Remember that after 3 episodes of the Mandalorian, he'd only just got back to Apollo Creed World to hand The Child over after mucking about with Jawas and learning to ride those beasts. I'm still okay with the progression, we've essentially now got the opening over and the meat of the show, his war against the Pykes, will begin.



The Pykes aren't new by the way. Another Filoni creation from the animated shows.



I'll happily agree that the 'biker' gang did look ridiculous. I was hoping the Wookiee would take a couple of them out to leave just the one left as a Lt. by the end, but never mind.



On the other hand, it does make sense to bump up the numbers. As him, Fennec and his two Gammoreans stomp around Mos Espa I'm wondering why any serious rival would take them seriously, given that's his whole crew right there. Or why anyone pays him tribute etc. I suppose that's been the undercurrent of the opening, with the mayor etc, but it's hard to take him seriously as a crime lord at the moment.



Also, nailed on that the Wookiee he's freed is going to come back to join up with him. You don't use a costume that awesome for just 2 scenes.

