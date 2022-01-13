« previous next »
Ep 3
The Gen Z gang and their space-vespas did not fit into Star Wars at all and seemed like leftover ideas from Alita Battle Angel. Ep 3 had some good parts and a real low with that. That was the least intense chase scene I've ever witnessed.
I really want to love this, and I do enjoy bits of it, but so far it's miles off Mando. I wish they'd released it all in one go, then we wouldn't have time to marinate on the frustrations and could enjoy the whole picture they're trying to paint; but leaving it after an episode with so many wanky parts as that one just doesn't sit well.
Quote from: Zizou on January 13, 2022, 04:19:19 pm
I really want to love this, and I do enjoy bits of it, but so far it's miles off Mando. I wish they'd released it all in one go, then we wouldn't have time to marinate on the frustrations and could enjoy the whole picture they're trying to paint; but leaving it after an episode with so many wanky parts as that one just doesn't sit well.

speaking of which - are streaming services starting to go this route now/soon - 1 episode a week?

I know netflix hasn't - disney seems to have however.
Quote from: newterp on January 13, 2022, 04:48:56 pm
speaking of which - are streaming services starting to go this route now/soon - 1 episode a week?

I know netflix hasn't - disney seems to have however.
Pretty sure Netflix are the only Sub to release everything at once, right? Amazon also keep me waiting each week for The Boys and Invincible.
Soundtrack is fantastic to this series. Sound design in general. Also Danny Trejo!

Vespa gang are a bit shiny and jarring. Still good fun though.
Remember that after 3 episodes of the Mandalorian, he'd only just got back to Apollo Creed World to hand The Child over after mucking about with Jawas and learning to ride those beasts. I'm still okay with the progression, we've essentially now got the opening over and the meat of the show, his war against the Pykes, will begin.

The Pykes aren't new by the way. Another Filoni creation from the animated shows.

I'll happily agree that the 'biker' gang did look ridiculous. I was hoping the Wookiee would take a couple of them out to leave just the one left as a Lt. by the end, but never mind.

On the other hand, it does make sense to bump up the numbers. As him, Fennec and his two Gammoreans stomp around Mos Espa I'm wondering why any serious rival would take them seriously, given that's his whole crew right there. Or why anyone pays him tribute etc. I suppose that's been the undercurrent of the opening, with the mayor etc, but it's hard to take him seriously as a crime lord at the moment.

Also, nailed on that the Wookiee he's freed is going to come back to join up with him. You don't use a costume that awesome for just 2 scenes.
Episode 3 was terrible in every sense, to the point where you wonder why you're even watching this series. Even though The Mandalorian was Xena Princess Warrior in space in terms of structure, it still had a vast universe and expanded on some of the original lore, and had some interesting characters. This series feels flat, the world seems empty, and the characters uninteresting or one-dimensional (apart from Fett whose story just after the sarlacc with the Tusken is quite good). Other than that it's American daytime TV tripe.
Quote from: newterp on January 13, 2022, 04:48:56 pm
speaking of which - are streaming services starting to go this route now/soon - 1 episode a week?

I know netflix hasn't - disney seems to have however.

Netflix do it with Better Call Saul.
I had the 'luxury' of not watching most of Mandy till the series was done. Then one or two episodes a day was great. Think I might do same with this.
What on earth were they thinking with the Power Rangers biker gang?  They're supposed to be out of work poor kids, and they're on snazzy speeders, have tech upgrades and wear fashionable clothes.  Awful.  Doesn't fit the Star Wars aesthetic at all.
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2022, 02:23:02 pm
What on earth were they thinking with the Power Rangers biker gang?  They're supposed to be out of work poor kids, and they're on snazzy speeders, have tech upgrades and wear fashionable clothes.  Awful.  Doesn't fit the Star Wars aesthetic at all.

Gen Z pandering
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2022, 02:23:02 pm
What on earth were they thinking with the Power Rangers biker gang?  They're supposed to be out of work poor kids, and they're on snazzy speeders, have tech upgrades and wear fashionable clothes.  Awful.  Doesn't fit the Star Wars aesthetic at all.
Those were fashionable?
Quote from: PaulF on January 15, 2022, 04:24:01 pm
Those were fashionable?

Ha I assume so.  Y'know, for the youth.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 15, 2022, 02:33:12 pm
Gen Z pandering

Nailed it, exactly what we were saying as well.
Some of the special effects in epsoide 3 hurt the eyes that strange chase scene that seemed to be at 10mph with dodgy effects

A big disappointment atfter the 2nd one which I really enjoyed.
So. Been watching Boba Fett. First one I thought was a bit clunky and pretty average.

The next two were absolutely fantastic.

Spoiler

Those poor Sandpeople :(

[close]


Watch it more, I shall
Quote from: Rob Dylan on January 10, 2022, 11:14:17 pm
Looked it up and apparently he was 41 in ROTJ, and this series (other than the flashbacks) is set 5 years later.

I looked it up too. Apparently hes 41/42 in the new series. He was 36 in ROTJ. Bio says born 32 BBY and the new series is around 10ABY.

Temura is a good enough actor but the age (and build) is waaaaay off.

After episode 3 though, my annoyance is now centred on the mod gang and their weird super slow chase scene that reminded me of the father ted speed episode.
Quote from: thejbs on January 16, 2022, 10:35:05 pm
I looked it up too. Apparently hes 41/42 in the new series. He was 36 in ROTJ. Bio says born 32 BBY and the new series is around 10ABY.

Temura is a good enough actor but the age (and build) is waaaaay off.

After episode 3 though, my annoyance is now centred on the mod gang and their weird super slow chase scene that reminded me of the father ted speed episode.

Agree that this was quite poor, but they are (I think!) part of the wider Star Wars Universe.

I play quite a lot of pinball and I think they are featured in one of the Star Wars FX3 tables?


I must say though that I disagree with a lot of the negativity about the series, but I'm a massive Star Wars fan (Have seen the original 200+ times) bought all the games and literally have the t-shirt :)
2 crappy episodes. 1 reasonably good one.

The Tuscan bits are the best part. The whole crime boss with a heart schtick is an affront to boba fett.
The disco-space-lambrettas sucked. Compare the visuals with the speeder in new hope. Abominable.
Yeah, that extremely low speed chase with the steam punk kids was terrible.
I'm waiting for Phil Danails to appear in a cameo.

I'm not sure there's value in ageing people by years in a different galaxy . We're assuming he's 'human' and would age with revolutions of an arbitarily weighted planet from single start at a specific distance.
Quote from: shy_talk on January 18, 2022, 06:06:50 am
The disco-space-lambrettas sucked. Compare the visuals with the speeder in new hope. Abominable.

The slowest and most-shit chase sequence outside of Last of the Summer Wine*

*Sorry I believe the 80-somethings have a scene in a bathtub running down a hill that was much better.


There is no real point to Bobba Fett at the minute, he may as well sacrifice himself to help Mando in the last episode or something useful.
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 11:09:44 pm
Netflix do it with Better Call Saul.
I think thats just because its not a Netflix show its AMC and thats how its broadcast
Quote from: PaulF on January 18, 2022, 11:33:09 am
I'm not sure there's value in ageing people by years in a different galaxy . We're assuming he's 'human' and would age with revolutions of an arbitarily weighted planet from single start at a specific distance.

Whilst this is an entirely logical stance to take in pretty much any interstellar scifi setting (and really isn't brought up enough), Star Wars has pretty consistently used years in-universe in a way that correlates with those on Earth, presumably by standardising the galaxy to a Coruscanti calendar.

It's entirely fair to use either of the Sarlacc or clone-body explanations to explain it, but I'd rather they just didn't use Morrison and found someone of a more appropriate age and build. I know he was Jango Fett back in the day, but apart from that he's hardly at the level of bringing back Fisher, Hamill etc in their respective roles. If anything, it's a reminder of the prequels I'd rather not have.
As a survivor of the chains in game of thrones debate on here I don't want to get too bogged down into the space lambretta's but the daftest thing about them was they were so fucking clean. The entire planet of tatooine has been covered in dust for like 6 films or whatever it is now, and every bar/car/ship or whatever that visits looks like it's been to a dry, dusty planet. That's the point.

And these kids that were introduced to us by the fact they couldn't afford water have managed to keep their hipster bikes more spotless than anything ever seen on the planet before over the last 40 odd years.

It's like that meme - 0.1 litres of water drunk, 500 litres of water spent on cleaning my bike - someone who is good at water distribution help me I am dying of dehydration here.
After 3 very slow eps, we got quite a lot last night!
Not watching for a few weeks so I can binge
The bike chase was very poor. I think it's probably just very expensive to do that and the budget wasn't there.  I've just read an interview with someone from ILM talking about their work on the last bond movie. It's incredible how much work goes into it.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:06:59 am
Not watching for a few weeks so I can binge
The bike chase was very poor. I think it's probably just very expensive to do that and the budget wasn't there.  I've just read an interview with someone from ILM talking about their work on the last bond movie. It's incredible how much work goes into it.
All the money went into several scenes in ep 4
so far the even numbered episodes have been decent.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:27:09 am
so far the even numbered episodes have been decent.

Finally taking inspiration from the Trek movies.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:28:34 am
Finally taking inspiration from the Trek movies.
Is the new series available anywhere in the UK. Think it's called discovery. With the ship that jumps through some network. Went all alternative universe for half a series.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:28:34 am
Finally taking inspiration from the Trek movies.
The wrath of God was awesome 😂
I thought that was the worst episode yet.

Spoiler
Over 30 minutes of flashback stuff when we're past the mid-way point of the season was unnecessary. Most of it just didn't work for me at all.

Guy is saying he's sick of seeing people like him die due to working for idiots about two minutes after driving his ship into the sarlacc pit to look for his fucking costume. Ok then mate. And then we have a Benny Hill sequence of this supposed feared and respect badass chasing a droid around a kitchen. Awful.
[close]

At this point I'm beginning to wonder if The Mandolorian being so fucking good was a fluke because I can't believe it's the same writing team.
At the start of the ep in that tattoo parlour I have to say they'd totally lost me.

But, just when I thought I was out, that little tickle of music at the end brought me right back in.
I can really do without the whole techno punk stuff, just ruins the atmosphere.  And is Boba an idiot?  He literally crawled out of the pit with his armour on, why would it be back in there?  Then his plan to get it is to hover his ship over the face of a monster?
