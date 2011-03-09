« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 70064 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,605
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 07:30:34 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 14, 2024, 09:48:40 am
Connections
Puzzle #369
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟪🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
Spotted pink but only 3 clues. the 4th  wasn't deputy or silver medal as i knew they were in a 2nd catagory so just tried the other 3 options. 
[close]

Spoiler
dont understand how a rubber is pink or a pencil is 2nd
[close]


I dont get the pencil clue but the eraser on the end of a typical American pencil is pink.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 am »
Connections
Puzzle #370
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪

Spoiler
guessing Floater was the one you didnt know Al? That was process of elimination for me once Id guessed a couple of the other rows already.
[close]
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,347
  • Truthiness
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 10:35:42 am »
Connections
Puzzle #370
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Made same mistakes as Alan I reckon
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #370
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨


Pretty pleased especially as the supposed easiest category was the hardest. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,780
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 am »
Connections
Puzzle #370
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟪��🟪🟪
🟦🟨🟦🟦
🟨🟦🟦🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,228
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 11:39:10 am »
Connections
Puzzle #370
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟦🟨🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 11:40:19 am »
Im normally rubbish at this and thought todays was quite easy.
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 04:41:15 am »
Connections
Puzzle #371
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 