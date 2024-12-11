« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 161664 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3960 on: December 11, 2024, 06:12:01 am »
Connections
Puzzle #549
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3961 on: December 11, 2024, 04:41:24 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #549
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3962 on: December 11, 2024, 08:40:13 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #549
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Didnt spot the purple connection at all.
[close]
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3963 on: December 12, 2024, 04:39:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #550
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟦🟦


Started off so well then went downhill rapidly
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3964 on: December 12, 2024, 09:33:02 am »
Connections
Puzzle #550
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3965 on: December 12, 2024, 12:21:00 pm »
Im actually worse with pictures than words!

Connections
Puzzle #550
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟩🟨🟨

Spoiler
Fixated on the 4th tee, turns out it was the musical note. Would never have got that.
[close]
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3966 on: December 12, 2024, 12:53:43 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #550
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪

Hope were back to words tomorrow.

Spoiler
Spotted the river clue but only knew 3.  I guess the triangle is the delta
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3967 on: December 12, 2024, 02:16:58 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #550
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Taken me all day on and off to figure it out but got there without mistakes.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3968 on: December 13, 2024, 03:46:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #551
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3969 on: December 13, 2024, 09:01:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #551
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Bring back the stupid pictures, that's what I say.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3970 on: December 13, 2024, 09:21:00 am »
Connections
Puzzle #551
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟨🟦
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Spotted the fantasy creatures clue but was just guesswork to figure out which 4
[close]
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3971 on: December 13, 2024, 03:26:44 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #551
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3972 on: December 14, 2024, 03:17:51 am »
Connections
Puzzle #552
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3973 on: December 14, 2024, 09:33:48 am »
Connections
Puzzle #552
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3974 on: December 14, 2024, 10:19:55 pm »
Genuinely hit the wrong square by accident with the first guess!

Connections
Puzzle #552
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3975 on: December 15, 2024, 04:01:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #553
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3976 on: December 15, 2024, 01:32:45 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #553
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

accidently hit the wrong square, honest.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3977 on: December 15, 2024, 03:26:09 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #553
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪��
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3978 on: December 16, 2024, 03:59:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #554
🟪🟨🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟨
🟩🟪🟩🟦


Fuckin ridiculous today
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3979 on: December 16, 2024, 08:09:20 am »
Connections
Puzzle #554
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦

FFS
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3980 on: December 16, 2024, 08:27:01 am »
Spoiler
Ham is not a type of radio its a radio buff, WTF are snack cakes ??? , and classic joke staples  :butt :butt :butt
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #554
🟪🟪🟨🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟩🟪🟪🟩
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3981 on: December 16, 2024, 09:51:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #554
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟦🟩

 ???

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3982 on: December 16, 2024, 09:57:07 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on December 16, 2024, 08:27:01 am
Spoiler
Ham is not a type of radio its a radio buff, WTF are snack cakes ??? , and classic joke staples  :butt :butt :butt
[close]

Connections
Puzzle #554
🟪🟪🟨🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟩🟪🟪🟩

Spoiler
Jokes - Knock knock whos there - How manty Everton fans does it take to change a light bulb -  Why did the chicken cross the road- An Irishman walk into a bar 
[close]
  that was thre best catagory for me
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3983 on: December 16, 2024, 10:52:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #554
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Simple.  ;)
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3984 on: December 16, 2024, 10:43:16 pm »
Elmos a big dirty chest, pass it on.

What the fuck was that?!

Connections
Puzzle #554
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟨🟦🟦
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3985 on: Yesterday at 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 16, 2024, 10:43:16 pm
Elmos a big dirty chest, pass it on.

What the fuck was that?!

Connections
Puzzle #554
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟨🟦🟦

My chest is immaculate, I'll have you know
Logged

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3986 on: Yesterday at 03:26:25 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 16, 2024, 10:43:16 pm
Elmos a big dirty chest, pass it on.

What the fuck was that?!

Connections
Puzzle #554
🟦🟪🟨🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟦
🟨🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟨🟦🟦

Thopught you might have got the jojes one
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3987 on: Yesterday at 04:58:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3988 on: Yesterday at 07:41:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3989 on: Yesterday at 07:55:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟨🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3990 on: Yesterday at 08:04:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

*Andy Townsend voice* Better
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3991 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 am »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,569
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3992 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #555
🟦🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟦🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Cant believe I very nearly fucked it completely by not spotting the tennis court one until my last life.
[close]
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 04:05:06 am »
Connections
Puzzle #556
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 07:27:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #556
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 