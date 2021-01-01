Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Only connect...
Topic: Only connect... (Read 140797 times)
Elmo!
Spolier alret!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,759
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3680 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:51 am »
Connections
Puzzle #492
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,207
Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3681 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:42 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #492
🟦🟩🟨🟪
🟩🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 116,207
Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3682 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:27 pm »
Spoiler
Fell for the red herring of words starting with coins.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,046
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3683 on:
Today
at 04:47:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #493
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Elmo!
Spolier alret!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,759
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3684 on:
Today
at 06:47:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #493
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Saltashscouse
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,997
Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3685 on:
Today
at 08:19:43 am »
Connections
Puzzle #493
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
