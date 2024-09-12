« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 121063 times)

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3520 on: September 12, 2024, 07:29:07 am »
Connections
Puzzle #459
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3521 on: September 12, 2024, 08:10:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #459
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3522 on: September 12, 2024, 08:57:14 am »
Struggled today

Connections
Puzzle #459
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3523 on: September 12, 2024, 10:42:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #459
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
The Mochi/Kobe Japan red herring threw me for a bit.
[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3524 on: September 12, 2024, 10:54:17 am »
Oops

Connections
Puzzle #459
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
I saw Kobe and then from then on just read Sake like there was a Japanese connection. For Fucks Sake
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3525 on: September 12, 2024, 02:20:50 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #459
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟪


Whatever
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3526 on: September 12, 2024, 02:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 12, 2024, 10:54:17 am
Oops

Connections
Puzzle #459
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
I saw Kobe and then from then on just read Sake like there was a Japanese connection. For Fucks Sake
[close]

Spoiler
If I knew Kobe was for Bryant I would have completed it today
[close]
Green was easy, Ray should mock you today

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3527 on: September 12, 2024, 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 12, 2024, 10:54:17 am
Oops

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 12, 2024, 02:25:52 pm

Green was easy, Ray should mock you today

I am not angry, just disappointed.  Don't you know the proper course of action when you can't solve it is not post it at all?  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3528 on: September 13, 2024, 07:29:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September 12, 2024, 02:39:57 pm
I am not angry, just disappointed.  Don't you know the proper course of action when you can't solve it is not post it at all?  :D

Busy yesterday, didnt get a chance to do it

Honesty is the best policy. Would look suspicious if I only posted the successful ones (twice a week)!
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3529 on: September 13, 2024, 08:03:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3530 on: September 13, 2024, 08:23:02 am »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3531 on: September 13, 2024, 08:29:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3532 on: September 13, 2024, 10:37:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3533 on: September 13, 2024, 01:53:41 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3534 on: September 13, 2024, 09:09:19 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #460
🟩🟦🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3535 on: September 14, 2024, 08:18:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #461
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3536 on: September 14, 2024, 10:46:36 am »
Connections
Puzzle #461
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3537 on: September 14, 2024, 12:49:32 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #461
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3538 on: September 14, 2024, 10:11:45 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #461
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟦��

Fucked it today,
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3539 on: September 14, 2024, 10:41:13 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #461
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟦🟩🟦
🟪🟦🟩🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟩🟦🟪🟪
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3540 on: September 15, 2024, 05:33:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #462
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3541 on: September 15, 2024, 10:47:04 am »
Connections
Puzzle #462
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3542 on: September 15, 2024, 03:20:54 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #462
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3543 on: September 16, 2024, 05:03:33 am »
Connections
Puzzle #463
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3544 on: September 16, 2024, 07:45:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #463
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3545 on: September 16, 2024, 08:44:42 am »
Connections
Puzzle #463
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3546 on: September 16, 2024, 09:07:25 am »
Connections
Puzzle #463
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

American bollocks.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,549
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3547 on: September 16, 2024, 11:46:54 am »
Connections
Puzzle #463
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3548 on: Yesterday at 05:37:38 am »
Connections
Puzzle #464
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,379
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3549 on: Yesterday at 08:32:55 am »
Connections
Puzzle #464
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3550 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #464
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 05:15:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #465
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟦🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟦🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 84 85 86 87 88 [89]   Go Up
« previous next »
 