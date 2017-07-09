Story by Rob Hoskin6/1/23Jerome Sinclair, Liverpools youngest ever player, is without a club at the age of 26 and is the owner of a fried chicken shop.At the age of 16 years and six days, Sinclair became Liverpools youngest ever player when he appeared for the club against West Brom in a League Cup tie back in September 2012.A dream come true, Sinclair said afterwards.Current Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, said: Now the hard work begins for Jerome. Its no good being the youngest player and then drifting out of it. Thankfully, hes a good kid and hes really focused. That hunger to learn can take you a long way.Sinclair had actually spent much of his youth career at West Brom before Liverpool snapped him up.All the top clubs wanted Jerome, and we were delighted that we were able to get him when he was 14, Frank McParland, who was Liverpools academy director at the time, said.More than 10 years later, Sinclair is still Liverpools youngest ever player.What has happened to Jerome Sinclair?But his story is one of unfilled potential.He only played four more times for club  two of them under current manager, Jurgen Klopp. In fact, he has a first-team goal under his belt having scored for Liverpool against Exeter City in the FA Cup.He made his Premier League debut away to Chelsea at the end of the 2014/15 season, before appearing in Steven Gerrards final appearance at Anfield against Crystal Palace.And Sinclair has previously thanked Gerrard for putting him under his wing  and allowing him to play with his idol, Thierry Henry.There were some huge names in that dressing room, like (Luis) Suarez and (Philippe) Coutinho but Gerrard was the best  there would be moments in training when hed do something with the ball and people would just stop and clap, Sinclair said in 2020.Gerrard was very good with me and made me feel involved. He asked me to play in his all-star charity game against Jamie Carraghers team. I started in a front three with Thierry Henry and Ryan Babel. I can never thank him enough for giving me the opportunity to meet my idol.It looked as though Sinclair would have a long and successful career at Anfield but it ended unceremoniously.He teamed up with Aidy Ward  the agent responsible for Raheem Sterlings exit from Liverpool  and Sinclair turned down a contract offer from Liverpool despite his young age.What we try to do is create a situation where younger players know it is not important to get the highest wages in your life in the first year of your career, Klopp responded withI like Jerome, he is a real talent and if he wants to stay with us no problem. If not, we cannot force it.He would leave Liverpool for Watford in January 2016 and his career wouldnt recover.He failed to kick on at Vicarage Road and only made a handful of appearances before loan spells at various clubs in England (Sunderland, Birmingham and Oxford) as well as at VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands and CSKA Sofia in Russia.He was eventually released from his Watford contract in 2021 and hasnt found a new club since, despite being just 26-years-old.Sinclair is the owner of a fried chicken shopSo, what is he up to now?Sinclair is now the owner of a Morleys shop  a chain of fried chicken takeaways.Last July, Morleys tweeted: Welcome to the Morleys family Jerome Sinclair.They confirmed to the Athletic it was, indeed, that Jerome Sinclair and that he was the current owner of its Birmingham franchise.Its unknown whether he will return to football.Karl Robinson, who managed Sinclair at Oxford, wished him the best of luck with his business venture.I know hes based in Birmingham and hes got a good business head on him. Hes got interests outside of football. I just want him to be happy. If thats playing football again or not, as long as hes happy, thats all that matters.