« Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 11:57:26 am »

Connections

Puzzle #522

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟩🟨🟦

🟨🟩🟩🟩

🟨🟨🟦🟨

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟨🟩🟨🟨



I had all 4 categories and was very unlucky