« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 253460 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3600 on: February 2, 2022, 04:53:28 pm »
don't get hung up on what these live action star wars tv shows are called any more because it's irrelevant.

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3601 on: February 2, 2022, 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on February  2, 2022, 04:47:35 pm
Thank you,that poster art looks fantastic,you hardly see that sort of quality anymore and i quite miss those.

No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • Klopptimist
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3602 on: February 2, 2022, 10:20:12 pm »
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.

« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 10:26:25 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,557
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3603 on: February 2, 2022, 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February  1, 2022, 01:17:09 pm
Brian Daley, the author of the Han Solo trilogy of books, was quite something - he also did the Star Wars Radio Dramas - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars_(radio_series)


I read two of the Han Solo books, and still  have a beaten up, sellotaped together copy of Stars End. They were very good and captured Solo perfectly. They gave hints to his background without the need to go into full details. As a movie, Solo was a story that simply didn't need to be told. The same can be said for Rogue One, but that film had a far more epic scope, which is what Star Wars should be. I've not seen Solo, nor have any plans to. It doesn't tell me anything I need or want to know.

As for the latest Book of Boba Fett, EckhartsLadder has done a review that explains a few bits. Skip to the one minute mark, as it starts with a sponsorship. Spoiler alert, naturally.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J696GmHjCH8</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,286
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3604 on: February 2, 2022, 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February  2, 2022, 10:20:12 pm
I knew who that was from the first hazy desert silhouette.



That was a great entrance.

Spoiler
with how the characters from Filonis animated series I just realised Boba Fett has a clone sister 'Omega' who could still be around. Though introducing her at this point would sort of remove any threat/peril from future series of The Bad Batch.
[close]
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3605 on: February 3, 2022, 06:54:46 am »
Quote from: oojason on February  2, 2022, 05:53:59 pm
No worries, mate. If you're interested there are some more older style of quality fan art in these couple of threads:-

https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/The-random-Pics-and-GIFs-thread-for-the-Original-Trilogy/id/72295
https://originaltrilogy.com/topic/Awesome-Star-Wars-art-pic-heavy/id/47273


More work from Pete Stults, the 'Calrissian Chronicles' artist also does many 'what if' and similar tv & film poster art on here - https://www.behance.net/PeterStults

Thanks again mate,love all the old school stuff  :)
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,932
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3606 on: February 4, 2022, 01:33:52 pm »
Great episode this week
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,887
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3607 on: February 5, 2022, 11:52:56 pm »
Was it?

Im continuing to be unimpressed. 80% of it is like cut scenes from a mid noughties video game. Its just a mess.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm »
Bob Fett, the story was just all a bit meh.
Some cool bits though, especially the ships. Slave 1 is always cool and Mando's chromed N-1 starfighter has the best sounds since the shields in the Phantom Menace.
Plus Jennifer Beals makes a hot Twi'lek.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm
Bob Fett, the story was just all a bit meh.
Some cool bits though, especially the ships. Slave 1 is always cool and Mando's chromed N-1 starfighter has the best sounds since the shields in the Phantom Menace.
Plus Jennifer Beals makes a hot Twi'lek.

And she appears to be the same age as in Flashdance  :)
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,131
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 10:27:39 am »
Finale was pretty fun but overall what a mess of a series.

Spoiler
All the weird cartoon lovers will no doubt be furious with Cad Bane getting beaten like a bitch, so that's a positive
[close]
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,259
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Finished strong
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Cheesy as fuck and I loved it
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,349
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 06:13:50 pm »
Spoiler
Liked the Mando episode but on the whole thought The Book of BF was average. That whole mod thing felt a bit like Twilight. Certain parts of the music didnt feel Star Warsy and neither did them Mods. Bit sick of the whole This is the way an all.
[close]


« Last Edit: Today at 10:16:09 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 07:00:42 pm »
yah I enjoyed it today. if you think about it there are probably holes you could drive a truck through, but I don't really care.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,105
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 10:17:17 pm »

'Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus.' - https://twitter.com/disneyplus/status/1491528787346923521 (Wednesday 25th May)

& www.starwars.com/news/obi-wan-kenobi-premiere-date




« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 