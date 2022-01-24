Is the new series available anywhere in the UK. Think it's called discovery. With the ship that jumps through some network. Went all alternative universe for half a series.
It is on netflix. Apart from the opening credits and the CGI, it is really, really awful. The ship travels through a space mushroom network. The writers were on them when they came up with the scripts.
Soundtrack is fantastic to this series. Sound design in general. Also Danny Trejo!Vespa gang are a bit shiny and jarring. Still good fun though.
Boba Fett Ep 5Spoiler"Hey, look everyone. It's Mando." Thank fuck!Probably not great that the best episode of this show is one where the title character doesn't show up. [close]
Yeah that was an incredible episode from start to finish, kudos to Bryce Dallas Howard for directing it
