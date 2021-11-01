.

#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy

^ If you're interested in simply asking for the option to have an official release of the unaltered theatrical cuts of the Original Trilogy made available, please do... If not, no worries.^ The OriginalTrilogy.com supporting thecampaign - the call for an official release of the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic Star Wars films - and what YOU can do to help restore them to the galaxy.- an article at the Wired website.- an article at the Star Wars Visual Comparisons websiteis not about the theatrical cut vs the various special editions or which is the best, preferred, canon or definitive version. It is simply about giving the fans the opportunity to own and view any & all of the differing versions of the Original Trilogy - whilst also affording landmark and pioneering film history to be once again enjoyed and experienced by everyone.A 4K/UHD physical media official release of the unaltered Original Trilogy could easily and clearly be labelled as non-canon, Legends or Essential Legends etc - like countless other official Star Wars content over time is now being re-labelled, re-released and re-sold.The unaltered theatrical version could even be easily released on the Vintage Collection up on Disney+ - and it would have no bearing on the Special Editions being the official or default version, or being George Lucas' preferred 'vision'.Many of us already have awesome fan preservations such as Harmys Despecialized Editions and TN1s 4KXX Trilogy (4K80 coming soon) - which are truly amazing. Yet an official release of the unaltered classic cuts would both be easily and readily available for every Star Wars fan (whether in-store, online, or up on the Disney+ streaming platform) - not just the relatively small number of people online who are know about these quality fan endeavours - and those who are also capable & able to obtain these beautiful fan-made projects.(at the OriginalTrilogy.com)