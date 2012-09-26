Yes, we will play them again, but in another tournament. The League Cup is not the most prestigious competition, and it is likely that coaches will experiment with line-ups. The case of Rodgers and his defeat against Shrewsbury is an interesting example.



As for West Brom, not everyone knows how significant this club is in the history of English soccer. Laurie Cunningham and his contribution to the development of the black footballers' game is one of those stories that is truly inspiring. His move to Real Madrid was a breakthrough and his performances helped break a lot of stereotypes. This is an important page in the history of the club and soccer as a whole.