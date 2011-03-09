Connections Puzzle #431🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪Spoiler Same as Alan - Bud and Stella were obvious and think theres a Sierra Nevada beer? But took a couple of guesses to get the 4th. Whats Natty short for?[close]
Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Connections Puzzle #434🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦SpoilerTheres a dwarf called Doey?[close]for context Ive not had my cuppa yet
Spoilerits Doc or Dock. Thats what screwed me. [close]
Spoiler I got a bit railroaded into thinking they all ended in [close]SpoilerThat candy one was a load of crap [close]
