly being fleshed out - the Empire's early years. Familiar enough to have all the classics - Stormtroopers, TIEs, walkers, but removed enough from the OT to be interesting. Rebels and the Fallen Jedi game have delved a bit into it, so it's high time to get it into live action.

My main concern is how Vader comes across. I was hoping he'd only briefly cameo in it, but if so then why make a big deal about Christensen's casting?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3687 on: May 26, 2022, 03:09:43 pm »
I love me some vader but he and kenobi shouldn't be meeting between ep3 and ep4.

I'm obviously going to watch it regardless and as long as it is good I won't really care.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3688 on: May 26, 2022, 03:44:49 pm »
I think they are pretty much basing a Kenobi vs Vader duel that we will see in the show on some of the dialogue from 'A New Hope' which suggested they'd encountered eachother more recently than the duel we eventually saw on Mustafar.

''He's more machine now than man, twisted and evil''

''You should not have come back''

''I sense something; a presence I've not felt since...''
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,352
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3689 on: May 26, 2022, 05:27:34 pm »
It's an interesting decision for sure.

Especially when Dave Filoni must've spent years tieing himself in knots on the clone wars not having Anakin and Grevious directly confront each other due to a single line that's said when they meet in Revenge of The Sith.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,128
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3690 on: May 26, 2022, 05:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on May 26, 2022, 03:44:49 pm
I think they are pretty much basing a Kenobi vs Vader duel that we will see in the show on some of the dialogue from 'A New Hope' which suggested they'd encountered eachother more recently than the duel we eventually saw on Mustafar.

''He's more machine now than man, twisted and evil''

''You should not have come back''

''I sense something; a presence I've not felt since...''

I remember Vader's line in RotJ where Luke is trying to reason with him, "Obi-Wan once thought as you do..." So I'm expecting Kenobi to try and reason with Vader at some point in their encounter(s).

I think it will also resolve the issue of why Obi-Wan calls him "Darth" in ANH. Clearly it's some form of mockery that shows Obi-Wan has given up on him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3691 on: May 26, 2022, 05:49:11 pm »
I'm personally of the opinion that not everything that was said in films 40 years ago needs to be "explained"
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,747
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3692 on: May 26, 2022, 06:42:56 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 26, 2022, 05:49:11 pm
I'm personally of the opinion that not everything that was said in films 40 years ago needs to be "explained"
Yes. Totally agree.   But in the flip side for those that have better memories than me, if things don't for up, the break in continuity will be jarring. I don't suppose it has to be a fine line though.
Excited about Kenobi personally.  Not because I know any thing about it. But I love Star wars stuff.

Ps for those in the Midlands , there's supposedly a huge toy collection on show at a museum in Northampton.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,881
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3693 on: May 26, 2022, 10:20:35 pm »
Teaser trailer for the Andor series. Not a series I thought needed to be made, but it actually looks decent.

https://youtu.be/j5UX1Adanis
« Last Edit: May 26, 2022, 10:24:19 pm by Rob Dylan »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,128
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3694 on: Yesterday at 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 26, 2022, 05:49:11 pm
I'm personally of the opinion that not everything that was said in films 40 years ago needs to be "explained"

I am also of that opinion. But I reckon the show will seek to do so for continuity.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
  • ....mmm
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3695 on: Yesterday at 01:52:29 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on May 26, 2022, 10:20:35 pm
Teaser trailer for the Andor series. Not a series I thought needed to be made, but it actually looks decent.

https://youtu.be/j5UX1Adanis

Honestly looks better than anything they've chucked out over recent years.
Logged
:D

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3696 on: Yesterday at 07:02:13 am »
and yeah I really liked the andor trailer too. they also showed a teaser for mando s3 which is out in february
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3697 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 am »
its goooooood
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,826
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3698 on: Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm »
Obi-Wan episode 1 and 2 was surprisingly good
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3699 on: Yesterday at 12:56:10 pm »
just watched the 2 episodes that dropped.

I wasnt sure what I was expecting. Ill be watching the next episode for sure. Ill probably wait a week and watch 2 together rather than a single episode

The one thing I dont like and its the same with The Mandalorian is the length of the credits. 6 minutes of credits. Just when you think youre going to get a decent size episode you have to remember to remove 6 minutes
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3700 on: Yesterday at 02:36:41 pm »
.
Huh. Mixed bag for me. Seems to be a nostalgia trip for Prequel fans (so far) - with nods to the OT thrown in...

The productions levels so far... seem to be quite poor, surprisingly poor.

Spoiler
'The Purge' scenes were better than ROTS for sure! :) Yet I found The Inquisitors to be fairly awful - stiff, bad acting from all three of them, and the characters are seemingly inept... when catching the Jedi in the bar, the sister goes to kill him only to be stopped by the Grand Inquisitor's force power mid-swing. Yet the lightsaber is cutting into the Jedi's shoulder... so why doesnt he just move out the way and run off? He continues to stands there and only runs off when the Grand Inquisitor's force pushes her away. And then he gets away so easily... with the other 'inquisitor' just standing there... doing nothing.

The rooftop scenes with the sister... looked awful - some poor cinematography and execution there. Later on at the end of the episode... the sister tells Kenobi that Anakin is still alive. But hang on... how does she know that Obi-wan thinks Anakin is dead? This seemed to be a scene existing simply to get to a part of the story where Ewan can do some good 'shocked' acting for an end of episode 'climax' (and he does act it well - however contrived the scene was).

^ Obi Wans realisation that Anakin is still alive... should have been a big part of the series early on... and really could have been handled and executed so much better.

Found it a bit strange that Ben decided to dress exactly like a Jedi does when he is persuaded to go and look for Leia... knowing the Inquisitors and Empire would be looking for him. He doesn't even wear the same non-Jedi outfit that he is wearing on Tatooine ;D

Leia scenes were quality, except for the forest parts - they simply didn't feel 'Star Wars' at all. Young actress playing Leia was good too. The scene with Ben seeing Leia, and her spirit... reminding him of Padme... was well executed. The actors and scenes with Uncle Owen and Bail were elevating too - hope we see more of them...

I'll continue on with it - but my hopes are not high... they should be for this series. Afterall, this is an eagerly anticipated Star Wars story that has been waiting to be told for years; and the plot is solid, yet the execution is anything but...


(My hopes remain far higher for the Andor series coming in August).
[close]

Hope the rest of you enjoyed the first two episodes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:24:31 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,215
  • Trada
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3701 on: Yesterday at 08:54:47 pm »
I thought it was very underwhelming I guess like Marvel it seems to be coming at you all the time and it's all starting to feel like more of the same

TV by numbers
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,176
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3702 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
Enjoyed the first two but the trio of Inquisitors were awful. The lead womans acting was just bad, it took me out of the shoelw every time she was on screen
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3703 on: Today at 10:41:44 am »
Well... at least you can now jettison the need for new Star Wars fans to ever watch the prequels, you can just watch Obi-Wan's first 4 minutes instead. Didn't see Jar Jar in there though!

I'm okay with it so far. I don't have huge expectations for Star Wars any more, so as long as it feels like it fits into the lore, and expands the galaxy a little bit, it's fine. Not everything can be a home run.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3704 on: Today at 10:48:25 am »
well I enjoyed it anyway. though who knew someone with such little legs could be so quick?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3705 on: Today at 10:50:20 am »
I'm just reading up on the movie situations - didn't realise that Rogue Squadron had been pushed back into the void. Creative differences between Jenkins and Lucasfilm apparently. How many writer/directors has this happened to now? I think Rise of Skywalker and Solo, and Rogue One required extensive reshoots. You never hear about it with the Marvel movies. It's hard to believe such a huge investment for Disney is being this badly bungled from both a creative and production standpoint, and everyone at Lucasfilm is still in post.

Anyway, Waititi's movie is now supposed to be released late next year, which seems ambitious for a Star Wars movie that doesn't seem to be in production yet. We'll see.

Still waiting on news on Rian's trilogy guys, I know a few in here were adamant a couple of years ago it was definitely happening.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,641
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3706 on: Today at 11:00:41 am »
Surely its better to get it right?

For me, Rogue one was well well worth the wait.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3707 on: Today at 11:38:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:41 am
Surely its better to get it right?

Will they be getting it right though? Feel like movies that go through 'development hell' don't often come out the other side as masterpieces. I guess I'm just frustrated watching the potential for a Star Wars movie universe to rival Marvel's output being flushed away by incompetence at the top of Lucasfilm, and nobody seemingly being held accountable.

The TV stuff has been mostly positive, which is great - I was always a fan of how the books etc expanded the galaxy. But the cornerstones of the franchise are the big blockbuster movies, and so far they've managed one decent one in nearly a decade, to go along with a failure of a trilogy (whatever your feelings on any of the individual movies, there's no argument to be made that the sequels work as an overall story) and an aborted start to a potential 'underworld' series that nobody ever seems to talk about outside of one scene to do with a character's name.

In addition to this, there have been a series of loudly-trumpeted projects that then get quietly delayed or shelved.

And yet Disney seem apparently happy enough as long as the movies stay profitable, despite so little critical acclaim and some public basket-casery in the boardroom. Star Wars is currently the Man Utd of the cinema world.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,582
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3708 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm »
Next Star Wars fleem to be directed by Taika Waititi
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,128
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3709 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:04:53 pm
Next Star Wars fleem to be directed by Taika Waititi

Bloody hell. It will either be a stupendous work of genius or a catastrophic work of genius. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 