The only good thing in Phantom Menace was the fight at the end between Maul and the two Jedis. That was it. Even that pod racing scene went on far too long than it should have. Shite!
AotC does sound incredibly boring, Ill lash it on tomorrow night
Yeah the podrace looked good but was definitely too long. Things to expect in AOTC:
An even more annoying version of Anakin
The most unconvincing, cringey love story in cinema history
Some historically bad dialogue (see above)
Even more 'good for it's time but not quite ready' CGI
A 50s-style American diner, with robots!
Unnecessary decapitation
Ewan McGregor's terrible wig
You'll have a blast!