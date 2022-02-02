I don't want to dwell on season 1 of Fett. I was willing to give it a lot of chances, and then it randomly became lost Mandalorian episodes for a bit, then was an okay looking but at times comical final fight (the droid walking behind all those Freetown nobodies and failing to hit any of them). Tatooine's criminal underworld are a bunch of idiots letting one man and his pet killer walk in and take over the whole place in the first place. Morrison is too old for the role... and doesn't have the acting chops to front a big budget show from one of the major franchises. Sure, he's technically the best man for Fett, but for people that have no interest in the prequels it's hardly the same as hearing Hamill, Ford and Fisher were reprising their roles.



And the Mods... the Mods are no doubt going to find themselves sitting on 'Worst things in Star Wars' lists for years to come, rubbing shoulders with Jar Jar Binks and that moon that landed on Chewbacca in the extended universe. It's hard to fathom how badly every part of their concept is all the way down to their reason for being involved with Fett (damn millennials spending all their cash on luxuries like sharp clothes, space Vespas, unnecessary bodily modification and not saving any credits for things like water on a desert planet).



What I am going to be more positive about is Thrawn. I've recently finished Zahn's 2nd modern novel trilogy about him, this one being a prequel to the earlier one, and concentrating on his career in the Chiss Ascendancy. It fleshes out the threat from a mysterious alien group called the Grysks, who were a threat before (well, later) that he defeated with the aid of Darth Vader. Thrawn's entire reason for being exiled and joining the Empire was to seek more information on the Grysks and warn Palpatine of the danger in the hope that the Chiss & Empire could work together to defeat them.



Why is this relevant? Well, because Thrawn (as an Imperial Admiral) became an antagonist in the Rebels cartoon, before being sent somewhere unknown through hyperspace with Ezra Bridger in the finale. Ahsoka and Sabine ended the series about to go hunting for them. And when we later see Ahsoka in the Mandalorian, she's specifically asking the ruler of the planet where her 'master' is, specifically naming Thrawn.



All of this is hopefully pointing to the contents of the Ahsoka show being the culmination of her search for Ezra, and should also bring us the return of Sabine Wren (strong rumour that this has been cast), the live action debut of Thrawn and potentially a journey into the unknown regions and a potential showdown with these Grysks.



Worth noting as well that Sabine is a Mandalorian (and once wielded the Darksaber) so potentially plays into that whole scenario).

