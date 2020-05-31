I'm glad they didn't drop Neymar. To be honest I hadn't even thought it was a possibility until a few of you guys brought it up, although now you've mentioned it I can see where you're coming from.



For me, the key point is that (like deFacto says) he's still absolutely incredible when he gets on the pitch. Outrageously talented player, who could've gone even higher than 96 if he'd stayed at Barca. Obviously the number of games he's missed through injury since joining PSG is a concern, and if this continues then he'll eventually drop. And then PSG themselves are also in a strange position because they play in a relatively weak league, but are still seen as one of the best teams in Europe. So it should be possible for a player to reach (and maintain) a high rating on SM while playing for PSG, but then I also think it's fair to say that they need to start performing better in the Champions League before they can really be considered one of Europe's biggest/best clubs.



Betty is correct that SM have been harsh on players who've missed games through injury in the past, and that sets a precedent. But it's a precedent I've never liked. If a player comes back from a long injury and is stinking the place out, then it's fair to drop his rating. But they shouldn't get dropped just because they've been injured, and they especially shouldn't get dropped if they're still playing at an amazing level when they get on the pitch (Neymar style). Reus is a great example of a player who was dropped too early, just because he was injured. He's been bossing it for the past few seasons and is underrated at 93, but he's 31 now and might never get bumped back up to 94. I also think that SM places too much weight on the team a player plays for. A player's rating should depend on how good he is, not who he plays for. If Messi moved to West Brom, he'd still easily be the best player in the world. But on SM you'd get people saying "he's taken a massive step down and should be dropped below 90, in line with all the other West Brom players".