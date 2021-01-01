As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Talk us through where you went wrong. Kenny.ConnectionsPuzzle #500🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟦🟦🟦
with pleasureSpoiler I got onto what it was early on. for Green I correctly put Salad, Goblin and Beret and also Jacket as in Golf.when I was one off I decided to drop Jacket as there is a TV show called yellow jackets, smart right?I then went green journalism, its journalists who write about environmental issues and climate change. = 2 lives lost. I opted for thumb thinking these weirdos may refer to gardeners as having green thumbs instead of fingers , annoyingly it was correctI had a situation where I knew 3 blue and 3 yellow and needed a guess, I was a lot more confident on Blue so went Whale, Jeans, Moon and guessed Journalism final life dropped journalism and inexplicably selected Jacket insteaad of Jay. I bet blue jays are only found in America [close]pretty unlucky really
SpoilerNever heard of the Toronto Blue Jays?[close]
