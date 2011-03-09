« previous next »
Only connect...

Re: Only connect...
Reply #3320 on: August 15, 2024, 01:15:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 15, 2024, 01:08:41 pm
Connections
Puzzle #431
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Same as Alan - Bud and Stella were obvious and think theres a Sierra Nevada beer? But took a couple of guesses to get the 4th. Whats Natty short for?
[close]
Spoiler
It's very American but it is probably a reduced calorie one called "Natural Light"
[close]
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3321 on: August 15, 2024, 02:34:57 pm
Connections
Puzzle #431
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟦🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3322 on: August 16, 2024, 12:35:23 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3323 on: August 16, 2024, 06:49:38 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3324 on: August 16, 2024, 07:00:13 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3325 on: August 16, 2024, 08:05:51 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Reply #3326 on: August 16, 2024, 09:16:21 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Reply #3327 on: August 16, 2024, 09:49:39 am
Connections
Puzzle #432
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Reply #3328 on: August 17, 2024, 02:41:51 am
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3329 on: August 17, 2024, 07:46:06 am
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3330 on: August 17, 2024, 08:38:53 am
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Only connect...
Reply #3331 on: August 17, 2024, 09:29:27 am
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Reply #3332 on: August 17, 2024, 09:33:06 am
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩��🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Reply #3333 on: August 17, 2024, 04:44:20 pm
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Reply #3334 on: August 17, 2024, 06:20:03 pm
Connections
Puzzle #433
🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 08:16:34 am
Connections
Puzzle #434
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟦🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟦

Well that one can fuck right off.
Spoiler
candy pieces? To be fair, I just didnt see Doc for the fourth dwarf
[close]
Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 08:24:27 am
Connections
Puzzle #434
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Theres a dwarf called Doey?
[close]

for context Ive not had my cuppa yet
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:24:27 am
Connections
Puzzle #434
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Theres a dwarf called Doey?
[close]

for context Ive not had my cuppa yet


Spoiler
its Doc or Dock. Thats what screwed me.
[close]
Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 am
Connections
Puzzle #434
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm
Connections
Puzzle #434
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:47:47 am

Spoiler
its Doc or Dock. Thats what screwed me.
[close]

Spoiler
  :-[  I got a bit railroaded into thinking they all ended in   
[close]

Spoiler
That candy one was a load of crap 
[close]
Nowhere near today.  ;D
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm
Spoiler
  :-[  I got a bit railroaded into thinking they all ended in   
[close]

Spoiler
That candy one was a load of crap 
[close]

Spoiler
it was a shit group - add the letter y to three words but c to another. And the candy one was bollocks for any non-Americans.
[close]
Reply #3343 on: Today at 08:18:00 am
Connections
Puzzle #435
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Reply #3344 on: Today at 08:32:04 am
Connections
Puzzle #435
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Bit of luck involved getting purple...
