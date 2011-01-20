Not the start I expected from the trailers, but it'll no doubt get there. Depending on what happens, it could have been a good idea to put episodes 1 and 2 online together, but no matter.
I guess if they run too far with him just blowing people away from the get go, casual SW fans who remember RotJ will keep asking the question of how come he isn't dead. Bacta tank dreams make sense as a way to fill in the gaps, for now. And given the way Filoni tends to put things together, I'm expecting the developed mutual respect with the Tusken Raiders to lead to them assisting him towards the season finale, too.
After the slowly unfolding horror show that was the sequel trilogy (and, whilst I didn't hate Solo, I have to say I've never bothered watching it again) it's surprising that they've got Star Wars back on an upward path so quickly, but then Filoni has been working miracles for over a decade, first redeeming aspects of the Prequels and now bulldozing Disney's failures aside (and angering Karen Traviss by tearing her awful depictions of Mandalorians straight out of canon into the bargain. Third edge of the blade, get lost).