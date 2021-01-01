Spoiler



I got onto what it was early on. for Green I correctly put Salad, Goblin and Beret and also Jacket as in Golf.

when I was one off I decided to drop Jacket as there is a TV show called yellow jackets, smart right?

I then went green journalism, its journalists who write about environmental issues and climate change. = 2 lives lost.



I opted for thumb thinking these weirdos may refer to gardeners as having green thumbs instead of fingers , annoyingly it was correct



I had a situation where I knew 3 blue and 3 yellow and needed a guess, I was a lot more confident on Blue so went Whale, Jeans, Moon and guessed Journalism

final life dropped journalism and inexplicably selected Jacket insteaad of Jay. I bet blue jays are only found in America