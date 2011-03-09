Crosby Nick never fails.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Shite.Connections Puzzle #456🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟪🟦🟦🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪Spoiler Would never have got the sitcom connection, only heard of Blossom. And though there was something about menus/dishes with platter/sampler/tasting. Whats flight got to do with that context?[close]
Its all about winning shiny things.
ConnectionsPuzzle #457🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟦🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦Spoiler I thought checkers was Draughts, not chess. Daughts doesnt have a king?[close]
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
SpoilerWhat you get a piece to the opposite end of the board, it gets another piece added and becomes a king.[close]
Spoiler Yes. and it can move backwards right? I remember now[close]SpoilerCheers Barney[close]
Connections Puzzle #458🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟨🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟨🟨Spoiler Include Dinosaur in my first guess at purple things because of fucking Barney. Is Grimace that McDonalds character?[close]
ConnectionsSpoilerIve never seen Jurassic park [close]
SpoilerGoogle tells me Grimace is a purple milkshake [close]
Shame on you.Double shame on youSpoiler[close]
SpoilerI actually googled it after and it turns out Grimace is actually a giant tastebud. https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/650142/grimace-McNasty's-taste-bud[close]
Perhaps this should be directed at Raybut I need to point our I also googled afterwards, not during
Well obviously, otherwise you wouldn't have take 6 guesses.
Perhaps this should be directed at Raybut I need to point our I also googled afterwards, not during
I wouldn't expect someone who has not seen Jurassic Park to have any knowledge of other pop culture kingpins like Grimace. You probably don't even know who the hamburglar is, nor his wicked crimes
SpoilerSo was Nick correct and its a McNasty's character ? [close]Ive never seen Titanic either
RaymondSpoilerAre you suggesting I should know about American milkshakes?? [close]
Spoiler I though that was why there are always boys in your yard.[close]
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]