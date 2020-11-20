« previous next »
Offline XabiArt

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3160 on: November 20, 2020, 09:27:39 PM »
Wasnt he at the end of the first episode? That's who I assumed the sillouette man was.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3161 on: November 20, 2020, 09:33:30 PM »
Definitely was
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3162 on: November 20, 2020, 09:42:48 PM »
it was temuera morrison at the end of the first episode, so yes that was boba fett.
Online Something Worse

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3163 on: November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM »
Or Rex/any clone trooper
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3164 on: November 20, 2020, 10:13:50 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Or Rex/any clone trooper

only in the mind of the clone wars cartoon fans.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3165 on: November 20, 2020, 10:21:14 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 20, 2020, 09:42:48 PM
it was temuera morrison at the end of the first episode, so yes that was boba fett.

He is also listed in the credits.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3166 on: November 20, 2020, 10:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Or Rex/any clone trooper

Didn't Rex die in Rebels?
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3167 on: November 20, 2020, 10:24:57 PM »
They insinuate that Rex is the old dude with the white beard on [the forest moon of] Endor in ROTJ. I never liked that idea so I'm not thrilled that gained it's 'official'.
Online RedSince86

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3168 on: November 20, 2020, 10:25:18 PM »
Another fantastic episode.

The blue alien guy at the end of every gunfight. ;D
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3169 on: November 20, 2020, 10:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on November 20, 2020, 10:21:49 PM
Didn't Rex die in Rebels?

no. he was still knocking around.

ahsoka is back next week. dave filoni's one true love.
Online Something Worse

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3170 on: November 20, 2020, 11:13:40 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 20, 2020, 10:13:50 PM
only in the mind of the clone wars cartoon fans.

Yeah would be weird to have some Clone Wars and Rebels characters show up in this Dave Filoni show!
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3171 on: November 20, 2020, 11:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on November 20, 2020, 11:13:40 PM
Yeah would be weird to have some Clone Wars and Rebels characters show up in this Dave Filoni show!

it was on morrison's online agent cv thing a while ago as boba fett.



Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3172 on: November 22, 2020, 03:03:14 AM »
The clones had accerrated aging, and this is a few years after the OT. Boba is the only thing that makes sense.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3173 on: Yesterday at 09:40:57 AM »
Ahsoka!
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3174 on: Yesterday at 11:18:50 AM »
looks like it was just a 1 episode cameo, at least for now anyway.

good episode again.
Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3175 on: Yesterday at 12:07:55 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:18:50 AM
looks like it was just a 1 episode cameo, at least for now anyway.

good episode again.

Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3176 on: Yesterday at 12:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 12:07:55 PM

I think that's a hook for the alleged Rebels sequel series.
Online RedSince86

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3177 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 PM »
Wow what an episode that was.

My favourite one so far.
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3178 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 PM »
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3179 on: Yesterday at 10:46:00 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.

Having a nap
Offline wampa1

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3180 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 PM »
Certainly seems that way. I like how in Star Wars Jedi are all like 'forming attachments is bad...'.  Maybe Filoni could heed that advice.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 11:05:25 PM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:55:42 PM
Certainly seems that way. I like how in Star Wars Jedi are all like 'forming attachments is bad...'.  Maybe Filoni could heed that advice.

I was almost relieved at the end when it made it pretty clear this was only a one-time cameo and that the show wasn't going to become "the further adventures of..............."

that made enjoy it more.
Online Something Worse

Re: Star Wars Universe lastest news
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 01:49:02 AM »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:41:16 PM
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War?  Seems like they could have been a massive help...

I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.

I don't either but Filoni has likely made himself a top dog at Disney and is cementing that. Who can blame him?

Besides, "Remember other stuff" is basically all pop culture is these days.
