Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3440 on: November 1, 2021, 05:28:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November  1, 2021, 04:47:36 pm
Is it not......from how he got out of the Sarlacc? ..is it just old Boba Fett?

Pretty sure there's an old Legends novel trilogy plus a Dengar short story that go into that - nothing more complicated than firing all of his suit weapons up and climbing sand as he went.

This is going to be part of the post-RotJ 'cinematic universe', dovetailing with Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, so it sort of has to sit in the same part of the timeline. I think it will depart from the feel of the Mandalorian (or at least take it over) as that will now feature more about the Darksaber and fight for the planet.

Given this show is all underworld-y I wonder if they'll re-use any ideas from whatever movies were supposed to follow Solo. There isn't a canonical date for when Solo takes place, but it's about a 20 years gap to where we are in the TV timeline, so I suppose they could just slot Qi'ra in easily enough as a rival crime lord.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3441 on: November 1, 2021, 06:00:43 pm »
Yeah, very Godfather-y vibes
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3442 on: November 3, 2021, 02:08:26 pm »
I've always been a huge fan of Star Wars, and the way they've revolutionized CGI in the cinema and built a legacy is quite remarkable. As an aspiring graphic designer, I can tell how difficult it was to create such visuals, and films like Star Wars help us understand how high the stakes are and how hard we have to work to be a part of such legacies.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3443 on: November 3, 2021, 05:24:12 pm »
Quote from: JohnAkers on November  3, 2021, 02:08:26 pm
I've always been a huge fan of Star Wars, and the way they've revolutionized CGI in the cinema and built a legacy is quite remarkable. As an aspiring graphic designer, I can tell how difficult it was to create such visuals, and films like Star Wars help us understand how high the stakes are and how hard we have to work to be a part of such legacies.
That's a fabulous first post here. Welcome aboard.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3444 on: November 4, 2021, 10:16:29 pm »
Important to remember how SW affected special effects, practical, visual, digital etc.

When the first film came out Lucas and his people did something never attempted. Literally nobody had ever seen anything like it before. For all their innovations, the two subsequent trilogies have not been anywhere near as groundbreaking.

That's not meant as a slight against them (for once!)  It's just a reflection of how the industry is now.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3445 on: November 5, 2021, 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  3, 2021, 05:24:12 pm
That's a fabulous first post here. Welcome aboard.
Or is he shilling for that link? We shall see in the anticipated second post.
Quote from: Red Berry on November  4, 2021, 10:16:29 pm
Important to remember how SW affected special effects, practical, visual, digital etc.

When the first film came out Lucas and his people did something never attempted. Literally nobody had ever seen anything like it before. For all their innovations, the two subsequent trilogies have not been anywhere near as groundbreaking.

That's not meant as a slight against them (for once!)  It's just a reflection of how the industry is now.
Jurassic Park suffered a similar fate. The sequels were still successful enough to keep going, but all built off the legacy of that first film.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3446 on: November 5, 2021, 07:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November  4, 2021, 10:16:29 pm
Important to remember how SW affected special effects, practical, visual, digital etc.

When the first film came out Lucas and his people did something never attempted. Literally nobody had ever seen anything like it before. For all their innovations, the two subsequent trilogies have not been anywhere near as groundbreaking.

That's not meant as a slight against them (for once!)  It's just a reflection of how the industry is now.

It was brilliant being 10 and seeing that Star Destroyer fly over your head in the Odeon on the huge screen.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3447 on: November 5, 2021, 08:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on November  5, 2021, 06:18:41 pm
Or is he shilling for that link? We shall see in the anticipated second post.Jurassic Park suffered a similar fate. The sequels were still successful enough to keep going, but all built off the legacy of that first film.
Fair point. I didn't click it
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3448 on: November 5, 2021, 08:08:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  5, 2021, 07:27:39 pm
It was brilliant being 10 and seeing that Star Destroyer fly over your head in the Odeon on the huge screen.
I guess Harry macguire missed out on that experience
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3449 on: November 8, 2021, 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  5, 2021, 07:27:39 pm
It was brilliant being 10 and seeing that Star Destroyer fly over your head in the Odeon on the huge screen.

I wasn't old enough to experience that as a child (I wasn't even five when the movie came out) but the scene still gives me chills as an adult.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3450 on: November 29, 2021, 02:00:07 pm »
.



#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy

^ If you're interested in simply asking for the option to have an official release of the unaltered theatrical cuts of the Original Trilogy made available, please do... If not, no worries. :thumbup



#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy | OriginalTrilogy.com's enduring goal | How you can help...

^ The OriginalTrilogy.com supporting the #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy campaign - the call for an official release of the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic Star Wars films - and what YOU can do to help restore them to the galaxy.



Disney+ Should Offer the Star Wars Original Cuts  All of Them - an article at the Wired website.
 
What We Want And How To Make It - an article at the Star Wars Visual Comparisons website



#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy is not about the theatrical cut vs the various special editions or which is the best, preferred, canon or definitive version. It is simply about giving the fans the opportunity to own and view any & all of the differing versions of the Original Trilogy - whilst also affording landmark and pioneering film history to be once again enjoyed and experienced by everyone.


A 4K/UHD physical media official release of the unaltered Original Trilogy could easily and clearly be labelled as non-canon, Legends or Essential Legends etc - like countless other official Star Wars content over time is now being re-labelled, re-released and re-sold. 

The unaltered theatrical version could even be easily released on the Vintage Collection up on Disney+ - and it would have no bearing on the Special Editions being the official or default version, or being George Lucas' preferred 'vision'.


Many of us already have awesome fan preservations such as Harmys Despecialized Editions and TN1s 4KXX Trilogy (4K80 coming soon) - which are truly amazing. Yet an official release of the unaltered classic cuts would both be easily and readily available for every Star Wars fan (whether in-store, online, or up on the Disney+ streaming platform) - not just the relatively small number of people online who are know about these quality fan endeavours - and those who are also capable & able to obtain these beautiful fan-made projects.



https://twitter.com/StarWarsVisComp : https://starwarsviscomp.wordpress.com : https://twitter.com/originaltrilogy : https://originaltrilogy.com



The 'Naysayer Guide by people who DON'T want an unaltered theatrical release of the Original Trilogy  ;) (at the OriginalTrilogy.com)

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3451 on: December 9, 2021, 07:59:51 pm »

'The Return | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+' (a 1 minute official video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi9GRafMz2E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Bi9GRafMz2E</a>

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3452 on: December 9, 2021, 11:08:43 pm »
What's on the originals that isn't canon?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3453 on: December 10, 2021, 07:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November  8, 2021, 09:55:34 pm
I wasn't old enough to experience that as a child (I wasn't even five when the movie came out) but the scene still gives me chills as an adult.

I still love it now, couldn't wait for my kids to see it, shame they won't get to see it on a huge screen like I did.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3454 on: December 29, 2021, 10:57:17 am »
Enjoyed the first episode of Boba Fett, although it is fairly short, 40 minutes or so. Just wish it wasnt weekly.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3455 on: December 29, 2021, 07:38:07 pm »
Thought The Book of Boba Fett was no different to The Mandalorian.  Same settings and same story with the Tusken  raiders.  I really enjoyed The Mandalorian after the shite that was the sequels but they need some new ideas. 
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3456 on: December 29, 2021, 07:39:55 pm »
It was episode 1 of a tv show.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3457 on: December 29, 2021, 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 10, 2021, 07:48:14 pm
I still love it now, couldn't wait for my kids to see it, shame they won't get to see it on a huge screen like I did.

Well I did see it on the Odeon when the Special Edition came out in 1997, and yes it made all the difference. Your kids may see it on the big screen yet!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3458 on: December 29, 2021, 11:43:51 pm »
Eckhart's Ladder reviews the first episode of Boba Fett. Spoilers of course.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ahMPG5xqEhQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ahMPG5xqEhQ</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3459 on: December 30, 2021, 11:35:54 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 29, 2021, 07:39:55 pm
It was episode 1 of a tv show.



Pithy. I like it.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3460 on: December 30, 2021, 12:02:47 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December 30, 2021, 11:35:54 am
Pithy. I like it.

well there seems to be a habit these days of massively overanalysing everything, especially star wars.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3461 on: December 30, 2021, 12:14:54 pm »
I liked it, it could've had more but its at an even more slow-burn pace than Mandalorian it seems. After many years and several generations of shit, this Mandoverse is what Star Wars should have been all along.

Looking forward to the interesting crew/entourage he'll have by the end of the season. 7 eps in total.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3462 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 am »
Not the start I expected from the trailers, but it'll no doubt get there. Depending on what happens, it could have been a good idea to put episodes 1 and 2 online together, but no matter.

I guess if they run too far with him just blowing people away from the get go, casual SW fans who remember RotJ will keep asking the question of how come he isn't dead. Bacta tank dreams make sense as a way to fill in the gaps, for now. And given the way Filoni tends to put things together, I'm expecting the developed mutual respect with the Tusken Raiders to lead to them assisting him towards the season finale, too.

After the slowly unfolding horror show that was the sequel trilogy (and, whilst I didn't hate Solo, I have to say I've never bothered watching it again) it's surprising that they've got Star Wars back on an upward path so quickly, but then Filoni has been working miracles for over a decade, first redeeming aspects of the Prequels and now bulldozing Disney's failures aside (and angering Karen Traviss by tearing her awful depictions of Mandalorians straight out of canon into the bargain. Third edge of the blade, get lost).
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 01:01:13 am »
Quote from: oojason on November 29, 2021, 02:00:07 pm

The 'Naysayer Guide by people who DON'T want an unaltered theatrical release of the Original Trilogy  ;) (at the OriginalTrilogy.com)



Alongside putting out the theatrical versions as an option on D+, it'd be nice to see a version that used the updated special effects, but skipped the added or significantly changed scenes, stuff like adding more X-wings in the Death Star battle and making Mos Eisley look bigger and more alive were both improvements that didn't harm the content.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 01:37:09 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:01:13 am
Alongside putting out the theatrical versions as an option on D+, it'd be nice to see a version that used the updated special effects, but skipped the added or significantly changed scenes, stuff like adding more X-wings in the Death Star battle and making Mos Eisley look bigger and more alive were both improvements that didn't harm the content.

Fan Edits such as Adywan's quality 'Star Wars Revisited' do just this - and are well worth a watch, mate - https://swrevisited.wordpress.com

Adywan also fixed many of the errors that Lucasfilm have still not addressed in their four Special Edition versions so far (released in 1997, 2004, 2011, and 2019).


'Battle of Hoth - Adywan Revisited VS Blu-Ray' (a 2 minute clip):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z6rLam9brDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z6rLam9brDI</a>
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
The colour on that second one is so much better
