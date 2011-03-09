« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 73905 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,688
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3080 on: July 1, 2024, 06:26:08 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #386
🟪🟦🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
fell for the singer red herring
[close]
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3081 on: July 1, 2024, 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July  1, 2024, 06:26:08 pm
Connections
Puzzle #386
🟪🟦🟩🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
fell for the singer red herring
[close]

Spoiler
Who was the possible fourth? Only spotted Prince, Seal and Sting.
[close]
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3082 on: July 1, 2024, 07:14:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  1, 2024, 06:45:06 pm
Spoiler
Who was the possible fourth? Only spotted Prince, Seal and Sting.
[close]
Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3083 on: July 1, 2024, 07:30:11 pm »
Spoiler
Ah, think I got that row before I clocked the one named singers!
[close]
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,688
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3084 on: July 2, 2024, 06:36:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3085 on: July 2, 2024, 06:53:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3086 on: July 2, 2024, 07:29:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦��🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,688
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3087 on: July 2, 2024, 08:40:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3088 on: July 2, 2024, 11:25:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟩🟦🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3089 on: July 2, 2024, 05:19:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #387
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3090 on: Yesterday at 06:19:28 am »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,688
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3091 on: Yesterday at 06:26:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟪🟨🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
silly mistake with compound words.
[close]
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3092 on: Yesterday at 07:34:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟦
🟦🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟪🟪🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
Spotted purple but couldn't figure out the correct 4. Somehow didn't spot the blue clue at all
[close]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,688
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3093 on: Yesterday at 08:37:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟦🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3094 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 am »
Total fuck up today , couldnt get one , stupid Americanisms  :butt :butt :butt
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3095 on: Yesterday at 12:05:40 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
never heard of a pound cake, and crumb cake was a bit of a logical guess too.
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3096 on: Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #388
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟦🟪🟨🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟪🟪🟪


Spoiler
I spotted  throw and form an idea, but didnt know wrench or  spitball could fit into them
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3097 on: Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm »
Have Nicks wife or kids logged into his account ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3098 on: Yesterday at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:06:55 pm
Have Nicks wife or kids logged into his account ?

I fucking hope not. :D

What can I say Kenny, you either see them or you dont.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 07:31:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #389
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 07:56:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #389
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 