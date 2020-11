Good episode. Predictably the fanboys are saying it's the best episode ever because it has things they know in it. However, for me, I really liked it because it's an episode that helped me to *care* about Mando (oddly, the only other episode that did was the other BDH one) by revealing that he was essentially raised in a cult apart from main Mandalorian society. That's tough for him to hear and even tougher to accept. Looking forward to more of that story.