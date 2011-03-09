« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Only connect...  (Read 60433 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2600 on: April 27, 2024, 10:21:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #321
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦��🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,945
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2601 on: April 27, 2024, 03:22:04 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #321
🟨🟦🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,404
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 05:56:31 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,945
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 09:50:11 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩

Could have done green before yellow as I knew both answers.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪��🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:14 am
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Yes really enjoyed that one
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,945
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 02:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:14 am
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Spoiler
The Mary clue was a good one.
[close]
Spoiler
So long as its the original CCR version and not Tinas pissed up women version
[close]
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 02:46:44 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,758
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 07:10:11 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #322
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,758
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 12:05:56 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,404
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 06:27:32 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 08:22:03 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,282
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 09:48:35 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟦🟦🟦🟦
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 09:48:38 am »
Nope.

Connections
Puzzle #323
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟦🟨

Spoiler
Missed the bee connection at first. Good clue. Knew there was an exercise one but could t get the 4th. Whats a bridge? Then I thought there was a US election/vice president connection with Carter, Gore and I think King but again was guessing at a 4th. Fucked it.
[close]
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,901
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 10:12:09 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:38 am
Nope.

Connections
Puzzle #323
🟨🟩🟨🟨
🟨🟨🟦🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟦🟦🟦
🟨🟨🟦🟨

Spoiler
Missed the bee connection at first. Good clue. Knew there was an exercise one but could t get the 4th. Whats a bridge? Then I thought there was a US election/vice president connection with Carter, Gore and I think King but again was guessing at a 4th. Fucked it.
[close]
Easy one that, Nick!

Spoiler
Glute bridge, lie on your back and raise hips and hold.
[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 10:15:07 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:12:09 am
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Easy one that, Nick!

Spoiler
Glute bridge, lie on your back and raise hips and hold.
[close]


Spoiler
Just walk up the stairs FFS
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 10:22:41 am »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Purple first line again.
Blue was definitely hardest
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,945
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm »
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟦🟦🟦🟦
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,945
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:22:41 am
Connections
Puzzle #323
🟪🟪🟪🟪
🟨🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟦🟦🟦🟦

Purple first line again.
Blue was definitely hardest

Spoiler
When I saw Tutu I immediately thought of Desmond, then I saw King so was thinking reverands. Then realised both had Nobels and only Gore and Carter then fit as surnames
[close]
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 05:05:10 pm »
Spoiler
Didn't get the Nobel thing but with Tutu, Carter and Gore in there, after I eliminated the first clue, it was blatantly obvious it wasn't a red herring and the clue was about people so had to be King as no other name options.
[close]
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm »
Spoiler
Weirdly I thought Tutu might be ballet related along with some of the exercisesfor a man who loves a pun its shocking that I forgot about old Desmond!
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Spoiler
Weirdly I thought Tutu might be ballet related along with some of the exercisesfor a man who loves a pun its shocking that I forgot about old Desmond!
[close]
Spoiler
Same here, didnt get the connection and due to inappropriate lecture scheduling I actually have one   
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,014
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 07:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:30:47 pm
Spoiler
Same here, didnt get the connection and due to inappropriate lecture scheduling I actually have one   
[close]

Spoiler
Inappropriate as in scheduling anything before 12pm? Inhuman.
[close]
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,455
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:30:47 pm
Spoiler
Same here, didnt get the connection and due to inappropriate lecture scheduling I actually have one   
[close]

Spoiler
You've got a Nobel prize? Or a tutu? I'm not sure which I would be more surprised at.
[close]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:43:29 pm
Spoiler
Inappropriate as in scheduling anything before 12pm? Inhuman.
[close]
Spoiler
Worse mate, 10 am on Thursdays and Fridays
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Only connect...
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:46:38 pm
Spoiler
You've got a Nobel prize? Or a tutu? I'm not sure which I would be more surprised at.
[close]

 :lmao 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 