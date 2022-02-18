« previous next »
Star Wars Universe lastest news

voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 10:14:35 am
Quote from: jedimaster on February 18, 2022, 10:08:40 am
Is anybody bothered about this upcoming Andor series? Take one of the least interesting characters from Rogue One (or any of the films for that matter) and make a series about them, seriously?

I don't really care what things are called, I'm more interested in what's going on. it'll be all early rebellion stuff which might be quite interesting in itself.
jedimaster

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 01:30:21 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 18, 2022, 10:14:35 am
I don't really care what things are called, I'm more interested in what's going on. it'll be all early rebellion stuff which might be quite interesting in itself.

Well the Mandalorian and Fett series have stood or fell based on the main character (with a little help from their little green sidekick). If Andor is one of a set of main characters it might work, but if he is front and centre like Mando or Fett, I will give it a miss.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 01:41:50 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on February 18, 2022, 01:30:21 pm
Well the Mandalorian and Fett series have stood or fell based on the main character (with a little help from their little green sidekick). If Andor is one of a set of main characters it might work, but if he is front and centre like Mando or Fett, I will give it a miss.

"supplemental materials" have changed many a character over the years.
ScottScott

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 03:02:14 pm
I enjoyed Boba Fett, it had its issues but then Star Wars always does. Loved that we got more Mando as well

I'll always watch new Star Wars stuff because I love it. I'll always go back to being a kid when I watch it. Same with the Marvel and DC stuff, takes me back to when I used to watch cartoons and read comics as a kid

If you want to break it down to be more serious then have at it, I treat it as it is and for what it is, a lovely set of stories told in space with some amazing characters and lore
thejbs

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 04:52:12 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on February 18, 2022, 03:02:14 pm
I enjoyed Boba Fett, it had its issues but then Star Wars always does. Loved that we got more Mando as well

I'll always watch new Star Wars stuff because I love it. I'll always go back to being a kid when I watch it. Same with the Marvel and DC stuff, takes me back to when I used to watch cartoons and read comics as a kid

If you want to break it down to be more serious then have at it, I treat it as it is and for what it is, a lovely set of stories told in space with some amazing characters and lore

I guess if youre young enough to have seen the prequels as a kid, the new stuff will be a bit of nostalgia. For me, having grown up in the 80s, its so removed from the original trilogy that it leaves me cold.

And its not about breaking it down or being too serious imo - its just bad story-telling and characterisation with a bit of dodgy acting for good measure. If Fett wasnt set in the Star Wars universe, it wouldve bombed.
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 06:03:26 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 18, 2022, 10:14:35 am
I don't really care what things are called, I'm more interested in what's going on. it'll be all early rebellion stuff which might be quite interesting in itself.

The younger Mon Mothma actress is in it I think, so there might be a 'higher level' view of the Alliance than just following a single operative about. Although, knowing how these things go, the commander-in-chief of the Alliance probably has time to consult with and issue orders to a lowly grunt. Wouldn't have had this in old 'good' Star Wars!

What's that?



Oh.

Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 18, 2022, 06:06:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on February 18, 2022, 04:52:12 pm
I guess if youre young enough to have seen the prequels as a kid, the new stuff will be a bit of nostalgia.

I think there's a lot in the post-sequel series to appeal to OT fans. I enjoy them (mostly, Fett is a wobble) and have no interest in the prequels or anything SW was doing at that time.

In fact, a lot of what Filoni has done this last decade has redeemed some aspects of the prequels and made them broadly palatable, when I was content before to just jettison the whole lot.
Skeeve

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 19, 2022, 12:46:13 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on February 18, 2022, 10:14:35 am
I don't really care what things are called, I'm more interested in what's going on. it'll be all early rebellion stuff which might be quite interesting in itself.

They will also have the advantage that there is not a huge amount of back story they have to deal with when it comes to Andor so he can readily be reinvented how they like in this show.
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
February 19, 2022, 01:36:25 am
Quote from: Skeeve on February 19, 2022, 12:46:13 am
They will also have the advantage that there is not a huge amount of back story they have to deal with when it comes to Andor so he can readily be reinvented how they like in this show.

I presume it'll hook into Rebels at some point even if only with the occasional cameo.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 1, 2022, 05:57:01 pm
Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 07:07:28 pm
Teaser trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series:

https://youtu.be/TWTfhyvzTx0
OsirisMVZ

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 07:21:30 pm
Hello there
voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 07:23:38 pm
looks like a couple of the inqs they used in rebels.
oojason

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 07:24:30 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on March  9, 2022, 07:07:28 pm
Teaser trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series:

https://youtu.be/TWTfhyvzTx0

Nice one - with an obligatory 'Hello There'... ;)



'Obi-Wan Kenobi | Teaser Trailer | Disney+' (2 minute trailer at the official Star Wars youtube channel):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TWTfhyvzTx0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TWTfhyvzTx0</a>



'Hello there: Get your first look at Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi on EW's April cover':-

https://ew.com/tv/obi-wan-kenobi-star-wars-ewan-mcgregor-entertainment-weekly-april-2022-cover


Some 'first look' photos : https://ew.com/tv/obi-wan-kenobi-first-look-photos


'5 highlights from the Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer' : www.starwars.com/news/obi-wan-kenobi-teaser-trailer-highlights


and also an official twitter thing; which'll likely be good for news and more trailers etc - https://twitter.com/obiwankenobi

Roll on the 25th May - the real Star Wars Day - for a more civilised time...

PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 07:31:39 pm
Oooh. May 25th.
 You'd have thought they have gone 3 weeks earlier.
rob1966

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 08:10:44 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  9, 2022, 07:31:39 pm
Oooh. May 25th.
 You'd have thought they have gone 3 weeks earlier.

:thumbup
[new username under construction]

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 9, 2022, 08:31:06 pm
Would have been nice to see Kenobi actually do something in the trailer but ok
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 04:57:17 am
John_P

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 01:07:36 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March  9, 2022, 07:31:39 pm
Oooh. May 25th.
 You'd have thought they have gone 3 weeks earlier.

It'll be the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars being released on the 25th.

Also the 17th anniversary of Istanbul but I don't think its to commemorate that (be nice if it was).
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 02:08:12 pm
I was somewhat blasé on the Obi Wan series as I tend to swerve obvious reminders of the prequels (not that I have anything specific against McGregor or his portrayal of the character). However, seeing the early years of the Inquisitors has totally reeled me in (although the Grand Inquisitor looks really weird from those brief shots). I looked up a list of canonical inquisitors and apart from him, the guy with the wide hat is also from the cartoon, but everybody else seems to be new for this series. I wonder if Sarah Michelle Gellar will cameo as her Inquisitor at some point.
Trada

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 02:10:43 pm
So it seems the desert is becoming Star Wars TV shows go to location like Dr whos quarry.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 04:00:14 pm
It's reminded me to finish watching the book of bobba fett . An epsidoe without bobba was ok.

I wonder if desert filming is relatively cheap. Instinctively you'd think not. Bit I guess they aren't forking out on pricey hotels.
Schmidt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 04:29:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 10, 2022, 04:00:14 pm
It's reminded me to finish watching the book of bobba fett . An epsidoe without bobba was ok.

I wonder if desert filming is relatively cheap. Instinctively you'd think not. Bit I guess they aren't forking out on pricey hotels.

A lot of the filming for The Mandalorian was done on a virtual set, I'd guess the desert is a good fit for it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hjb-AqMD-a4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hjb-AqMD-a4</a>
Riquende

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
March 10, 2022, 08:54:16 pm
Quote from: Trada on March 10, 2022, 02:10:43 pm
So it seems the desert is becoming Star Wars TV shows go to location like Dr whos quarry.

"If there's an untelevised centre of the galaxy you're on the planet that it's farthest from"

I do get the repeated returns to Tatooine. It's seen (even briefly) or mentioned in all of the original or prequel movies, including being the first place we see. Even from early materials, it's one of the more fleshed out planets in the galaxy and is about as iconic a Star Wars locale that exists. I don't agree with it entirely, but there's a certain shorthand language to Star Wars that reduces the chance of casual fans not having any idea what's going on.

At least in this instance it's entirely warranted, Obi-Wan would have had a hell of a job keeping an eye on Luke from Dathomir.
AndyMuller

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 08:30:25 am
Really enjoying Mando at the minute, up to the middle of season 2 and I do have to agree with what Claus posted in here about him going on ubisoft missions every episode haha.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 09:41:55 am
Really looking forward to this.

Love Star Wars stuff

Me nerd much :)
Ray K

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:04:06 am
They could put Duel of the Fates over a video of me putting out the bins this morning and it would look epic.
Livbes

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 04:50:44 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:04:06 am
They could put Duel of the Fates over a video of me putting out the bins this morning and it would look epic.

Lolz. Thats very true.
John_P

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:53:29 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:04:06 am
They could put Duel of the Fates over a video of me putting out the bins this morning and it would look epic.

Pretty sure Spurs are only seen as a 'big' club because they play that before kick off.
PaulF

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:04:06 am
They could put Duel of the Fates over a video of me putting out the bins this morning and it would look epic.
Glad to know some one else finds that piece of music amazing. I assume it's a Williams score. He's done some iconic stuff (jaws?) But that is definitely one of my favourites.
John_P

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 11:05:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
Glad to know some one else finds that piece of music amazing. I assume it's a Williams score. He's done some iconic stuff (jaws?) But that is definitely one of my favourites.

Yeah it is Williams, the Obi Wan trailer also uses Battle of the Heroes from Revenge of The Sith. As patchy as the prequels were Williams sound tracks were all still top draw.
Rob Dylan

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:18:23 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm
Glad to know some one else finds that piece of music amazing. I assume it's a Williams score. He's done some iconic stuff (jaws?) But that is definitely one of my favourites.

He has an incredible body of work overall, but his Star Wars compositions alone make him a legend. An amazing collection of themes:

Star Wars Main Title
Binary Sunset (The Force Theme)
Princess Leia's Theme
Cantina Band
Throne Room
The Imperial March
Yoda's Theme
Han Solo & The Princess
The Emperor
Parade of the Ewoks
Luke & Leia
Ewok Celebration
Duel of the Fates
Anakin's Theme
The Droid Invasion
Across the Stars
Battle of the Heroes
Anakin's Dark Deeds
Anakin's Betrayal
Rey's Theme
March of the Resistance
The Jedi Steps
The Resistance is Reborn
The Spark
The Rise of Skywalker
Anthem of Evil
The Adventures of Han

He's writing a theme for the Obi-Wan series as well.
