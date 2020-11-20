Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Or Rex/any clone trooper
it was temuera morrison at the end of the first episode, so yes that was boba fett.
Didn't Rex die in Rebels?
only in the mind of the clone wars cartoon fans.
Yeah would be weird to have some Clone Wars and Rebels characters show up in this Dave Filoni show!
looks like it was just a 1 episode cameo, at least for now anyway. good episode again.
Has it been explained what a certain someone was doing during the Galactic Civil War? Seems like they could have been a massive help...I'm not a fan of the fan-wanky direction this series is taking.
Certainly seems that way. I like how in Star Wars Jedi are all like 'forming attachments is bad...'. Maybe Filoni could heed that advice.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.66]