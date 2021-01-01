« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 144580 times)

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #500
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 01:54:02 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #500
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟨

fucking Americanisms
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,345
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 02:02:39 pm »
Talk us through where you went wrong. Kenny.

Connections
Puzzle #500
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 02:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:02:39 pm
Talk us through where you went wrong. Kenny.

Connections
Puzzle #500
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

with pleasure

Spoiler

I got onto what it was early on.  for Green I correctly put Salad, Goblin and Beret and also Jacket as in Golf.
when I was one off I decided  to drop Jacket as there is a TV show called yellow jackets, smart right?
I then went green journalism, its journalists who write about environmental issues and climate change. = 2 lives lost.

I opted for thumb thinking these weirdos may refer to gardeners as having green thumbs instead of fingers , annoyingly it was correct

I had a situation where I knew 3 blue and 3 yellow and needed a guess,  I was a lot more confident on Blue so went Whale, Jeans, Moon and guessed Journalism
final life dropped journalism and inexplicably selected Jacket insteaad of Jay.  I bet blue jays are only found in America
[close]

pretty unlucky really



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,809
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 06:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:34:40 pm
with pleasure

Spoiler

I got onto what it was early on.  for Green I correctly put Salad, Goblin and Beret and also Jacket as in Golf.
when I was one off I decided  to drop Jacket as there is a TV show called yellow jackets, smart right?
I then went green journalism, its journalists who write about environmental issues and climate change. = 2 lives lost.

I opted for thumb thinking these weirdos may refer to gardeners as having green thumbs instead of fingers , annoyingly it was correct

I had a situation where I knew 3 blue and 3 yellow and needed a guess,  I was a lot more confident on Blue so went Whale, Jeans, Moon and guessed Journalism
final life dropped journalism and inexplicably selected Jacket insteaad of Jay.  I bet blue jays are only found in America
[close]

pretty unlucky really

Spoiler
Never heard of the Toronto Blue Jays?
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:09:22 pm
Spoiler
Never heard of the Toronto Blue Jays?
[close]

have I fuck,  that' obscure knowledge.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3726 on: Today at 04:58:02 am »
Connections
Puzzle #501
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟨🟩🟨
🟨🟩🟪🟨


Didnt have a fuckin clue today
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 