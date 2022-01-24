« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on January 20, 2022, 08:40:39 am
Is the new series available anywhere in the UK. Think it's called discovery. With the ship that jumps through some network. Went all alternative universe for half a series.


It is on netflix.
Apart from the opening credits and the CGI, it is really, really awful. The ship travels through a space mushroom network. The writers were on them when they came up with the scripts.
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 24, 2022, 12:00:21 pm
It is on netflix.
Apart from the opening credits and the CGI, it is really, really awful. The ship travels through a space mushroom network. The writers were on them when they came up with the scripts.

Nope, due to Paramount+ intending to launch outside of the states at some point, they pulled Discovery off Netflix a couple of days before the new season was due to start.
Boba Fett Ep 5

"Hey, look everyone. It's Mando." Thank fuck!

Probably not great that the best episode of this show is one where the title character doesn't show up.  ;D

Quote from: Chip Evans on January 13, 2022, 07:41:16 pm
Soundtrack is fantastic to this series. Sound design in general. Also Danny Trejo!

Vespa gang are a bit shiny and jarring. Still good fun though.

That was possibly the worst chase scene in the history of television.
So far Disney have handled Star Wars about as well as Everton handle Anfield.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 09:59:57 am
Boba Fett Ep 5

"Hey, look everyone. It's Mando." Thank fuck!

Probably not great that the best episode of this show is one where the title character doesn't show up.  ;D

[close]

Yeah that was an incredible episode from start to finish, kudos to Bryce Dallas Howard for directing it

Just of the wrong show :lmao
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on Today at 11:40:05 am
Yeah that was an incredible episode from start to finish, kudos to Bryce Dallas Howard for directing it

It's amazing how these complete unknowns with no industry contacts get these chances :D
