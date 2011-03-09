« previous next »
Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 117361 times)

Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3480 on: September 7, 2024, 06:57:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3481 on: September 7, 2024, 10:17:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟦🟩🟪🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Rob K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3482 on: September 7, 2024, 02:12:20 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3483 on: September 7, 2024, 02:16:53 pm »
Would never have got the last one.

Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3484 on: September 8, 2024, 10:21:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3485 on: September 8, 2024, 02:41:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3486 on: September 8, 2024, 03:54:43 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3487 on: September 8, 2024, 04:08:53 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3488 on: September 8, 2024, 10:56:23 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Blah
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3489 on: September 9, 2024, 04:31:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3490 on: September 9, 2024, 08:15:55 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3491 on: September 9, 2024, 11:44:48 am »
Shite.

Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Spoiler
Would never have got the sitcom connection, only heard of Blossom. And though there was something about menus/dishes with platter/sampler/tasting. Whats flight got to do with that context?
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3492 on: September 9, 2024, 11:48:52 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦'
'

Purple seems to be getting easier
Offline Alan_X

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3493 on: September 9, 2024, 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2024, 11:44:48 am
Shite.

Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Spoiler
Would never have got the sitcom connection, only heard of Blossom. And though there was something about menus/dishes with platter/sampler/tasting. Whats flight got to do with that context?
[close]
Spoiler
you get a flight of drinks
[close]
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 08:51:25 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Got lucky with the purple one
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 08:58:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I thought checkers was Draughts, not chess. Daughts  doesnt have a king?
[close]
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I thought checkers was Draughts, not chess. Daughts  doesnt have a king?
[close]

Spoiler
What you get a piece to the opposite end of the board, it gets another piece added and becomes a king.
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm
Spoiler
What you get a piece to the opposite end of the board, it gets another piece added and becomes a king.
[close]

Spoiler
Yes. and it can move backwards right?  I remember now
[close]

Spoiler
Cheers Barney
[close]


Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 10:42:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm
Spoiler
Yes. and it can move backwards right?  I remember now
[close]

Spoiler
Cheers Barney
[close]

I always thought it was called a Crown not a king ???
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Include Dinosaur in my first guess at purple things because of fucking Barney. :D Is Grimace that McDonalds character?
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 11:29:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦



Spoiler
I had three purples and obviously wasted lives guessing the 4th. 
[close]

Spoiler
Ive never seen Jurassic park
[close]
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:08 am
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Include Dinosaur in my first guess at purple things because of fucking Barney. :D Is Grimace that McDonalds character?
[close]
Spoiler
Did  the same for the same reason...
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Spoiler
I made the same mistake around Dinosaur/Barney, In hindsight it wouold say Barney and not Dinosaur
[close]

Spoiler
Google tells me Grimace is a purple milkshake   ::)
[close]
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 11:43:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:29:14 am
Connections

Spoiler
Ive never seen Jurassic park
[close]
Shame on you.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:40:03 am
Spoiler
Google tells me Grimace is a purple milkshake   ::)
[close]
Double shame on you
Spoiler
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:43:44 am
Shame on you.Double shame on you
Spoiler
[close]


Raymond

Spoiler
Are you suggesting I should know about American milkshakes??
[close]
Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Spoiler
I actually googled it after and it turns out Grimace is actually a giant tastebud.  ;D

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/650142/grimace-McNasty's-taste-bud
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:48:47 am
Spoiler
I actually googled it after and it turns out Grimace is actually a giant tastebud.  ;D

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/650142/grimace-McNasty's-taste-bud
[close]

Perhaps this should be directed at Ray
but I need to point our I also googled afterwards, not during






Online Elmo!

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 11:54:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:51:31 am
Perhaps this should be directed at Ray
but I need to point our I also googled afterwards, not during

Well obviously, otherwise you wouldn't have take 6 guesses.  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 12:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:54:40 am
Well obviously, otherwise you wouldn't have take 6 guesses.  ;D

Yeah, Ive got failure on my side  :champ
Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3514 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:51:31 am
Perhaps this should be directed at Ray
but I need to point our I also googled afterwards, not during

I wouldn't expect someone who has not seen Jurassic Park to have any knowledge of other pop culture kingpins like Grimace. You probably don't even know who the hamburglar is, nor his wicked crimes  :P
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3515 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:02:55 pm
I wouldn't expect someone who has not seen Jurassic Park to have any knowledge of other pop culture kingpins like Grimace. You probably don't even know who the hamburglar is, nor his wicked crimes  :P

Spoiler
So was Nick correct and its a McNasty's character ?
[close]

Ive never seen Titanic either

Offline Ray K

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3516 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:10:34 pm
Spoiler
So was Nick correct and its a McNasty's character ?
[close]

Ive never seen Titanic either


Yep. 
And Titanic is forgiveable, given that you were not a 15 year old girl in the late 1990s crying over Leo.

Yes, I have seen Titanic. But only once.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3517 on: Today at 12:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:46:51 am

Raymond

Spoiler
Are you suggesting I should know about American milkshakes??
[close]

Spoiler
I though that was why there are always boys in your yard.
[close]
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3518 on: Today at 01:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:49:02 pm
Spoiler
I though that was why there are always boys in your yard.
[close]
Is yard a euphemism?
Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3519 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
