« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 116600 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3480 on: September 7, 2024, 06:57:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3481 on: September 7, 2024, 10:17:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟦🟩🟪🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,715
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3482 on: September 7, 2024, 02:12:20 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3483 on: September 7, 2024, 02:16:53 pm »
Would never have got the last one.

Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3484 on: September 8, 2024, 10:21:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3485 on: September 8, 2024, 02:41:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3486 on: September 8, 2024, 03:54:43 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3487 on: September 8, 2024, 04:08:53 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3488 on: September 8, 2024, 10:56:23 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Blah
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3489 on: September 9, 2024, 04:31:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3490 on: September 9, 2024, 08:15:55 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3491 on: September 9, 2024, 11:44:48 am »
Shite.

Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Spoiler
Would never have got the sitcom connection, only heard of Blossom. And though there was something about menus/dishes with platter/sampler/tasting. Whats flight got to do with that context?
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3492 on: September 9, 2024, 11:48:52 am »
Connections
Puzzle #456
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦'
'

Purple seems to be getting easier
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,994
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3493 on: September 9, 2024, 03:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  9, 2024, 11:44:48 am
Shite.

Connections
Puzzle #456
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟦🟪🟪

Spoiler
Would never have got the sitcom connection, only heard of Blossom. And though there was something about menus/dishes with platter/sampler/tasting. Whats flight got to do with that context?
[close]
Spoiler
you get a flight of drinks
[close]
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 08:51:25 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Got lucky with the purple one
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 08:58:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I thought checkers was Draughts, not chess. Daughts  doesnt have a king?
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,684
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm
Connections
Puzzle #457
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I thought checkers was Draughts, not chess. Daughts  doesnt have a king?
[close]

Spoiler
What you get a piece to the opposite end of the board, it gets another piece added and becomes a king.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm
Spoiler
What you get a piece to the opposite end of the board, it gets another piece added and becomes a king.
[close]

Spoiler
Yes. and it can move backwards right?  I remember now
[close]

Spoiler
Cheers Barney
[close]


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 10:42:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 10:47:34 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:50:44 pm
Spoiler
Yes. and it can move backwards right?  I remember now
[close]

Spoiler
Cheers Barney
[close]

I always thought it was called a Crown not a king ???
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,418
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Include Dinosaur in my first guess at purple things because of fucking Barney. :D Is Grimace that McDonalds character?
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 11:29:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦



Spoiler
I had three purples and obviously wasted lives guessing the 4th. 
[close]

Spoiler
Ive never seen Jurassic park
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:08 am
Connections
Puzzle #458
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
Include Dinosaur in my first guess at purple things because of fucking Barney. :D Is Grimace that McDonalds character?
[close]
Spoiler
Did  the same for the same reason...
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Spoiler
I made the same mistake around Dinosaur/Barney, In hindsight it wouold say Barney and not Dinosaur
[close]

Spoiler
Google tells me Grimace is a purple milkshake   ::)
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,333
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 11:43:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:29:14 am
Connections

Spoiler
Ive never seen Jurassic park
[close]
Shame on you.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:40:03 am
Spoiler
Google tells me Grimace is a purple milkshake   ::)
[close]
Double shame on you
Spoiler
[close]
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 11:46:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:43:44 am
Shame on you.Double shame on you
Spoiler
[close]


Raymond

Spoiler
Are you suggesting I should know about American milkshakes??
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 