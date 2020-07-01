I cant even manage a title challenge these days after finishing 2nd for about 5 seasons on the spin and choking it a few times.
Got to keep hustling mate, you'll be challenging again next season
Let me know if there's space here.
Plenty of space mate.
I know but it can do my head in most times. Ive done transfers and that . If I do rejoin I'll start off with a shit team and see what I can build.
Sad to see you go kesey mate, and hope you do end up rejoining one day. Mad to think how long we've been in this gameworld for! Won't be the same without you
April 2013 with Porto I think and moved to Real the following summer I think and choked it on the last day. The banter with LM back then was great.
Yeah, he's much missed in that GW as will you be, mate!
Cheers.I may have a peek tonight to see what teams are available and who have plenty of cash.
