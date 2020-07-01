« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers  (Read 374459 times)

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9920 on: July 1, 2020, 06:06:10 PM »
Quote from: kesey on July  1, 2020, 04:51:40 PM
I cant even manage a title challenge these days after finishing 2nd for about 5 seasons on the spin and choking it a few times.

Got to keep hustling mate, you'll be challenging again next season
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • YNWA
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9921 on: July 1, 2020, 08:01:06 PM »
Let me know if there's space here.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,449
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9922 on: July 1, 2020, 08:58:33 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on July  1, 2020, 06:06:10 PM
Got to keep hustling mate, you'll be challenging again next season

I know but it can do my head in most times. Ive done transfers and that . If I do rejoin I'll start off with a shit team and see what I can build.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline LiverpoolForever

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • Exit Calm new single ''The Rapture'' out Feb 18.
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9923 on: July 1, 2020, 09:34:53 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on July  1, 2020, 08:01:06 PM
Let me know if there's space here.

Plenty of space mate.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,394
  • YNWA
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9924 on: July 1, 2020, 09:52:13 PM »
Quote from: LiverpoolForever on July  1, 2020, 09:34:53 PM
Plenty of space mate.

Cheers mate. I've applied.
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,978
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9925 on: July 1, 2020, 10:26:17 PM »
Quote from: kesey on July  1, 2020, 08:58:33 PM
I know but it can do my head in most times. Ive done transfers and that . If I do rejoin I'll start off with a shit team and see what I can build.

Ok, would love to see you back soon.
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,080
  • He drinks sangria
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9926 on: July 2, 2020, 09:42:00 AM »
Quote from: kesey on July  1, 2020, 08:58:33 PM
I know but it can do my head in most times. Ive done transfers and that . If I do rejoin I'll start off with a shit team and see what I can build.

Sad to see you go kesey mate, and hope you do end up rejoining one day. Mad to think how long we've been in this gameworld for! Won't be the same without you  :(
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,449
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9927 on: July 2, 2020, 01:51:21 PM »
Quote from: KingLuis10 on July  2, 2020, 09:42:00 AM
Sad to see you go kesey mate, and hope you do end up rejoining one day. Mad to think how long we've been in this gameworld for! Won't be the same without you  :(

April 2013 with Porto I think and moved to Real the following summer I think and choked it on the last day. The banter with LM back then was great.
« Last Edit: July 2, 2020, 01:57:22 PM by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • JFT96
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9928 on: July 2, 2020, 02:39:15 PM »
Quote from: kesey on July  2, 2020, 01:51:21 PM
April 2013 with Porto I think and moved to Real the following summer I think and choked it on the last day. The banter with LM back then was great.

Yeah, he's much missed in that GW as will you be, mate!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,449
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9929 on: July 2, 2020, 04:04:56 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on July  2, 2020, 02:39:15 PM
Yeah, he's much missed in that GW as will you be, mate!

Cheers.

I may have a peek tonight to see what teams are available and who have plenty of cash.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,761
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9930 on: Today at 12:44:08 AM »
Quote from: kesey on July  2, 2020, 04:04:56 PM
Cheers.

I may have a peek tonight to see what teams are available and who have plenty of cash.

The change from PSG to A.Madrid (remember i'd actually quit all together only to change my mind and chose a new team) maybe you need something similar?

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 