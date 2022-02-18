I enjoyed Boba Fett, it had its issues but then Star Wars always does. Loved that we got more Mando as well
I'll always watch new Star Wars stuff because I love it. I'll always go back to being a kid when I watch it. Same with the Marvel and DC stuff, takes me back to when I used to watch cartoons and read comics as a kid
If you want to break it down to be more serious then have at it, I treat it as it is and for what it is, a lovely set of stories told in space with some amazing characters and lore