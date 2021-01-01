« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 233320 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,764
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Wait till you see Attack of the Clones - a lot less Jar Jar, but even more bad acting. Episode 3 is a lot better though. There are some Star Wars fans who insist the prequels are better than the sequels - they're not. The overall story of the prequels is decent, but the execution is terrible.

The only good thing in Phantom Menace was the fight at the end between Maul and the two Jedis. That was it. Even that pod racing scene went on far too long than it should have. Shite!

AotC does sound incredibly boring, Ill lash it on tomorrow night  ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,070
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:36:08 pm
Wait till you see Attack of the Clones - a lot less Jar Jar, but even more bad acting. Episode 3 is a lot better though. There are some Star Wars fans who insist the prequels are better than the sequels - they're not. The overall story of the prequels is decent, but the execution is terrible.
Yeah they are properly beserk

The effects are so terrible, nothing looks real.  And the beauty of TOT was that everything looked so real.  To go from that to some second rate CGI tat was so poor.

And thats without the lack of plot and terrible acting and dialogue.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm
The only good thing in Phantom Menace was the fight at the end between Maul and the two Jedis. That was it. Even that pod racing scene went on far too long than it should have. Shite!

AotC does sound incredibly boring, Ill lash it on tomorrow night  ;D

Yeah the podrace looked good but was definitely too long. Things to expect in AOTC:

An even more annoying version of Anakin
The most unconvincing, cringey love story in cinema history
Some historically bad dialogue (see above)
Even more 'good for it's time but not quite ready' CGI
A 50s-style American diner, with robots!
Unnecessary decapitation
Ewan McGregor's terrible wig

You'll have a blast!
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,738
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 12:32:56 am »
Just remembered some more:

Flying Jedi
"I don't like sand"
A conveniently forgotten genocide
Jedi 'banter'
"I'll never join you, Dooku"
An unintentionally ridiculous lightsaber duel
Creepy, stalker Anakin

Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,330
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 12:41:23 am »
I always liked how Anakin aged 20 years and Padme barely aged 20 days, that wasn't weird at all, all so they could create a weird uncomfortable forced love story
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,463
  • feck off
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 01:02:53 am »
the best thing about aotc is a sound effect. that says it all.
Logged

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 08:14:11 am »
AoTC is much worse the TPM for me. At least TPM has arguably the best lightsabre fight in the entire series and Qui-Gon is a great character. I cant think of a single redeeming thing about AoTC.

In fact it says much about the quality of the films since the OT when I reckon theres 3 films worse than TPM and that doesnt include the spin-offs
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 