Brian Daley, the author of the Han Solo trilogy of books, was quite something - he also did the Star Wars Radio Dramas - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Wars_(radio_series)





I read two of the Han Solo books, and still have a beaten up, sellotaped together copy of Stars End. They were very good and captured Solo perfectly. They gave hints to his background without the need to go into full details. As a movie, Solo was a story that simply didn't need to be told. The same can be said for Rogue One, but that film had a far more epic scope, which is what Star Wars should be. I've not seen Solo, nor have any plans to. It doesn't tell me anything I need or want to know.As for the latest Book of Boba Fett, EckhartsLadder has done a review that explains a few bits. Skip to the one minute mark, as it starts with a sponsorship. Spoiler alert, naturally.