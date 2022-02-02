« previous next »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
don't get hung up on what these live action star wars tv shows are called any more because it's irrelevant.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Quote from: Tobelius on February  2, 2022, 04:47:35 pm
Thank you,that poster art looks fantastic,you hardly see that sort of quality anymore and i quite miss those.

No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.

« Reply #3603 on: February 2, 2022, 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February  1, 2022, 01:17:09 pm
Brian Daley, the author of the Han Solo trilogy of books, was quite something - he also did the Star Wars Radio Dramas - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars_(radio_series)


I read two of the Han Solo books, and still  have a beaten up, sellotaped together copy of Stars End. They were very good and captured Solo perfectly. They gave hints to his background without the need to go into full details. As a movie, Solo was a story that simply didn't need to be told. The same can be said for Rogue One, but that film had a far more epic scope, which is what Star Wars should be. I've not seen Solo, nor have any plans to. It doesn't tell me anything I need or want to know.

As for the latest Book of Boba Fett, EckhartsLadder has done a review that explains a few bits. Skip to the one minute mark, as it starts with a sponsorship. Spoiler alert, naturally.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8</a>
« Reply #3604 on: February 2, 2022, 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  2, 2022, 10:20:12 pm
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.



That was a great entrance.

Spoiler
with how the characters from Filonis animated series I just realised Boba Fett has a clone sister 'Omega' who could still be around. Though introducing her at this point would sort of remove any threat/peril from future series of The Bad Batch.
[close]
« Reply #3605 on: February 3, 2022, 06:54:46 am »
Quote from: oojason on February  2, 2022, 05:53:59 pm
No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults

Thanks again mate,love all the old school stuff  :)
« Reply #3606 on: February 4, 2022, 01:33:52 pm »
Great episode this week
« Reply #3607 on: February 5, 2022, 11:52:56 pm »
Was it?

Im continuing to be unimpressed. 80% of it is like cut scenes from a mid noughties video game. Its just a mess.
« Reply #3608 on: February 8, 2022, 01:28:37 pm »
Bob Fett, the story was just all a bit meh.
Some cool bits though, especially the ships. Slave 1 is always cool and Mando's chromed N-1 starfighter has the best sounds since the shields in the Phantom Menace.
Plus Jennifer Beals makes a hot Twi'lek.
« Reply #3609 on: February 8, 2022, 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on February  8, 2022, 01:28:37 pm
Bob Fett, the story was just all a bit meh.
Some cool bits though, especially the ships. Slave 1 is always cool and Mando's chromed N-1 starfighter has the best sounds since the shields in the Phantom Menace.
Plus Jennifer Beals makes a hot Twi'lek.

And she appears to be the same age as in Flashdance  :)
« Reply #3610 on: February 9, 2022, 10:27:39 am »
Finale was pretty fun but overall what a mess of a series.

Spoiler
All the weird cartoon lovers will no doubt be furious with Cad Bane getting beaten like a bitch, so that's a positive
[close]
« Reply #3611 on: February 9, 2022, 11:21:30 am »
Finished strong
« Reply #3612 on: February 9, 2022, 12:10:41 pm »
Cheesy as fuck and I loved it
« Reply #3613 on: February 9, 2022, 06:13:50 pm »
Spoiler
Liked the Mando episode but on the whole thought The Book of BF was average. That whole mod thing felt a bit like Twilight. Certain parts of the music didnt feel Star Warsy and neither did them Mods. Bit sick of the whole This is the way an all.
[close]


« Reply #3614 on: February 9, 2022, 07:00:42 pm »
yah I enjoyed it today. if you think about it there are probably holes you could drive a truck through, but I don't really care.
« Reply #3615 on: February 9, 2022, 10:17:17 pm »

'Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus.' - https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1491528787346923521 (Wednesday 25th May)

& www.starwars.com/news/obi-wan-kenobi-premiere-date




« Reply #3616 on: February 10, 2022, 10:36:09 am »
There was no need for the twirl!
« Reply #3617 on: February 10, 2022, 11:06:09 am »
« Reply #3618 on: February 10, 2022, 02:07:02 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February  9, 2022, 10:17:17 pm
'Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus.' - https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1491528787346923521 (Wednesday 25th May)

& www.starwars.com/news/obi-wan-kenobi-premiere-date


Yaaayyy, more Tattoine  ::)
« Reply #3619 on: February 10, 2022, 02:09:01 pm »
kenobi wandering around as he's supposed to be in hiding and popping out for some shopping now and then. he then peers over "best check on that luke kid.......yep he looks fine"

TWO YEARS LATER

the same.


etc.
« Reply #3620 on: February 10, 2022, 02:12:13 pm »
They're really going too far with these shows now. Aren't we also getting one for that other Jedi, Asohka or whatever she's called?

The Kenobi one is just daft though. Why do we need to see every single part of his life?
« Reply #3621 on: February 10, 2022, 04:12:55 pm »
Has book of bobba finished? I was hoping for a few more weeks for a massive binge .
« Reply #3622 on: February 10, 2022, 04:14:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February 10, 2022, 04:12:55 pm
Has book of bobba finished? I was hoping for a few more weeks for a massive binge .
yeah it's done.
« Reply #3623 on: February 10, 2022, 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on February  9, 2022, 10:27:39 am
Finale was pretty fun but overall what a mess of a series.

Spoiler
All the weird cartoon lovers will no doubt be furious with Cad Bane getting beaten like a bitch, so that's a positive
[close]

It sort of felt like they were trying to setup a subsequent show rather than focusing on just being a good one-off Boba Fett series and I wonder if perhaps the scope of this one changed once that Rangers show got canned and there will be an ongoing tatooine show announced at some point since they now have this wide range of supporting randos that won't all be needed in seasons of the Mandalorian.

Spoiler
not sure why you are denigrating those who like the cartoons, due to them having enough time to develop (unlike live action shows and movies) they are probably some of the best Star Wars stuff since the original trilogy. They probably used Cad Bane just right in this too, he's got some time being the better shot in the eps he appeared before getting beaten down by the headline act and it is not like they can't easily rationalise how he survived if they want to bring him back again either.
[close]
« Reply #3624 on: February 13, 2022, 10:32:00 pm »
Just got to the end of The Story of Boba Fett

Absolutely loving it and

Spoiler
Baby yoda is back and chose Mando.
[close]

So much to love about it all. Teeny tiny me from when I first watched and was obsessed with Star Wars when it first came out is jumping up and down with excitement and happiness knowing we're getting tons more stuff in the coming years.

What's not to enjoy?
« Last Edit: February 13, 2022, 10:34:08 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
« Reply #3625 on: Yesterday at 01:52:42 pm »
I can force myself to like most things Star Wars, but that series was consistently the worst thing in the Star Wars Universe. A couple of cool things in it, but ultimately you can say that about the Phantom Menace. 

The first Mando episode was like cut scenes from a computer game.  The member berries and fan service are a needless distraction. And the story overall was shite.

In fleshing out Boba Fett they've actually made him more one-dimensional and less interesting than he was in the original trilogy.

They should've recast him, for a start.  Then, base the series around him living with the Tuscans.
« Reply #3626 on: Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:52:42 pm
They should've recast him, for a start.  Then, base the series around him living with the Tuscans.

So he doesn't go back to Tatooine, but goes to live in Italy instead?
« Reply #3627 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 pm »
some divergent views there.
« Reply #3628 on: Yesterday at 02:18:58 pm »
Really looking forward to the Kenobi series, I think it has already been mentioned that Vader and the Inquisitors will be in it. But as a fan of the Legacy comic series, they could (but probably won't) use this series to introduce A'Sharad Hett, the Tusken Jedi, who later becomes Darth Krayt. Great character and the Legacy series is one of the best things to come out of the Expanded Universe.
« Reply #3629 on: Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm
So he doesn't go back to Tatooine, but goes to live in Italy instead?

haha. Mad how so many of us have read star wars stuff that we know how to spell obscure words like Tusken.
« Reply #3630 on: Yesterday at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm
So he doesn't go back to Tatooine, but goes to live in Italy instead?

Lolz  ;D ;D
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 09:47:59 am »
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 10:54:33 am »
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 11:47:46 am »
I don't want to dwell on season 1 of Fett. I was willing to give it a lot of chances, and then it randomly became lost Mandalorian episodes for a bit, then was an okay looking but at times comical final fight (the droid walking behind all those Freetown nobodies and failing to hit any of them). Tatooine's criminal underworld are a bunch of idiots letting one man and his pet killer walk in and take over the whole place in the first place. Morrison is too old for the role... and doesn't have the acting chops to front a big budget show from one of the major franchises. Sure, he's technically the best man for Fett, but for people that have no interest in the prequels it's hardly the same as hearing Hamill, Ford and Fisher were reprising their roles.

And the Mods... the Mods are no doubt going to find themselves sitting on 'Worst things in Star Wars' lists for years to come, rubbing shoulders with Jar Jar Binks and that moon that landed on Chewbacca in the extended universe. It's hard to fathom how badly every part of their concept is all the way down to their reason for being involved with Fett (damn millennials spending all their cash on luxuries like sharp clothes, space Vespas, unnecessary bodily modification and not saving any credits for things like water on a desert planet).

What I am going to be more positive about is Thrawn. I've recently finished Zahn's 2nd modern novel trilogy about him, this one being a prequel to the earlier one, and concentrating on his career in the Chiss Ascendancy. It fleshes out the threat from a mysterious alien group called the Grysks, who were a threat before (well, later) that he defeated with the aid of Darth Vader. Thrawn's entire reason for being exiled and joining the Empire was to seek more information on the Grysks and warn Palpatine of the danger in the hope that the Chiss & Empire could work together to defeat them.

Why is this relevant? Well, because Thrawn (as an Imperial Admiral) became an antagonist in the Rebels cartoon, before being sent somewhere unknown through hyperspace with Ezra Bridger in the finale. Ahsoka and Sabine ended the series about to go hunting for them. And when we later see Ahsoka in the Mandalorian, she's specifically asking the ruler of the planet where her 'master' is, specifically naming Thrawn.

All of this is hopefully pointing to the contents of the Ahsoka show being the culmination of her search for Ezra, and should also bring us the return of Sabine Wren (strong rumour that this has been cast), the live action debut of Thrawn and potentially a journey into the unknown regions and a potential showdown with these Grysks.

Worth noting as well that Sabine is a Mandalorian (and once wielded the Darksaber) so potentially plays into that whole scenario).
