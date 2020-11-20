« previous next »
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 09:27:39 PM
Wasnt he at the end of the first episode? That's who I assumed the sillouette man was.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 09:33:30 PM
Definitely was
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 09:42:48 PM
it was temuera morrison at the end of the first episode, so yes that was boba fett.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Or Rex/any clone trooper
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:13:50 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Or Rex/any clone trooper

only in the mind of the clone wars cartoon fans.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:21:14 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 20, 2020, 09:42:48 PM
it was temuera morrison at the end of the first episode, so yes that was boba fett.

He is also listed in the credits.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:21:49 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Or Rex/any clone trooper

Didn't Rex die in Rebels?
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:24:57 PM
They insinuate that Rex is the old dude with the white beard on [the forest moon of] Endor in ROTJ. I never liked that idea so I'm not thrilled that gained it's 'official'.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:25:18 PM
Another fantastic episode.

The blue alien guy at the end of every gunfight. ;D
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 10:51:26 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 20, 2020, 10:21:49 PM
Didn't Rex die in Rebels?

no. he was still knocking around.

ahsoka is back next week. dave filoni's one true love.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 11:13:40 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 20, 2020, 10:13:50 PM
only in the mind of the clone wars cartoon fans.

Yeah would be weird to have some Clone Wars and Rebels characters show up in this Dave Filoni show!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 20, 2020, 11:28:05 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 11:13:40 PM
Yeah would be weird to have some Clone Wars and Rebels characters show up in this Dave Filoni show!

it was on morrison's online agent cv thing a while ago as boba fett.



Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 22, 2020, 03:03:14 AM
The clones had accerrated aging, and this is a few years after the OT. Boba is the only thing that makes sense.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 09:40:57 AM
Ahsoka!
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 11:18:50 AM
looks like it was just a 1 episode cameo, at least for now anyway.

good episode again.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 12:07:55 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 27, 2020, 11:18:50 AM
looks like it was just a 1 episode cameo, at least for now anyway.

good episode again.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 12:08:48 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 27, 2020, 12:07:55 PM

I think that's a hook for the alleged Rebels sequel series.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 10:12:21 PM
Wow what an episode that was.

My favourite one so far.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 10:46:00 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on November 27, 2020, 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.

Having a nap
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 10:55:42 PM
Certainly seems that way. I like how in Star Wars Jedi are all like 'forming attachments is bad...'.  Maybe Filoni could heed that advice.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
November 27, 2020, 11:05:25 PM
Quote from: wampa1 on November 27, 2020, 10:55:42 PM
Certainly seems that way. I like how in Star Wars Jedi are all like 'forming attachments is bad...'.  Maybe Filoni could heed that advice.

I was almost relieved at the end when it made it pretty clear this was only a one-time cameo and that the show wasn't going to become "the further adventures of..............."

that made enjoy it more.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 01:49:02 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on November 27, 2020, 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.

I don't either but Filoni has likely made himself a top dog at Disney and is cementing that. Who can blame him?

Besides, "Remember other stuff" is basically all pop culture is these days.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 05:45:08 PM
Ahsoka Tano was awesome. Seeing a Jedi in action is just what we wanted.

However looks like this series is essentially Mando being sent on a wild goose chase from planet to planet.

Theres a good chance we could end up on Daygobah at some point.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:31:05 PM
I thought that last episode was brilliant. Better than anything of the last 8 Star Wars films had to offer. Looked amazing too, and Rosario Dawson (who I nearly didn't recognise at first) was brilliant, especially when she was wielding the two lightsabers. Overall I think this is better than the first series which I just found to be OK. I think the serial, episodic, almost videogame-like individual missions suits the series really well, and I think that it'll lend to it being more rewatchable in the long run.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:39:39 PM
I think we'll see her again this series as he's had to go find characters and ask for help in multiple episodes.

The episode was brilliant, a lot of call backs to last season and easter eggs.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 07:49:13 PM
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Yesterday at 07:39:39 PM
I think we'll see her again this series as he's had to go find characters and ask for help in multiple episodes.


I think there's only 3 left. she's done.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Yesterday at 08:49:24 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:49:13 PM
I think there's only 3 left. she's done.

Alright Ray, sorry.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 08:05:25 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on November 27, 2020, 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.
didnt she leave the Jedi previously and did help during the civil war as part of the rebels series? Didnt she also promise to find ezra when he disappeared with thrawn? Only watched bits of rebels so might be worth a re-watch
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 10:03:38 AM
Actor Dave Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask, dies aged 85
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:39:01 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:03:38 AM
Actor Dave Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask, dies aged 85

Very sad news that mate. He'd also been diagnosed with dementia for some time (since 2014, I think).


Dave Prowse: Darth Vader actor dies aged 85 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55117704

Darth Vader actor Dave Prowse dies aged 85 - https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/nov/29/darth-vader--dave-prowse-dies-aged-85





RIP Dave Prowse.

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 12:41:01 PM
I met him when I was about 6.

He was the green cross code man then of course...
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 02:07:10 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:41:01 PM
I met him when I was about 6.

He was the green cross code man then of course...
Hahaha same, i had a pic taken with him with a few kids in my school, my mum got it blown up and framed.

That must have been around 88-89 i think.
Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:38:54 PM
Dave was my father-in-law (literally; this is not a Star Wars pun).

The messages on social media from people who met him as the GCC man, or at conventions, have been really lovely for his family. He loved doing all of that (and the attention!).

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
Today at 07:39:33 PM
My goodness

What a small world.

Thoughts to you and yours.
