Crosby Nick never fails.
Its all about winning shiny things.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Connections Puzzle #437🟩🟦🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪Spoiler Guessed bubble as the 4th thing youd inflate, havent heard of a floatie. Is it like a space hopper? And then hadnt heard of a bubble chart but by default that was the only option left for that one.[close]
SpoilerI assumed Tire was what happened you were at ther end of a marathon [close]
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]