Its all about winning shiny things.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Connections Puzzle #322🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟪🟪🟪🟪🟦🟦🟦🟦Spoiler The Mary clue was a good one.[close]
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Nope.Connections Puzzle #323🟨🟩🟨🟨🟨🟨🟦🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟦🟦🟦🟨🟨🟦🟨Spoiler Missed the bee connection at first. Good clue. Knew there was an exercise one but could t get the 4th. Whats a bridge? Then I thought there was a US election/vice president connection with Carter, Gore and I think King but again was guessing at a 4th. Fucked it.[close]
Connections Puzzle #323🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦Easy one that, Nick!SpoilerGlute bridge, lie on your back and raise hips and hold.[close]
Connections Puzzle #323🟪🟪🟪🟪🟨🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟦🟦🟦🟦Purple first line again. Blue was definitely hardest
Spoiler Weirdly I thought Tutu might be ballet related along with some of the exercises
for a man who loves a pun its shocking that I forgot about old Desmond![close]
SpoilerSame here, didnt get the connection and due to inappropriate lecture scheduling I actually have one [close]
Spoiler Inappropriate as in scheduling anything before 12pm? Inhuman.[close]
SpoilerYou've got a Nobel prize? Or a tutu? I'm not sure which I would be more surprised at.[close]
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.94]