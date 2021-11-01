.#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy
^ If you're interested in simply asking for the option to have an official release of the unaltered theatrical cuts of the Original Trilogy made available, please do... If not, no worries. #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy | OriginalTrilogy.com's enduring goal | How you can help...
^ The OriginalTrilogy.com supporting the #ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy campaign - the call for an official release of the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic Star Wars films - and what YOU can do to help restore them to the galaxy. Disney+ Should Offer the Star Wars Original Cuts All of Them
- an article at the Wired
website. What We Want And How To Make It
- an article at the Star Wars Visual Comparisons
website#ReleaseTheOriginalTrilogy
is not about the theatrical cut vs the various special editions or which is the best, preferred, canon or definitive version. It is simply about giving the fans the opportunity to own and view any & all of the differing versions of the Original Trilogy - whilst also affording landmark and pioneering film history to be once again enjoyed and experienced by everyone.
A 4K/UHD physical media official release of the unaltered Original Trilogy could easily and clearly be labelled as non-canon, Legends or Essential Legends etc - like countless other official Star Wars content over time is now being re-labelled, re-released and re-sold.
The unaltered theatrical version could even be easily released on the Vintage Collection up on Disney+ - and it would have no bearing on the Special Editions being the official or default version, or being George Lucas' preferred 'vision'.
Many of us already have awesome fan preservations such as Harmys Despecialized Editions and TN1s 4KXX Trilogy (4K80 coming soon)
- which are truly amazing. Yet an official release of the unaltered classic cuts would both be easily and readily available for every Star Wars fan (whether in-store, online, or up on the Disney+ streaming platform)
- not just the relatively small number of people online who are know about these quality fan endeavours - and those who are also capable & able to obtain these beautiful fan-made projects.https://twitter.com/StarWarsVisComp
: https://starwarsviscomp.wordpress.com
: https://twitter.com/originaltrilogy
: https://originaltrilogy.comThe 'Naysayer Guide by people who DON'T want an unaltered theatrical release of the Original Trilogy (at the OriginalTrilogy.com)