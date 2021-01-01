« previous next »
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 01:44:08 pm
Was he ever really a villain though? Looked a lot meaner than his character portrays. After all he's just a simple man making his way in the universe.

He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
ianburns252

Certainly when watching the OT back when I was young that was how I saw him.

When looking at it now, it seems more like he operates in the morally ambiguous middle ground where he is working what, in this universe, is a legitimate job and he is simply loyal to his contract.

He is in this series more of a tweener anyway - he is an honourable guy but would certainly not call him a good way. As the protagonist though I think he has been positioned as being "more good" than those he is up against, it is just that on the overall scale they are simply more devious/evil.

PaulF

Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 02:13:23 pm
He's absolutely set up as a villain in the OT.
As is Vader. Until pretty much the final scenes of Rotj. A lot of SW seems to be about blurring good and bad. Life isnt simple.
voodoo ray

all bounty hunters were set up as "bad guys"




anyway I really enjoyed this week's episode.
Rob Dylan

I think the idea is that the time he spends with the Tuskens changes him, and he becomes more about 'honour' and 'respect' than just being ruthless and out for himself.
ScouserAtHeart

Definitely seeing the Tusken Raiders in a new light
