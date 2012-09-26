« previous next »
Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:32:49 pm
Good to see Yesil make his first start, though we'll need to see more from the seniors today if we are going to get through this

COMON U RED(young)MEN! :D
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:34:27 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September 26, 2012, 07:30:40 pm
I cant believe that twat went to uni either. :D

Haha!
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:40:40 pm
Looks like we're not too arsed about this, good chance to have a look at the youngsters though
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:41:13 pm
Sama and Sinclair don't even have squad numbers on the team sheet on the official site....
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:42:07 pm
Quote from: tommyLFC on September 26, 2012, 07:19:36 pm
I remember Kenny took Sterling on a European game last year with no intention of playing him, just to let him sample the first team atmosphere and say "well done so far, you're progressing nicely, keep working hard and this could be a regular thing". Brendan could be doing something similar, did Sterling no harm!

a European game last year?  :o
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:43:54 pm
Quote from: EFoley1991 on September 26, 2012, 07:42:07 pm
a European game last year?  :o

We did play Rangers last year.
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:44:50 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on September 26, 2012, 07:40:40 pm
Looks like we're not too arsed about this, good chance to have a look at the youngsters though

I don't think it's not being bothered, I think it's that we don't have the squad numbers.
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:45:21 pm
Pacheco getting a stat in the preferred position. Come on - repay our trust!!

I guess Suso will be coming on later as a game changer 8)
Would love the 19th more and more trophies; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:45:55 pm
Quote from: EFoley1991 on September 26, 2012, 07:42:07 pm
a European game last year?  :o

Damn you! Year before last...
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:47:46 pm
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on September 26, 2012, 07:45:21 pm
Pacheco getting a stat in the preferred position. Come on - repay our trust!!

I guess Suso will be coming on later as a game changer 8)

We might need his experience towards the end of the game..............
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:47:52 pm
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on September 26, 2012, 07:45:21 pm
Pacheco getting a stat in the preferred position. Come on - repay our trust!!

I guess Suso will be coming on later as a game changer 8)

You mean Starts at preferred position: 1
                Starts at non-preferred position: 1?
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:48:02 pm
It was against Sparta Prague if memory serves me
"Im leaning. This is where I lean"

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:49:10 pm
Quote from: HoinkDoink on September 26, 2012, 07:14:55 pm
Did Sinclair play in pre season? Cant think of who he is
You're thinking of Ibe...
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:50:56 pm
Quote from: tommyLFC on September 26, 2012, 07:41:13 pm
Sama and Sinclair don't even have squad numbers on the team sheet on the official site....
They are off in January then...  ;)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:51:21 pm
Quote from: nayiwan on September 26, 2012, 07:47:52 pm
You mean Starts at preferred position: 1
                Starts at non-preferred position: 1?

Well spotted; luckily still has some meaning even with the typo.

We are gonna twat these :scarf
Would love the 19th more and more trophies; but would love even more to see a fan owned LFC.

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:51:42 pm
I bet we smash 'em...2-0
"Statistics are like bikinisthey show a lot but not everything." - Lou Piniella

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:52:43 pm
How many times will we hit the woodwork this evening.... my money's on 3
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:53:20 pm
This will be an interesting game... There is good potential on the field, let's do it!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:53:22 pm
Quote from: Niru Red4ever on September 26, 2012, 07:45:21 pm
Pacheco getting a stat in the preferred position. Come on - repay our trust!!

I guess Suso will be coming on later as a game changer 8)

Cant believe Suso is now considered as a first team regular cos of the shortage of players HA!
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:54:24 pm
Come on you Redboys and Carra.
Quote from: 7777 on May 30, 2009, 08:28:48 am
If there was ever a reason for human cloning, Steven Gerrard is it.

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 07:54:50 pm
Quote from: TheRealJA on September 26, 2012, 07:53:22 pm
Cant believe Suso is now considered as a first team regular cos of the shortage of players HA!

Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 08:00:11 pm
Come on you reds!
Quote from: @Pheeny on June  2, 2015, 07:24:04 pm
Just clicked on the main board and my virus scanner came back with this

"When we visited this site, we found it exhibited one or more risky behaviors."


:lmao

Strip his knighthood https://submissions.epetitions.direct.gov.uk/petitions/47770

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 26, 2012, 08:01:28 pm
Commentary;

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=298063.0


Don't use other topics as match topics. Ta.

87:13

Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
September 20, 2023, 07:56:15 pm
Bump, in light of the fact that my OP here had fuck all to do with us.

Only two Englishmen have scored on their LaLiga debut and their Champions League debut for Real Madrid:

◎ Laurie Cunningham
◉ Jude Bellingham

https://xcancel.com/squawka/status/1704567517669130253?s=46&t=kzi87hdQKWavNhM0IYEh5Q
Re: Preview: West Bromwich Albion V Liverpool 26 September
Today at 12:46:48 pm
Yes, we will play them again, but in another tournament. The League Cup is not the most prestigious competition, and it is likely that coaches will experiment with line-ups. The case of Rodgers and his defeat against Shrewsbury is an interesting example.

As for West Brom, not everyone knows how significant this club is in the history of English soccer. Laurie Cunningham and his contribution to the development of the black footballers' game is one of those stories that is truly inspiring. His move to Real Madrid was a breakthrough and his performances helped break a lot of stereotypes. This is an important page in the history of the club and soccer as a whole.
