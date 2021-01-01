Please
Author
Topic: Only connect... (Read 71502 times)
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,698
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3000 on:
Today
at 05:16:21 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Elmo!
Spolier alret!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,819
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3001 on:
Today
at 07:31:40 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟦��🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Ray K
Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,449
Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3002 on:
Today
at 08:16:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Too many choices for yellow
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75
Saltashscouse
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,461
Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3003 on:
Today
at 08:51:39 am »
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 113,236
Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
«
Reply #3004 on:
Today
at 09:25:11 am »
Think it should have been simple. Fucked it.
Connections
Puzzle #375
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟪🟨
🟨🟨🟪🟨
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
