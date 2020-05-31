« previous next »
Author Topic: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers  (Read 373703 times)

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9880 on: May 31, 2020, 01:20:26 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on May 31, 2020, 12:52:12 PM
Level of competition and caps have always been used in SM, if he had numbers like that in England or Spain then fair enough but the French league isn't as strong. Look at Mane and Salah, imagine the numbers they would have in the French League, both rated lower.

Well he played in Spain and his production was good. So it's not like his production has stopped, regardless of the quality of the league [keep in mind Cavani and ibrahimovic played in France for years and both had high ratings]. He hasn't played more than 20 games in the league since he's signed for them due to injury. He still has a ridcilious goal-scoring ration in all competitions.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • JFT96
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9881 on: May 31, 2020, 01:42:12 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on May 31, 2020, 01:20:26 PM
Well he played in Spain and his production was good. So it's not like his production has stopped, regardless of the quality of the league [keep in mind Cavani and ibrahimovic played in France for years and both had high ratings]. He hasn't played more than 20 games in the league since he's signed for them due to injury. He still has a ridcilious goal-scoring ration in all competitions.

They regularly drop players with injury problems. Rightly or wrongly, that's never been an excuse on SM. The 96 rating was for his performances in Spain and for Brazil, he took a step down when he moved to France, motivated by money or ego who knows? But it was a step below his level and since then he's done nothing of any real note. He's not won the Champions League, which is why PSG bought him (in fact, this is the first season they've got past the round of 16). Winning the league is a given. And he's had no real success with Brazil - a quarter final exit in 2018 is seen as a failure in their country. He should have dropped.
« Last Edit: May 31, 2020, 01:46:02 PM by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9882 on: May 31, 2020, 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on May 31, 2020, 01:42:12 PM
And they regularly dropped players with injury problems too. Rightly or wrongly, that's never been an excuse on SM. The 96 rating was for his time in Spain and for Brazil, he took a step down when he moved to France, motivated by money or ego who knows? But it was a step down and since then he's done nothing of any real note. He's not won the Champions League, which is why PSG bought him. Winning the league is a given. And he's had no real success with Brazil - a quarter final exit in 2018 is seen as a failure in their country. He should have dropped.

playing in the French league

But they didn't drop cavani and Ibrahimovic when they were at their peak, smashing goals left and right and all of those things could have been applied to both players. ibrahimovic hada  96 rating until 2017, and a 94 rating until 2018.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • JFT96
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9883 on: May 31, 2020, 02:10:41 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on May 31, 2020, 01:45:22 PM
But they didn't drop cavani and Ibrahimovic when they were at their peak, smashing goals left and right and all of those things could have been applied to both players. ibrahimovic hada  96 rating until 2017, and a 94 rating until 2018.

Incorrect. They dropped them both much earlier than that while at PSG. Cavani went from 94 to 93 when his performances stuttered in 2015/16 and then gave him a deserved rise back to 94 when he hit 49 goals in 50 games the next season, then dropped him a season later when he lost his goalscoring touch (and fitness). Ibrahimovic dropped from 96 to 95 after his third season at PSG when his performances dipped (by his standards) in 2014/2015. Also, he was more influential than Neymar at PSG in that time. Helping them reach the CL Quarter Finals in every season he was there and, irrespective of how they did it $$$, winning PSG their first titles since the 90s.

SM set a precedent of dropping players whose fitness or form stuttered or slipped. Neymar has done just that. He should have dropped by those same standards. His talent and potential is not in question, his form and fitness is why he should no longer be a 96 player. 
« Last Edit: May 31, 2020, 02:14:52 PM by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9884 on: May 31, 2020, 04:11:51 PM »
Betty has pretty much covered it.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9885 on: May 31, 2020, 04:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on May 31, 2020, 02:10:41 PM
Incorrect. They dropped them both much earlier than that while at PSG. Cavani went from 94 to 93 when his performances stuttered in 2015/16 and then gave him a deserved rise back to 94 when he hit 49 goals in 50 games the next season, then dropped him a season later when he lost his goalscoring touch (and fitness). Ibrahimovic dropped from 96 to 95 after his third season at PSG when his performances dipped (by his standards) in 2014/2015. Also, he was more influential than Neymar at PSG in that time. Helping them reach the CL Quarter Finals in every season he was there and, irrespective of how they did it $$$, winning PSG their first titles since the 90s.

SM set a precedent of dropping players whose fitness or form stuttered or slipped. Neymar has done just that. He should have dropped by those same standards. His talent and potential is not in question, his form and fitness is why he should no longer be a 96 player.

His form really isn't an issue. His fitness is. 69 goals in 80 appearances is still an excellent record when he's on the pitch. Ibrahimovic helped them win the tile after 30 years true, but they were also significantly better than any other side due to the takeover. He was also part of a side that didn't win the league and Montepellier did!

If SM dropped ratings due to injuries, then fair enough, but just because he's playing in France doesn't necessarily mean they will drop him however. Neither of those mentioned above were dropped right away, that was my point.


Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • JFT96
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9886 on: May 31, 2020, 05:16:35 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on May 31, 2020, 04:40:41 PM
His form really isn't an issue. His fitness is. 69 goals in 80 appearances is still an excellent record when he's on the pitch. Ibrahimovic helped them win the tile after 30 years true, but they were also significantly better than any other side due to the takeover. He was also part of a side that didn't win the league and Montepellier did!

If SM dropped ratings due to injuries, then fair enough, but just because he's playing in France doesn't necessarily mean they will drop him however. Neither of those mentioned above were dropped right away, that was my point.

I'm looking at this objectively, judging his stats, form, and fitness. Which is how SM has set a precedent of doing ratings in the past. I'm not sayng he should drop because he's a bad player or even purely because he's playing in France. You can play in France and be an absolute beast (Ibra in his early seasons, Cavani, Mbappe etc). I'm saying he should because over the last 3 seasons he has been below par. The most league games he has managed is 20 in season 1, followed by 17 games and 15 games (albeit this one interrupted of course), PSG have had 2 disappointing CL campaigns, and he has done very little with Brazil. For comparison's sake, the season Ibra dropped he played 24 games in the league and scored 19 goals, which is on par with Neymar in season 1 and more than him in his following 2 seasons. He has not justified keeping his rating even remotely and is very very lucky to still be the third highest rated player in SM.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9887 on: June 1, 2020, 06:34:16 AM »
SM have always loved Neymar though

Dortmund manager getting beginners luck too!
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,740
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9888 on: June 1, 2020, 06:51:30 AM »
Quote from: LiamG on June  1, 2020, 06:34:16 AM
SM have always loved Neymar though

Dortmund manager getting beginners luck too!

That's that Harry Maguire magjc baby
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9889 on: June 1, 2020, 06:51:59 AM »
Classic 4231. can't beat it
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9890 on: June 1, 2020, 07:12:02 AM »
I'm glad they didn't drop Neymar. To be honest I hadn't even thought it was a possibility until a few of you guys brought it up, although now you've mentioned it I can see where you're coming from.

For me, the key point is that (like deFacto says) he's still absolutely incredible when he gets on the pitch. Outrageously talented player, who could've gone even higher than 96 if he'd stayed at Barca. Obviously the number of games he's missed through injury since joining PSG is a concern, and if this continues then he'll eventually drop. And then PSG themselves are also in a strange position because they play in a relatively weak league, but are still seen as one of the best teams in Europe. So it should be possible for a player to reach (and maintain) a high rating on SM while playing for PSG, but then I also think it's fair to say that they need to start performing better in the Champions League before they can really be considered one of Europe's biggest/best clubs.

Betty is correct that SM have been harsh on players who've missed games through injury in the past, and that sets a precedent. But it's a precedent I've never liked. If a player comes back from a long injury and is stinking the place out, then it's fair to drop his rating. But they shouldn't get dropped just because they've been injured, and they especially shouldn't get dropped if they're still playing at an amazing level when they get on the pitch (Neymar style). Reus is a great example of a player who was dropped too early, just because he was injured. He's been bossing it for the past few seasons and is underrated at 93, but he's 31 now and might never get bumped back up to 94. I also think that SM places too much weight on the team a player plays for. A player's rating should depend on how good he is, not who he plays for. If Messi moved to West Brom, he'd still easily be the best player in the world. But on SM you'd get people saying "he's taken a massive step down and should be dropped below 90, in line with all the other West Brom players".
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9891 on: June 1, 2020, 07:58:27 PM »
Its because of his talent he's not dropped, if he goes back to Barca he will keep his rating even longer
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9892 on: June 2, 2020, 07:17:30 PM »
Got the topic name changed but not what i intended hahah
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9893 on: June 8, 2020, 03:36:28 AM »
What a season i am having so far
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Soccer Manager League 2
« Reply #9894 on: June 8, 2020, 02:07:05 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on May 26, 2020, 01:31:32 AM
Here is another league that I'm running, Bundesliga and several of us are on there

409252

Bayern's job may be open if kesey decides to leave, but there are other clubs available for you there

Bayern is now available and has Salah,Bobby and Mane in the side among others.

Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Bam!
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9895 on: June 8, 2020, 02:15:36 PM »
Right, I played this a while back and dropped out cos I lost time. Work is quiet lately though, shall I have another go?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9896 on: June 8, 2020, 02:22:24 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:15:36 PM
Right, I played this a while back and dropped out cos I lost time. Work is quiet lately though, shall I have another go?

We'd be glad to have you :)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9897 on: June 8, 2020, 02:23:05 PM »
What does this involve and is it time consuming?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Bam!
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9898 on: June 8, 2020, 02:27:44 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on June  8, 2020, 02:22:24 PM
We'd be glad to have you :)

I've actually just tried and it's blocked on my work computer. Shortest come back ever that.

Edit: Hold on, there is a phone app, it's back on
« Last Edit: June 8, 2020, 02:44:35 PM by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9899 on: June 8, 2020, 02:39:54 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  8, 2020, 02:23:05 PM
What does this involve and is it time consuming?

See the post below for a short summary of how the game works. It's not very time consuming at all, your team only plays 2 or 3 games each week (so you'll want to log in at some point to set your tactics and whatnot). But apart from that it's just scouting for players, PMing other managers to sort out trades, things like that. Basically you can put in as much time as you want. Always wondered why more of the drafting crowd don't play Soccer Manager actually, it's like a better version of drafting. You build your squad and then you can actually compete with it rather than just going through the shitty RAWK voting process  :D

Quote from: KingLuis10 on May 25, 2020, 09:43:04 AM
It's an online football manager game. So you build your team, sign & trade players, set your tactics, and then compete against the rest of us in leagues & cup competitions. Lots of insulting, name-calling and other shenanigans involved as well  :D

Player ratings are based on how well they're performing in real life, so one of the best parts of the game is scouting out young talent and watching them grow. For example, you could've signed Erling Haaland for peanuts just a few months ago, but now he's one of the most valuable players in the game.
Logged

Offline KingLuis10

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9900 on: June 8, 2020, 02:40:52 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:27:44 PM
I've actually just tried and it's blocked on my work computer. Shortest come back ever that.

That's a bummer!
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9901 on: June 8, 2020, 02:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  8, 2020, 02:23:05 PM
What does this involve and is it time consuming?

it involves 4 goats begin sacrificed and a limb from Claus  ;D

It's a very very simple version of FM in essence, easy to navigate and use [also an app for your Phone that you can use for it]. It doesn't take too much time to set up your side and make changes.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Bam!
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9902 on: June 8, 2020, 02:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:27:44 PM
I've actually just tried and it's blocked on my work computer. Shortest come back ever that.

Edit: Hold on, there is a phone app, it's back on

I'm now the manager of Hertha Berlin.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9903 on: June 8, 2020, 02:47:08 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:46:18 PM
I'm now the manager of Hertha Berlin.

Awesome! Cheers. There's plenty of good players available still
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Bam!
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9904 on: June 8, 2020, 02:55:39 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on June  8, 2020, 02:47:08 PM
Awesome! Cheers. There's plenty of good players available still

If you have any rules or anything, can you point me in the right direction before I start unleashing myself?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,494
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9905 on: June 8, 2020, 02:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:55:39 PM
If you have any rules or anything, can you point me in the right direction before I start unleashing myself?

Only rule I have in place is that you can only buy 2 players from each club. And I advise you to keep a minimum of 21 players in your side.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,367
  • JFT96
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9906 on: June 8, 2020, 03:00:18 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June  8, 2020, 02:23:05 PM
What does this involve and is it time consuming?

Sort of. You have to log in at least a few times a week. Most of us log in once a day. There are currently 3 different RAWK only gameworlds. All of which run at different speeds - e.g. Jon's takes approx 3 months IRL to complete a season, while mine and Card Cheat's take about half that time. Each world has it's different rules and challenges. Mine is the newest and has the lowest economy, so there are still plenty of top class players about as we're all mostly broke. Jon's one (attached to this thread) is the oldest, so money means nothing now and you'd need a bit more patience to build a side up - but we'd all help you out and offer any players we can. Then there's one in between called Sleeping Giants, which is basically a bit of both and my personal favourite. If quite a few newbies like yourself want to have a go and join up then we could consider a new draft world as well!

My favourite part of the game is the trading and the shit talk. Lots of dark arts activity goes on here. As an example, last season my team and Card Cheat's were neck and neck for the title, but on the eve of the big decider CC offered me Haaland & Gnabry for my Salah. As you can imagine Salah is one of the top rated players in the game, so it was basically gifting him the title. But it was such a great offer I took it anyway. So yeah, lots of gamesmanship and fun in that respect, which makes it a lot more interesting than FM IMO.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9907 on: June 8, 2020, 07:12:20 PM »
All 4 worlds are worth a bash, ideally we would fill Div 2 in this GW if anyone chose to join. It's a good place to start and allows you to be competitive whilst building a new squad.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Looking for New Managers
« Reply #9908 on: June 9, 2020, 11:08:09 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on June  8, 2020, 02:46:18 PM
I'm now the manager of Hertha Berlin.



are you joining this world that this topic is for??

« Last Edit: June 10, 2020, 01:25:54 PM by LiamG »
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9909 on: June 10, 2020, 01:26:06 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on June  9, 2020, 11:08:09 AM
are you joining this world that this topic is for??



Gameworld id: 158698

Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9910 on: June 14, 2020, 07:39:27 PM »
My laptop is knackered and Im not keen on mobile SM so sorry if Im not as active as what I should be hopefully sorted soon
Logged

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9911 on: June 14, 2020, 07:54:39 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on June 14, 2020, 07:39:27 PM
My laptop is knackered and Im not keen on mobile SM so sorry if Im not as active as what I should be hopefully sorted soon

Ok mate, I only use my phone to play this. Seems alright but all I know I suppose.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • Bam!
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9912 on: June 15, 2020, 03:03:37 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on June 10, 2020, 01:26:06 PM
Gameworld id: 158698



Any rules, budgets or recommendations for this league before I choose a club mate?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9913 on: June 15, 2020, 08:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 15, 2020, 03:03:37 PM
Any rules, budgets or recommendations for this league before I choose a club mate?

Hi, the rules have currently been relaxed but in time you'll need to get your squad down to 40 players max. Signings can be made from any external clubs, currently signings from the unmanaged clubs is disabled but you'll get to raid these clubs at the beginning of each season.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9914 on: Yesterday at 06:45:36 PM »
Real madrid now available...
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,440
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9915 on: Today at 02:16:37 PM »
Hiya.

Ive been thinking about leaving for weeks. Real just cant seem to make anything happen no matter how hard I try.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9916 on: Today at 04:25:23 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 02:16:37 PM
Hiya.

Ive been thinking about leaving for weeks. Real just cant seem to make anything happen no matter how hard I try.

Hiya mate, you've been in the GW since day 1 and it came as a shock to lose you. We're looking to shake things up at the end of the season to hopefully make it more enjoyable for everyone and attract more managers.

We would all love it if you came back now and see the season out or return when we've made improvements?
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,440
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager -
« Reply #9917 on: Today at 04:49:58 PM »
I may come back its just that things seem very stale at Real.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,440
  • CHANT , CHANT . Just fucking CHANT. Om ♡
Re: SoccerManager - Looking for new managers
« Reply #9918 on: Today at 04:51:40 PM »
I cant even manage a title challenge these days after finishing 2nd for about 5 seasons on the spin and choking it a few times.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .
