So it seems the desert is becoming Star Wars TV shows go to location like Dr whos quarry.



"If there's an untelevised centre of the galaxy you're on the planet that it's farthest from"I do get the repeated returns to Tatooine. It's seen (even briefly) or mentioned in all of the original or prequel movies, including being the first place we see. Even from early materials, it's one of the more fleshed out planets in the galaxy and is about as iconic a Star Wars locale that exists. I don't agree with it entirely, but there's a certain shorthand language to Star Wars that reduces the chance of casual fans not having any idea what's going on.At least in this instance it's entirely warranted, Obi-Wan would have had a hell of a job keeping an eye on Luke from Dathomir.