« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 72493 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3000 on: June 20, 2024, 05:16:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3001 on: June 20, 2024, 07:31:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦��🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,510
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3002 on: June 20, 2024, 08:16:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Too many choices for yellow
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3003 on: June 20, 2024, 08:51:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3004 on: June 20, 2024, 09:25:11 am »
Think it should have been simple. Fucked it.

Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3005 on: June 20, 2024, 11:27:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨

that was a minefield today, too many options for too many categories
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3006 on: June 20, 2024, 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 20, 2024, 09:25:11 am
Think it should have been simple. Fucked it.

Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨

Dont worry mate, tomorrow is another day
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3007 on: June 20, 2024, 12:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 20, 2024, 11:29:05 am
Dont worry mate, tomorrow is another day

Didnt take long did it. :D
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3008 on: June 21, 2024, 07:02:48 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3009 on: June 21, 2024, 07:13:22 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3010 on: June 21, 2024, 08:17:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,510
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3011 on: June 21, 2024, 08:24:47 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,417
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3012 on: June 21, 2024, 09:16:23 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3013 on: June 21, 2024, 11:21:12 am »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3014 on: June 21, 2024, 01:44:51 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3015 on: June 21, 2024, 02:27:59 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #376
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3016 on: June 22, 2024, 07:37:53 am »
Connections
Puzzle #377
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3017 on: June 22, 2024, 08:29:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #377
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3018 on: June 22, 2024, 08:51:49 am »
Struggled today....

Connections
Puzzle #377
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟪🟦🟪🟦
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Spotted the horror films but my film knowledge is terrible so couldn't spot all 4
[close]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,510
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3019 on: June 22, 2024, 10:22:19 am »
Connections
Puzzle #377
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟪🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3020 on: June 22, 2024, 11:30:52 am »
Connections
Puzzle #377
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Not too challenging for a Sunday morning.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3021 on: June 22, 2024, 12:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 22, 2024, 11:30:52 am
Connections
Puzzle #377
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Not too challenging for a Sunday morning.

You dont even know what day it is!

Connections
Puzzle #377
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟪

Spoiler
Never heard Link as a name for a sausage? I had 5 options for chain/train type of one and kept going wrong.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3022 on: June 22, 2024, 01:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2024, 12:47:55 pm
You dont even know what day it is!

Connections
Puzzle #377
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟪

Spoiler
Never heard Link as a name for a sausage? I had 5 options for chain/train type of one and kept going wrong.
[close]
Spoiler
Scots use it to describe what rUK call a normal sausage, theyre normal being square 
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3023 on: June 22, 2024, 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 22, 2024, 01:04:35 pm
Spoiler
Scots use it to describe what rUK call a normal sausage, theyre normal being square 
[close]

Shamefully I still didn't spot it.

Spoiler
I wouldn't say square is our normal, certainly not outside Greater Glasgow area though.
[close]
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3024 on: June 22, 2024, 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 22, 2024, 03:39:30 pm
Shamefully I still didn't spot it.

Spoiler
I wouldn't say square is our normal, certainly not outside Greater Glasgow area though.
[close]

Spoiler
to be honest Greater Glasgow is my core understanding of your country 
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3025 on: Yesterday at 12:44:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
blue group probably the worst definition ever
[close]
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3026 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2024, 12:47:55 pm
You dont even know what day it is!

Connections
Puzzle #377
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟪🟨🟨🟪

Spoiler
Never heard Link as a name for a sausage? I had 5 options for chain/train type of one and kept going wrong.
[close]

Haha - its been a hell of a week.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3027 on: Yesterday at 09:27:58 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3028 on: Yesterday at 10:21:30 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟪🟨🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦


Spoiler
I had easy in the cities group, thinking of the big easy. Didnt know magic city
[close]
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3029 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟦🟦🟪🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦🟨🟦🟨

WTF
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,892
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3030 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟨��🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,366
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3031 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 am »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨

Spoiler
took a while to get the whale one but then it looked obvious. Dont think Id have ever got the last one.
[close]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,510
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3032 on: Yesterday at 06:05:51 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #378
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,646
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #3033 on: Today at 06:30:44 am »
Connections
Puzzle #379
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟦🟪
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 