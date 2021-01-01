« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 115701 times)

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 06:57:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,318
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟦🟩🟪🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 02:12:20 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,354
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 02:16:53 pm »
Would never have got the last one.

Connections
Puzzle #454
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #455
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 