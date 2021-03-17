« previous next »
Author Topic: Star Wars Universe lastest news  (Read 229187 times)

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3360 on: March 17, 2021, 12:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 17, 2021, 06:52:51 am
A quality release of the Holiday Special does not exist, j :P

Ha - dammit, I thought I'd try and sneak that one in :)

I should have said the 'full release of the Star Wars Holiday Special - man's best known medical cure for insomnia!'
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3361 on: March 17, 2021, 10:54:42 pm »
It's not strictly Star Wars related, but just stumbled across this video from last year, where Harrison Ford has some lovely words for John Williams, which I think we'll all agree are well deserved.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nVt-QAWjPcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nVt-QAWjPcY</a>

Ford has been a grumpy auld bastard for most of the past 30 odd years, but I think this is heartfelt.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3362 on: March 29, 2021, 04:06:39 pm »


I have deep reservations about this, but we will see.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3363 on: March 29, 2021, 04:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 29, 2021, 04:06:39 pm


I have deep reservations about this, but we will see.
Is that confirmed? Safdie was very good in the one thing I've seen him in, I forget the name of the film but it had Robert Pattinson trying to get him released from prison after he was coerced into assisting a bank robbery.

Joel Edgerton can be good value too.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3364 on: March 29, 2021, 04:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2021, 04:23:18 pm
Is that confirmed? Safdie was very good in the one thing I've seen him in, I forget the name of the film but it had Robert Pattinson trying to get him released from prison after he was coerced into assisting a bank robbery.
Good Time. Safdie co-directed it with his brother.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3365 on: March 29, 2021, 05:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2021, 04:23:18 pm
Is that confirmed? Safdie was very good in the one thing I've seen him in, I forget the name of the film but it had Robert Pattinson trying to get him released from prison after he was coerced into assisting a bank robbery.

Joel Edgerton can be good value too.

Seems legit, yeah.

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/obi-wan-kenobi-disney-plus-series-cast-1234940012/
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3366 on: March 29, 2021, 05:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 29, 2021, 04:06:39 pm


I have deep reservations about this, but we will see.

Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Sexy pose
Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Sexy pose
Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Sexy pose, Just got out of bed
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3367 on: March 29, 2021, 05:49:30 pm »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3368 on: March 30, 2021, 07:06:58 pm »

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsOmYpP4UDU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsOmYpP4UDU</a>


The blurb...

'Check out the brand-new trailer for Lucasfilms Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an original animated series launching exclusively on Disney+. Star Wars: The Bad Batch makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batcha unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Armyeach possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.'


https://www.starwars.com/news/the-bad-batch-trailer-highlights

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3369 on: April 1, 2021, 06:01:38 pm »

'Behind the Magic: The Visual Effects of The Mandalorian Season 2' (4 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fb6Aww3LIDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fb6Aww3LIDE</a>



'The Virtual Production of The Mandalorian, Season Two' (7 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gX4N5rDYeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gX4N5rDYeQ</a>



Rare Deleted Scenes from the 'Star Wars: Special Edition':-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXLuNZNAct8
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3370 on: April 1, 2021, 06:41:41 pm »
Son of a...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3371 on: April 1, 2021, 11:18:37 pm »
« Last Edit: April 2, 2021, 12:31:00 pm by oojason »
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3372 on: April 2, 2021, 12:37:15 pm »

'Watch Star Wars Vintage | Disney+' - https://www.disneyplus.com/en-gb/franchise/star-wars-vintage (added to Disney+ as of today)...





The blurb for each release...





Ewoks: Caravan of Courage

The Towani familys starcruiser crashes on the forest moon of Endor, and the separation of two children from their parents sets into motion an incredible adventure that takes four-year-old Cindel, and her older brother, Mace, into the unfamiliar world of the Ewoks.





Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Marauders raid the Ewok village and steal a power supply they believe to be magical. Wicket helps Cindel escape the evil witch Charal, and they befriend a hermit who may help them save the village.





Star Wars: Clone Wars  Micro-Series

Feel your heart race and your pulse pound as every Chapter of this Emmy® Award-winning animated series envisions the story arc between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Packed with action, this landmark micro-series is essential viewing for all fans of the Force!





Star Wars: Ewoks (both seasons 1 & 2)

Journey to the Forest Moon of Endor for an out-of-this world visit with your favorite, furry Star Wars heroes  the small-but-mighty Ewoks  in their own action-packed, animated series! Join Wicket, his friends Princess Kneesaa, Teebo, & Latara, and their entire tribe, as they experience fantastical adventures in Bright Tree Village.





The Story of the Faithful Wookiee (animated short from the 1978 Holiday Special)

After Luke Skywalker and Han Solo succumb to a suspicious sleeping virus, Chewbacca hunts a cure with help from an unlikely ally  the bounty hunter Boba Fett. Chewies Wookiee instincts warn him that all is not what it seems. This rare animated short features the voices of the original Star Wars cast.



Hopefully they'll also add Droids, Detours and the full 1978 Holiday Special soon too...

and the unaltered theatrical version of the three classic films that underpin all of Star Wars ;)


Jedit: 'Star Wars: Droids' will be released later this year - https://www.starwars.com/news/star-wars-vintage-collection-disney-plus

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3373 on: April 2, 2021, 01:51:28 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April  2, 2021, 12:37:15 pm
Ewoks: Caravan of Courage

The Towani familys starcruiser crashes on the forest moon of Endor, and the separation of two children from their parents sets into motion an incredible adventure that takes four-year-old Cindel, and her older brother, Mace, into the unfamiliar world of the Ewoks.


When I was 6 I had to spend some time in hospital after a serious injury and they showed this on mute on the TV in some sort of play area they had in the kids' wing. I'd never heard of it but had seen Return of the Jedi so assumed it was that, and it literally bugged me for years that there was this 'other Star Wars' I remembered with a different actor playing Luke (because on mute I never heard the name Mace).

Hard to remember life before just being able to look stuff up online.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3374 on: April 5, 2021, 12:37:59 am »

^ For years and some unknown reason I thought both Ewok films were the one and the same film - and just had different titles. The early days of the internet were an eye opener!

I think StarWars.com had their own forums too (just checked, they did - 10 years since they closed them... just before the the 2011 SE blu rays were released) - which were also quite handy for info. Though as more and more info became available... more information came to light about some of Lucas' 'inconsistent' and 'contradictory' claims re Star Wars history ;)


I'll have to give both the Ewok films a re-watch; apparently they are in HD on Disney+ (though could be just an upscale of the SD / DVD format?)...
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3375 on: April 5, 2021, 11:35:32 am »
Quote from: oojason on April  5, 2021, 12:37:59 am
^ For years and some unknown reason I thought both Ewok films were the one and the same film - and just had different titles. The early days of the internet were an eye opener!

I think StarWars.com had their own forums too (just checked, they did - 10 years since they closed them... just before the the 2011 SE blu rays were released) - which were also quite handy for info. Though as more and more info became available... more information came to light about some of Lucas' 'inconsistent' and 'contradictory' claims re Star Wars history ;)


I'll have to give both the Ewok films a re-watch; apparently they are in HD on Disney+ (though could be just an upscale of the SD / DVD format?)...

Am just watching one of the Ewok films now. I have no memory of them at all but looks like they are definitely for kids. Theres even a monster that is like a Ray Harryhausen effect.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3376 on: April 6, 2021, 12:11:21 pm »
I tried watching the Ewoks the other day after reminiscing watching them as a kid - shit theme tune and shit cartoon
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3377 on: April 6, 2021, 03:25:06 pm »
Is it at all possible that the 1980s post-RotJ Star Wars content for kids was just low-effort cash grabs?

Just putting the thought out there. After all, Star Wars fandom dropped off pretty quickly after the movies until it was rekindled with novels, computer games and Lego in the early-mid 90s.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3378 on: April 6, 2021, 03:26:58 pm »

Yeah, I think 'Battle For Endor' (2nd Ewok film) was aimed at older kids than in Caravan Of Courage - especially given what happens in the first few minutes in BFE!


The Ewok cartoon? Seemed a bit too 'Care Bears' for me.

Was more of a 'Star Wars: Droids' man myself ;) Plus it had Boba Fett in an episode, Kybo Ren!, music by Stewart Copeland, and people from Star Wars like Ben Burtt & Joe Johnston worked on it.

It also had R2D2 playing the guitar...




Quote from: Riquende on April  6, 2021, 03:25:06 pm
Is it at all possible that the 1980s post-RotJ Star Wars content for kids was just low-effort cash grabs?

Just putting the thought out there. After all, Star Wars fandom dropped off pretty quickly after the movies until it was rekindled with novels, computer games and Lego in the early-mid 90s.

Yeah, you're probably right mate. IIRC the Ewok films were meant to be a dry run for Willow - there was at one point meant to be a third Ewok film, but they were seemingly getting more expensive to make... and George apparently thought he was ready for Willow after BFE.

The two animated series helped shift a lot of merch and toys at the time too - which is something George was prioritising / focusing on a little more after Empire Strikes Back.

The 2003 Clone Wars happened because George liked Genndy Tartakovsky style and content in his other work - and was looking into ways of building upon the whole Star Wars series a little more (which we got with the later Clone Wars film, series and then Rebels etc).

Until the news of the 1997 Special Editions and news of the Prequels... fandom was making do with games and EU content like Shadows Of The Empire, Dark Empire and Thrawn books, as you say.


It's cool that fans get to see this out-of-print content again (and that it cuts off the rip-off merchants on ebay etc) - though a little shame Lucasfilm didn't put more effort into them now. HD is ok, but the Ewok films could've easily be shown in 4K - or from a new scan from the prints. Both the mid-80's animated series were produced by Nelvana on film - so the quality could have been a lot better here too. 'The Story of the Faithful Wookiee' content is in the same quality as it was as a hidden easter egg on the 2011 blu ray - though as it was the only part of the Holiday Special shot on film... could have been in better quality on Disney+ as well.

(I think that's enough moaning on from me)

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3379 on: April 6, 2021, 05:50:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on April  2, 2021, 12:37:15 pm



Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Marauders raid the Ewok village and steal a power supply they believe to be magical. Wicket helps Cindel escape the evil witch Charal, and they befriend a hermit who may help them save the village.


Is that guy on the poster meant to be the young version of Noa/Wilford Brimley?  Otherwise it was ace misdirection, as the kid's big brother gets massacred in the first five minutes of the film (spoiler alert!) ;D

PS: I didn't realise Wilford Brimley actually passed away only last year.  He was great in The Thing.

PPS: Willow is a great film.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3380 on: April 6, 2021, 06:06:17 pm »

^ misdirection mate :)

The VHS cover back in the day really did 'subvert the expectations' too...




Good to see the original blurrgs get about though (later in The Mandalorian)
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 07:09:14 pm »
out of curiosity I watched that bad batch episode 1.

decent.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 07:44:50 pm »
May the Fourth be with you
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 11:19:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:09:14 pm
out of curiosity I watched that bad batch episode 1.

decent.

Yeah I enjoyed it, glad Filoni is still expanding the CGI universe at the same time all the live action series are expanding.

Saw this week there filming some of that Cassian Andor show in Cleveleys (near Blackpool) this week.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 12:59:56 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 07:44:50 pm
May the Fourth be with you

Nah. 

The 25th May seems a better day to celebrate Star Wars than some Tory pun praising Thatcher (and now used to sell even more tat - like they need an excuse ;)).
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
