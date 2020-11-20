I thought that last episode was brilliant. Better than anything of the last 8 Star Wars films had to offer. Looked amazing too, and Rosario Dawson (who I nearly didn't recognise at first) was brilliant, especially when she was wielding the two lightsabers. Overall I think this is better than the first series which I just found to be OK. I think the serial, episodic, almost videogame-like individual missions suits the series really well, and I think that it'll lend to it being more rewatchable in the long run.