Dim Glas

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #120 on: July 25, 2018, 09:47:09 pm
exiledintheUSA

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #121 on: July 25, 2018, 09:49:14 pm
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

robgomm

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #122 on: July 25, 2018, 09:56:09 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on July 25, 2018, 09:49:14 pm
Career meltdown complete.

He's 21 years old.
mallin9

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #123 on: July 26, 2018, 03:33:54 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on July 25, 2018, 09:49:14 pm
Career meltdown complete.

Rubbish, no he's not made the breakthrough but Watford are a team trying to stay in the PL every season, going to a place where they're desperate for players can't be a bad thing. Maybe his career level will be lower than PL (I do think so) but it's not like he just signed for Woking
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #124 on: July 26, 2018, 08:22:49 am
So Howard Philips

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #125 on: July 26, 2018, 09:03:30 am
Who's that in the top right hand corner?
Offline robgomm

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #126 on: July 26, 2018, 09:26:59 am
Dench57

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #127 on: July 26, 2018, 10:52:26 am
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

TheShanklyGates

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #128 on: July 26, 2018, 01:05:33 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on July 26, 2018, 03:33:54 am
Rubbish, no he's not made the breakthrough but Watford are a team trying to stay in the PL every season, going to a place where they're desperate for players can't be a bad thing. Maybe his career level will be lower than PL (I do think so) but it's not like he just signed for Woking

Give Sunderland a few more years...
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

PhilV

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #129 on: July 26, 2018, 01:28:35 pm
Not gonna say career meltdown yet but only 17 senior appearances with Liverpool, Watford and Birmingham across 4 seasons combined kinda paints a picture, no goals either apart from the one he scored for us against Exeter (this all according to his Wiki)

21 though, if he applies himself and works hard I'm sure he'll make it, probs not at PL level but ya never know, pro is pro!
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Drinks Sangria

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #130 on: August 3, 2018, 02:19:52 pm
Quote from: PhilV on July 26, 2018, 01:28:35 pm
Not gonna say career meltdown yet but only 17 senior appearances with Liverpool, Watford and Birmingham across 4 seasons combined kinda paints a picture, no goals either apart from the one he scored for us against Exeter (this all according to his Wiki)

21 though, if he applies himself and works hard I'm sure he'll make it, probs not at PL level but ya never know, pro is pro!
He basically has to have a strong season (double digits in goals) or hell be playing non-league within a year. Clearly never going to make it at Watford.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

rafathegaffa83

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #131 on: May 24, 2021, 02:07:42 am
Released by Watford. He spent this season on loan with CSKA Sofia
https://www.watfordfc.com/news/news-retain-release-list-confirmed
Fromola

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #132 on: May 24, 2021, 08:16:01 am
I didn't think he was ever a big prospect. Rodgers gave him that debut perhaps to prove a point to the board after the Dempsey deal had fell through which probably gave him enough of a profile to get the move to Watford.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

farawayred

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #133 on: May 24, 2021, 07:31:11 pm
The impression he made at CSKA was not great either. The Bulgarian sports newspaper "Gong" says that he played 25 games for them altogether scoring one goal. The statement accompanying the news of his release from Watford loosely translates as "At the moment, the future of the English player at "Bulgarian Army" (the name of the stadium) is unclear and is highly improbable for him to continue his career with the Reds (CSKA are reds too)."

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

El Lobo

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #134 on: May 26, 2021, 12:40:29 pm
Thats another low key amazing bit of business. £4 million I think we got for him.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Fromola

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #135 on: May 26, 2021, 06:28:08 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 26, 2021, 12:40:29 pm
Thats another low key amazing bit of business. £4 million I think we got for him.

He was a poor man's Nathan Ecclestone. That fee was purely off the back of the record breaking debut which must have made Watford think they were getting the next Sterling.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

4pool

Re: Jerome Sinclair
Reply #136 on: Today at 12:47:40 am
Liverpool's youngest-ever player is without a club at 26 and now owns a fried chicken shop
Story by Rob Hoskin
6/1/23

Jerome Sinclair, Liverpools youngest ever player, is without a club at the age of 26 and is the owner of a fried chicken shop.

At the age of 16 years and six days, Sinclair became Liverpools youngest ever player when he appeared for the club against West Brom in a League Cup tie back in September 2012.

A dream come true, Sinclair said afterwards.

Current Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, said: Now the hard work begins for Jerome. Its no good being the youngest player and then drifting out of it. Thankfully, hes a good kid and hes really focused. That hunger to learn can take you a long way.

Sinclair had actually spent much of his youth career at West Brom before Liverpool snapped him up.

All the top clubs wanted Jerome, and we were delighted that we were able to get him when he was 14, Frank McParland, who was Liverpools academy director at the time, said.

More than 10 years later, Sinclair is still Liverpools youngest ever player.

What has happened to Jerome Sinclair?

But his story is one of unfilled potential.

He only played four more times for club  two of them under current manager, Jurgen Klopp. In fact, he has a first-team goal under his belt having scored for Liverpool against Exeter City in the FA Cup.

He made his Premier League debut away to Chelsea at the end of the 2014/15 season, before appearing in Steven Gerrards final appearance at Anfield against Crystal Palace.

And Sinclair has previously thanked Gerrard for putting him under his wing  and allowing him to play with his idol, Thierry Henry.

There were some huge names in that dressing room, like (Luis) Suarez and (Philippe) Coutinho but Gerrard was the best  there would be moments in training when hed do something with the ball and people would just stop and clap, Sinclair said in 2020.

Gerrard was very good with me and made me feel involved. He asked me to play in his all-star charity game against Jamie Carraghers team. I started in a front three with Thierry Henry and Ryan Babel. I can never thank him enough for giving me the opportunity to meet my idol.

It looked as though Sinclair would have a long and successful career at Anfield but it ended unceremoniously.

He teamed up with Aidy Ward  the agent responsible for Raheem Sterlings exit from Liverpool  and Sinclair turned down a contract offer from Liverpool despite his young age.

What we try to do is create a situation where younger players know it is not important to get the highest wages in your life in the first year of your career, Klopp responded with

I like Jerome, he is a real talent and if he wants to stay with us no problem. If not, we cannot force it.

He would leave Liverpool for Watford in January 2016 and his career wouldnt recover.

He failed to kick on at Vicarage Road and only made a handful of appearances before loan spells at various clubs in England (Sunderland, Birmingham and Oxford) as well as at VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands and CSKA Sofia in Russia.

He was eventually released from his Watford contract in 2021 and hasnt found a new club since, despite being just 26-years-old.

Sinclair is the owner of a fried chicken shop

So, what is he up to now?

Sinclair is now the owner of a Morleys shop  a chain of fried chicken takeaways.

Last July, Morleys tweeted: Welcome to the Morleys family Jerome Sinclair.

They confirmed to the Athletic it was, indeed, that Jerome Sinclair and that he was the current owner of its Birmingham franchise.



Its unknown whether he will return to football.

Karl Robinson, who managed Sinclair at Oxford, wished him the best of luck with his business venture.

I know hes based in Birmingham and hes got a good business head on him. Hes got interests outside of football. I just want him to be happy. If thats playing football again or not, as long as hes happy, thats all that matters.

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
